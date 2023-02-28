Owens & Minor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022, as summarized in the table below.

“Our Patient Direct segment capped a fantastic year with another strong quarter, and I am pleased that our medical distribution division continues to perform well, retaining and winning new business. However, overall fourth-quarter results showed that we need to move quickly to offset volume decline, cost and pricing headwinds, particularly in our global products division. It is clear that our Company’s cost structure needs to be better aligned with the evolving market,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

“We have initiated a company-wide Operating Model Realignment Program with a dedicated team to accelerate profit improvement and reduce costs. We expect this program to help us quickly and sustainably drive the performance and growth of the company by delivering approximately $30 million of Adjusted Operating Income in 2023, and approximately $200 million by 2025. We believe this program will enhance our strong quality of service to our customers, increase our margins, and allow us to more rapidly reduce debt and reinvest in higher-growth and more profitable opportunities,” Pesicka added.

“Leveraging his experience driving successful large-scale, profit-improvement programs at Apria, Dan Starck will lead the company-wide Operating Model Realignment Program. And building upon his years of successful leadership of our Byram division, Perry Bernocchi will be promoted, effective March 1, 2023, to CEO of the Patient Direct segment and will drive further integration of Byram and Apria to better serve our customers and drive efficiencies,” Pesicka concluded.

Operating Model Realignment Program Includes:

Sourcing and demand management

Organizational structure redesign

Network rationalization and operational excellence

Commercial excellence and product profitability enhancement

Financial Summary (1) ($ in millions, except per share data) 4Q22 4Q21 FYE 2022 FYE 2021 Revenue $2,551 $2,467 $9,955 $9,785 Operating (loss) income, GAAP $(53.5) $62.0 $142.9 $368.5 Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP $67.2 $84.9 $369.1 $442.4 Net (loss) income, GAAP $(58.0) $42.0 $22.4 $221.6 Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP $21.7 $61.2 $184.2 $309.3 Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP $116.7 $97.4 $517.8 $492.3 Net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $(0.77) $0.55 $0.29 $2.94 Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP(2) $0.28 $0.81 $2.42 $4.10 (1) Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. (2) Adjusted Net Income per share, Non-GAAP for Q4 2022 was unfavorably impacted as compared to prior year by foreign currency translation in the amount of $0.03 and, unfavorably impacted by $0.16 for the 2022 full-year period.

Results and Business Highlights

Q4 Consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion Patient Direct revenue of $617 million, up 10.3% on an adjusted basis for the Apria acquisition Products & Healthcare Services revenue up 1.6% sequentially from Q3 Unfavorable foreign exchange (FX) impact of $10 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $117 million for the quarter and $518 million for the full year For the fourth quarter on an adjusted basis for the Apria acquisition, Patient Direct adjusted segment operating income increased by 50% year-over-year with margin rate increase of 280 basis points to 10.7% Unfavorable FX impacted Adjusted Operating Income by $3 million in Q4 and $16 million for the full year

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Reduced total debt by $61 million in Q4 and $143 million since funding the Apria acquisition Generated $87 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, up 73% year-over-year and up 27% from Q3 Generated $325 million of operating cash flow for the full year, up 162%

Business Highlights Owens & Minor’s Supplier Diversity Award celebrated its 10 th consecutive year Byram Healthcare was awarded Verywell Health’s “Best Overall Diabetic Supply Company” for the fourth year in a row Owens & Minor Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities® partner to help build healthier communities



2023 Financial Outlook

The Company’s outlook for 2023 is summarized below:

Revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.1 billion to $10.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in a range of $490 million to $550 million

Adjusted EPS for 2023 to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.65

The Company’s outlook for 2023 contains assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, and the continuation of pressure on pricing and demand in our Products & Healthcare Services segment. Key assumptions supporting the Company’s 2023 financial guidance include:

Adjusted operating income benefit of ~$30 million from the Operating Model Realignment Program in 2023

Gross margin rate of ~20.5%

Interest expense of $175 to $180 million

Adjusted effective tax rate of 26% to 27%

Diluted weighted average shares of ~77.5 million

Capital expenditures of $190 to $210 million

Stable to improving commodity prices

FX rates as of 12/31/2022

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investor Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Owens & Minor executives will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET today, February 28, 2023. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

Safe Harbor

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the SEC's Fair Disclosure Regulation. This release contains certain ''forward-looking'' statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this release regarding our future prospects and performance, including our expectations with respect to our 2023 financial performance, the integration of Apria transaction, including related synergies and the expected performance of the Apria business, our Operating Model Realignment program and other cost-saving initiatives, future indebtedness and growth, industry trends, as well as statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of its business including its ability to address macro and market conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to Owens & Minor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, expected to be filed with the SEC on or around February 28, 2023, including the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC, for a discussion of certain known risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its current estimates. These filings are available at www.owens-minor.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, Owens & Minor can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire and, therefore, cautions investors not to place undue reliance on them. Owens & Minor specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio and an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 2,551,107 $ 2,467,146 Cost of goods sold 2,143,987 2,125,576 Gross margin 407,120 341,570 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 455,856 267,616 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 4,974 13,108 Other operating income, net (231 ) (1,175 ) Operating (loss) income (53,479 ) 62,021 Interest expense, net 41,164 11,306 Other expense, net 783 799 (Loss) income before income taxes (95,426 ) 49,916 Income tax (benefit) provision (37,435 ) 7,941 Net (loss) income $ (57,991 ) $ 41,975 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.77 ) $ 0.57 Diluted $ (0.77 ) $ 0.55

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 9,955,475 $ 9,785,315 Cost of goods sold 8,129,124 8,272,086 Gross margin 1,826,351 1,513,229 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 1,633,668 1,116,871 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 55,022 34,076 Other operating income, net (5,252 ) (6,191 ) Operating income 142,913 368,473 Interest expense, net 128,891 48,090 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 40,433 Other expense, net 3,131 3,196 Income before income taxes 10,891 276,754 Income tax (benefit) provision (11,498 ) 55,165 Net income $ 22,389 $ 221,589 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.30 $ 3.05 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 2.94

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,467 $ 55,712 Accounts receivable, net 763,497 681,564 Merchandise inventories 1,333,585 1,495,972 Other current assets 128,636 88,564 Total current assets 2,295,185 2,321,812 Property and equipment, net 578,269 317,235 Operating lease assets 280,665 194,006 Goodwill 1,636,705 390,185 Intangible assets, net 445,042 209,745 Other assets, net 150,417 103,568 Total assets $ 5,386,283 $ 3,536,551 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,147,414 $ 1,001,959 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 93,296 115,858 Other current liabilities 325,756 226,204 Total current liabilities 1,566,466 1,344,021 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,482,968 947,540 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 215,469 162,241 Deferred income taxes 60,833 35,310 Other liabilities 114,943 108,938 Total liabilities 4,440,679 2,598,050 Total equity 945,604 938,501 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,386,283 $ 3,536,551

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (57,991 ) $ 41,975 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,229 22,479 Share-based compensation expense 5,228 5,938 Deferred income tax benefit (29,352 ) (11,450 ) (Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable (1,974 ) 1,888 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (569 ) 273 Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment (9,258 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,316 ) 82,180 Merchandise inventories 173,382 20,749 Accounts payable (16,772 ) (117,273 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (46,121 ) 9,033 Other, net 3,475 (5,451 ) Cash provided by operating activities 86,961 50,341 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (48,815 ) (14,539 ) Additions to computer software (2,619 ) (2,526 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 18,663 (41 ) Other, net — (3,940 ) Cash used for investing activities (32,771 ) (21,046 ) Financing activities: Borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility, net and accounts receivable securitization program — (12,300 ) Repayments of debt (1,500 ) — Borrowings under amended accounts receivable securitization program 324,600 — Repayments under amended accounts receivable securitization program (385,600 ) — Cash dividends paid — (183 ) Other, net (980 ) 227 Cash used for financing activities (63,480 ) (12,256 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,267 (1,086 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,023 ) 15,953 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 93,208 56,082 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period(1) $ 86,185 $ 72,035 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 405 $ 15,974 Interest paid $ 45,133 $ 6,682 Noncash investing activity: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and software at end of period $ 67,852 $ — (1) Restricted cash as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 represents $16.7 million and $16.3 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 22,389 $ 221,589 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 228,667 90,621 Share-based compensation expense 20,993 25,016 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 40,433 Deferred income tax benefit (26,361 ) (29,736 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,315 21,158 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 353 1,463 Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment (26,260 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 1,101 (2,201 ) Merchandise inventories 166,559 (263,439 ) Accounts payable 13,652 3,548 Net change in other assets and liabilities (91,544 ) 692 Other, net 12,142 15,033 Cash provided by operating activities 325,006 124,177 Investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,684,607 ) — Additions to property and equipment (158,090 ) (40,985 ) Additions to computer software (8,492 ) (8,705 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 48,383 — Other, net (1,670 ) (3,940 ) Cash used for investing activities (1,804,476 ) (53,630 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,691,000 574,900 Borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility, net and accounts receivable securitization program 30,000 (103,200 ) Repayments of debt (4,500 ) (553,140 ) Borrowings under amended accounts receivable securitization program 1,022,300 — Repayments under amended accounts receivable securitization program (1,156,300 ) — Financing costs paid (42,602 ) (13,912 ) Cash dividends paid — (731 ) Payment for termination of Interest rate swaps — (15,434 ) Other, net (42,793 ) (17,961 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1,497,105 (129,478 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,485 ) (3,540 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,150 (62,471 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 72,035 134,506 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (1) $ 86,185 $ 72,035 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 33,973 $ 99,400 Interest paid $ 107,022 $ 38,717 Noncash investing activity: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and software at end of period $ 67,852 $ — (1) Restricted cash as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 represents $16.7 million and $16.3 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Products & Healthcare Services $ 1,933,612 75.80 % $ 2,204,086 89.34 % Patient Direct 617,495 24.20 % 263,060 10.66 % Consolidated Net Revenue 2,551,107 2,467,146 % of segment % of segment Operating (loss) income: net revenue net revenue Products & Healthcare Services $ 1,202 0.06 % $ 68,328 3.10 % Patient Direct 65,957 10.68 % 16,532 6.28 % Intangible amortization (23,389 ) (9,731 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (4,974 ) (13,108 ) Inventory valuation adjustment(1) (92,275 ) — Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (53,479 ) (2.10 )% $ 62,021 2.51 % Depreciation and amortization: Products & Healthcare Services $ 20,214 $ 18,673 Patient Direct 53,015 3,805 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 73,229 $ 22,478 Capital expenditures: Products & Healthcare Services $ 11,020 $ 16,514 Patient Direct 40,414 551 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 51,434 $ 17,065 (1) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Products & Healthcare Services $ 7,898,397 79.34 % $ 8,825,646 90.19 % Patient Direct 2,057,078 20.66 % 959,669 9.81 % Consolidated Net Revenue 9,955,475 9,785,315 % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Products & Healthcare Services $ 175,309 2.22 % $ 384,390 4.36 % Patient Direct 193,748 9.42 % 57,966 6.04 % Intangible amortization (78,847 ) (39,807 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (55,022 ) (34,076 ) Inventory valuation adjustment(1) (92,275 ) — Consolidated operating income $ 142,913 1.44 % $ 368,473 3.77 % Depreciation and amortization: Products & Healthcare Services $ 77,539 $ 75,548 Patient Direct 151,128 15,073 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 228,667 $ 90,621 Capital expenditures: Products & Healthcare Services $ 49,824 $ 48,282 Patient Direct 116,758 1,408 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 166,582 $ 49,690 (1) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (57,991 ) $ 41,975 $ 22,389 $ 221,589 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 74,991 73,286 74,496 72,744 Dilutive shares — 2,711 1,721 2,742 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 74,991 75,997 76,217 75,486 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.77 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 3.05 Diluted $ (0.77 ) $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 2.94

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per share to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (53,479 ) $ 62,021 $ 142,913 $ 368,473 Intangible amortization (1) 23,389 9,731 78,847 39,807 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 4,974 13,108 55,022 34,076 Inventory valuation adjustment (8) 92,275 — 92,275 — Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income) $ 67,159 $ 84,860 $ 369,057 $ 442,356 Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (57,991 ) $ 41,975 $ 22,389 $ 221,589 Intangible amortization (1) 23,389 9,731 78,847 39,807 Income tax benefit (6) (5,979 ) (2,509 ) (19,337 ) (10,354 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 4,974 13,108 55,022 34,076 Income tax benefit (6) (1,273 ) (3,380 ) (13,493 ) (8,863 ) Inventory valuation adjustment (8) 92,275 — 92,275 — Income tax benefit (6) (23,589 ) — (22,630 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — — 40,433 Income tax benefit (6) — — — (10,516 ) Other (4) 525 570 2,099 2,279 Income tax benefit (6) (134 ) (147 ) (515 ) (593 ) Tax adjustments (5) (10,492 ) 1,886 (10,492 ) 1,406 Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 21,705 $ 61,234 $ 184,165 $ 309,264 Net (loss) income per common share, as reported (GAAP) $ (0.77 ) $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 2.94 Intangible amortization (1) 0.23 0.10 0.79 0.39 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 0.05 0.13 0.55 0.33 Inventory valuation adjustment (8) 0.90 — 0.91 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — — 0.40 Other (4) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Tax adjustments (5) (0.14 ) 0.02 (0.14 ) 0.02 Net income per common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.28 $ 0.81 $ 2.42 $ 4.10

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued (dollars in thousands) The following tables provide reconciliations of net income and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (57,991 ) $ 41,975 $ 22,389 $ 221,589 Income tax (benefit) provision (37,435 ) 7,941 (11,498 ) 55,165 Interest expense, net 41,164 11,306 128,891 48,090 Intangible amortization (1) 23,389 9,731 78,847 39,807 Other depreciation and amortization (7) 49,841 12,747 149,820 50,813 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 18,968 83,700 368,449 415,464 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 4,974 13,108 55,022 34,076 Inventory valuation adjustment (8) 92,275 — 92,275 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — — 40,433 Other (4) 525 570 2,099 2,279 EBITDA, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 116,742 $ 97,378 $ 517,845 $ 492,252

December 31, 2022 Total debt, as reported (GAAP) $ 2,500,874 Cash and cash equivalents 69,467 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 2,431,407

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Apria operating income (9) $ 25,067 Apria intangible amortization (1) 590 Apria acquisition-related, exit and realignment, and other charges (10) 1,800 Apria operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) 27,457 Patient Direct operating income 16,532 Patient Direct operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 43,989

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization in 2022 and 2021 includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) Acquisition-related charges were $3.0 million and $48.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Amounts in 2022 and 2021 consisted primarily of costs related to the Apria acquisition. Exit and realignment charges were $2.0 million and $6.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $10.1 million and $31.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Amounts in 2022 and 2021 consisted of wind-down costs related to Fusion5, IT restructuring charges, costs associated with our strategic organizational realignment, and other items.

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the write-off of deferred financing costs and third party fees associated with the debt financing in March 2021 of $15.3 million and amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the termination of our interest rate swaps of $25.1 million.

(4) Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan of $0.5 million and $2.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan of $0.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(5) Tax adjustments in 2022 includes a change in our foreign repatriation plans related to the permanent reinvestment of earnings associated with a subsidiary in Thailand. Amounts in 2021 include tax adjustments associated with a valuation allowance on the capital loss related to the divestiture of our Movianto business, partially offset by the estimated benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

(6) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(7) Other depreciation and amortization relates to property and equipment and capitalized computer software.

(8) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up and a subsequent decline in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(9) Reflects the GAAP operating income reported by Apria, Inc. in their Form 8-k filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(10) Apria acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges include $1.3 million of merger and acquisition costs, $0.3 million of offering costs, $0.6 million of one-time stock-based compensation awards at Apria's initial public offering, $0.4 million of financial system and other initiatives, and $(0.8) million of other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021. These items were reported by Apria, Inc. in their Form 8-k filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005411/en/