    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
13.55 USD   -4.04%
06:41aOwens & Minor : Q1 Earnings 2023 Presentation
PU
06:41aOwens & Minor Inc/va/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aEarnings Flash (OMI) OWENS & MINOR Posts Q1 Revenue $2.52B, vs. Street Est of $2.40B
MT
Owens & Minor : Q1 Earnings 2023 Presentation

05/05/2023 | 06:41am EDT
First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Earnings Slides

May 5, 2023

Safe Harbor

2

This presentation is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the SEC's Fair Disclosure Regulation. This presentation contains certain ''forward-looking'' statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this presentation regarding our future prospects and performance, including our expectations with respect to our 2023 outlook and our modeling assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to Owens & Minor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC, for a discussion of certain known risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from its current estimates. These filings are available at www.owens- minor.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, Owens & Minor can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire and, therefore, cautions investors not to place undue reliance on them. Owens & Minor specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc's (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

2023 Company Outlook & Modeling Assumptions

Modeling Assumptions

2023 Outlook

Revenue

$10.2 - $10.6 billion

Gross Margin

~20.5%

Interest Expense

$170 - $175 million

Capital Expenditures

$200 - $220 million

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

27% - 28%

Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

~77.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$540 - $590 million

Adjusted EPS

$1.30 - $1.65

Operating Model Realignment Program

$30 million Adjusted Operating Income benefit in 2023

Commodity Prices

Stable to improving

Customer Destocking

Begins to subside in second half of 2023

Foreign Currency Rates

As of 3/31/2023

1. Company outlook and modelling assumptions are assumptions used for 2023 adjusted EPS guidance, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such assumptions subsequent to the date of this presentation (May 5, 2023). Please see Form 8-K filed by Owens & Minor, Inc. with the SEC on or around May 5, 2023 for additional financial information.

3 2. Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 175 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,50 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -64,5x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 032 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,55 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander J. Bruni Senior Vice President-Finance & Patient Direct
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Snehashish Sarkar Chief Information Officer & SVP
Robert J. Henkel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-27.70%1 032
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-0.93%10 381
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.90%1 705
AS ONE CORPORATION1.91%1 585
GAUSH MEDITECH LTD-11.74%858
TOKAI CORP.7.64%544
