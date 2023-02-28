Advanced search
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
19.61 USD   +1.71%
Owens & Minor Inc/va/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Earnings Flash (OMI) OWENS & MINOR Posts Q4 Revenue $2.55B, vs. Street Est of $2.46B
MT
Earnings Flash (OMI) OWENS & MINOR Posts Q4 EPS $0.28, vs. Street Est of $0.40
MT
Owens & Minor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

02/28/2023 | 06:06am EST
  • Patient Direct Q4 revenue up 135%, or 10.3% on an adjusted basis for the Apria Acquisition
  • 2022 full year operating cash flow of $325 million
  • Operating Model Realignment Program expected to improve profitability & cash flow by approximately:
    • $30 million of Adjusted Operating Income in 2023
    • $200 million of Adjusted Operating Income by 2025
    • $250-$400 million of working capital benefit by 2025

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022, as summarized in the table below.

“Our Patient Direct segment capped a fantastic year with another strong quarter, and I am pleased that our medical distribution division continues to perform well, retaining and winning new business. However, overall fourth-quarter results showed that we need to move quickly to offset volume decline, cost and pricing headwinds, particularly in our global products division. It is clear that our Company’s cost structure needs to be better aligned with the evolving market,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

“We have initiated a company-wide Operating Model Realignment Program with a dedicated team to accelerate profit improvement and reduce costs. We expect this program to help us quickly and sustainably drive the performance and growth of the company by delivering approximately $30 million of Adjusted Operating Income in 2023, and approximately $200 million by 2025. We believe this program will enhance our strong quality of service to our customers, increase our margins, and allow us to more rapidly reduce debt and reinvest in higher-growth and more profitable opportunities,” Pesicka added.

“Leveraging his experience driving successful large-scale, profit-improvement programs at Apria, Dan Starck will lead the company-wide Operating Model Realignment Program. And building upon his years of successful leadership of our Byram division, Perry Bernocchi will be promoted, effective March 1, 2023, to CEO of the Patient Direct segment and will drive further integration of Byram and Apria to better serve our customers and drive efficiencies,” Pesicka concluded.

Operating Model Realignment Program Includes:

  • Sourcing and demand management
  • Organizational structure redesign
  • Network rationalization and operational excellence
  • Commercial excellence and product profitability enhancement

Financial Summary (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q22

 

4Q21

 

FYE

2022

 

FYE

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$2,551

 

$2,467

 

$9,955

 

$9,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income, GAAP

$(53.5)

 

$62.0

 

$142.9

 

$368.5

Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP

$67.2

 

$84.9

 

$369.1

 

$442.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income, GAAP

$(58.0)

 

$42.0

 

$22.4

 

$221.6

Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP

$21.7

 

$61.2

 

$184.2

 

$309.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP

$116.7

 

$97.4

 

$517.8

 

$492.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share, GAAP

$(0.77)

 

$0.55

 

$0.29

 

$2.94

Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP(2)

$0.28

 

$0.81

 

$2.42

 

$4.10

 

(1) Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

 

(2) Adjusted Net Income per share, Non-GAAP for Q4 2022 was unfavorably impacted as compared to prior year by foreign currency translation in the amount of $0.03 and, unfavorably impacted by $0.16 for the 2022 full-year period.

Results and Business Highlights

  • Q4 Consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion
    • Patient Direct revenue of $617 million, up 10.3% on an adjusted basis for the Apria acquisition
    • Products & Healthcare Services revenue up 1.6% sequentially from Q3
    • Unfavorable foreign exchange (FX) impact of $10 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $117 million for the quarter and $518 million for the full year
    • For the fourth quarter on an adjusted basis for the Apria acquisition, Patient Direct adjusted segment operating income increased by 50% year-over-year with margin rate increase of 280 basis points to 10.7%
    • Unfavorable FX impacted Adjusted Operating Income by $3 million in Q4 and $16 million for the full year
  • Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
    • Reduced total debt by $61 million in Q4 and $143 million since funding the Apria acquisition
    • Generated $87 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, up 73% year-over-year and up 27% from Q3
    • Generated $325 million of operating cash flow for the full year, up 162%
  • Business Highlights
    • Owens & Minor’s Supplier Diversity Award celebrated its 10th consecutive year
    • Byram Healthcare was awarded Verywell Health’s “Best Overall Diabetic Supply Company” for the fourth year in a row
    • Owens & Minor Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities® partner to help build healthier communities

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company’s outlook for 2023 is summarized below:

  • Revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.1 billion to $10.5 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in a range of $490 million to $550 million
  • Adjusted EPS for 2023 to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.65

The Company’s outlook for 2023 contains assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, and the continuation of pressure on pricing and demand in our Products & Healthcare Services segment. Key assumptions supporting the Company’s 2023 financial guidance include:

  • Adjusted operating income benefit of ~$30 million from the Operating Model Realignment Program in 2023
  • Gross margin rate of ~20.5%
  • Interest expense of $175 to $180 million
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of 26% to 27%
  • Diluted weighted average shares of ~77.5 million
  • Capital expenditures of $190 to $210 million
  • Stable to improving commodity prices
  • FX rates as of 12/31/2022

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investor Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Owens & Minor executives will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET today, February 28, 2023. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

Safe Harbor

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the SEC's Fair Disclosure Regulation. This release contains certain ''forward-looking'' statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this release regarding our future prospects and performance, including our expectations with respect to our 2023 financial performance, the integration of Apria transaction, including related synergies and the expected performance of the Apria business, our Operating Model Realignment program and other cost-saving initiatives, future indebtedness and growth, industry trends, as well as statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of its business including its ability to address macro and market conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to Owens & Minor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, expected to be filed with the SEC on or around February 28, 2023, including the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC, for a discussion of certain known risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its current estimates. These filings are available at www.owens-minor.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, Owens & Minor can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire and, therefore, cautions investors not to place undue reliance on them. Owens & Minor specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio and an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net revenue

 

$

2,551,107

 

 

$

2,467,146

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

2,143,987

 

 

 

2,125,576

 

Gross margin

 

 

407,120

 

 

 

341,570

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

 

 

455,856

 

 

 

267,616

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

13,108

 

Other operating income, net

 

 

(231

)

 

 

(1,175

)

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(53,479

)

 

 

62,021

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

41,164

 

 

 

11,306

 

Other expense, net

 

 

783

 

 

 

799

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(95,426

)

 

 

49,916

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(37,435

)

 

 

7,941

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(57,991

)

 

$

41,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

0.57

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

0.55

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net revenue

 

$

9,955,475

 

 

$

9,785,315

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

8,129,124

 

 

 

8,272,086

 

Gross margin

 

 

1,826,351

 

 

 

1,513,229

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

 

 

1,633,668

 

 

 

1,116,871

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

 

 

55,022

 

 

 

34,076

 

Other operating income, net

 

 

(5,252

)

 

 

(6,191

)

Operating income

 

 

142,913

 

 

 

368,473

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

128,891

 

 

 

48,090

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

40,433

 

Other expense, net

 

 

3,131

 

 

 

3,196

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

10,891

 

 

 

276,754

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(11,498

)

 

 

55,165

 

Net income

 

$

22,389

 

 

$

221,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

3.05

 

Diluted

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.94

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

69,467

 

$

55,712

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

763,497

 

 

681,564

Merchandise inventories

 

 

1,333,585

 

 

1,495,972

Other current assets

 

 

128,636

 

 

88,564

Total current assets

 

 

2,295,185

 

 

2,321,812

Property and equipment, net

 

 

578,269

 

 

317,235

Operating lease assets

 

 

280,665

 

 

194,006

Goodwill

 

 

1,636,705

 

 

390,185

Intangible assets, net

 

 

445,042

 

 

209,745

Other assets, net

 

 

150,417

 

 

103,568

Total assets

 

$

5,386,283

 

$

3,536,551

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,147,414

 

$

1,001,959

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

 

 

93,296

 

 

115,858

Other current liabilities

 

 

325,756

 

 

226,204

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,566,466

 

 

1,344,021

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

 

2,482,968

 

 

947,540

Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

 

 

215,469

 

 

162,241

Deferred income taxes

 

 

60,833

 

 

35,310

Other liabilities

 

 

114,943

 

 

108,938

Total liabilities

 

 

4,440,679

 

 

2,598,050

Total equity

 

 

945,604

 

 

938,501

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

5,386,283

 

$

3,536,551

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(57,991

)

 

$

41,975

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

73,229

 

 

 

22,479

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

5,228

 

 

 

5,938

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(29,352

)

 

 

(11,450

)

(Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

 

(1,974

)

 

 

1,888

 

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

 

(569

)

 

 

273

 

Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment

 

 

(9,258

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(6,316

)

 

 

82,180

 

Merchandise inventories

 

 

173,382

 

 

 

20,749

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(16,772

)

 

 

(117,273

)

Net change in other assets and liabilities

 

 

(46,121

)

 

 

9,033

 

Other, net

 

 

3,475

 

 

 

(5,451

)

Cash provided by operating activities

 

 

86,961

 

 

 

50,341

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

 

(48,815

)

 

 

(14,539

)

Additions to computer software

 

 

(2,619

)

 

 

(2,526

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

18,663

 

 

 

(41

)

Other, net

 

 

 

 

 

(3,940

)

Cash used for investing activities

 

 

(32,771

)

 

 

(21,046

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility, net and accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

 

 

 

(12,300

)

Repayments of debt

 

 

(1,500

)

 

 

 

Borrowings under amended accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

324,600

 

 

 

 

Repayments under amended accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

(385,600

)

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

 

 

 

 

(183

)

Other, net

 

 

(980

)

 

 

227

 

Cash used for financing activities

 

 

(63,480

)

 

 

(12,256

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

2,267

 

 

 

(1,086

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(7,023

)

 

 

15,953

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

 

93,208

 

 

 

56,082

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period(1)

 

$

86,185

 

 

$

72,035

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

405

 

 

$

15,974

 

Interest paid

 

$

45,133

 

 

$

6,682

 

Noncash investing activity:

 

 

 

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and software at end of period

 

$

67,852

 

 

$

 

 

(1) Restricted cash as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 represents $16.7 million and $16.3 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

22,389

 

 

$

221,589

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

228,667

 

 

 

90,621

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

20,993

 

 

 

25,016

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

40,433

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(26,361

)

 

 

(29,736

)

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

 

3,315

 

 

 

21,158

 

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,463

 

Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment

 

 

(26,260

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

(2,201

)

Merchandise inventories

 

 

166,559

 

 

 

(263,439

)

Accounts payable

 

 

13,652

 

 

 

3,548

 

Net change in other assets and liabilities

 

 

(91,544

)

 

 

692

 

Other, net

 

 

12,142

 

 

 

15,033

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

 

325,006

 

 

 

124,177

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(1,684,607

)

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

 

(158,090

)

 

 

(40,985

)

Additions to computer software

 

 

(8,492

)

 

 

(8,705

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

48,383

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(1,670

)

 

 

(3,940

)

Cash used for investing activities

 

 

(1,804,476

)

 

 

(53,630

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

1,691,000

 

 

 

574,900

 

Borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility, net and accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

(103,200

)

Repayments of debt

 

 

(4,500

)

 

 

(553,140

)

Borrowings under amended accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

1,022,300

 

 

 

 

Repayments under amended accounts receivable securitization program

 

 

(1,156,300

)

 

 

 

Financing costs paid

 

 

(42,602

)

 

 

(13,912

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

 

 

 

(731

)

Payment for termination of Interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

(15,434

)

Other, net

 

 

(42,793

)

 

 

(17,961

)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

 

1,497,105

 

 

 

(129,478

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(3,485

)

 

 

(3,540

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

14,150

 

 

 

(62,471

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

72,035

 

 

 

134,506

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (1)

 

$

86,185

 

 

$

72,035

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

33,973

 

 

$

99,400

 

Interest paid

 

$

107,022

 

 

$

38,717

 

Noncash investing activity:

 

 

 

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and software at end of period

 

$

67,852

 

 

$

 

 

(1) Restricted cash as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 represents $16.7 million and $16.3 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

consolidated

 

 

 

consolidated

 

Amount

 

net revenue

 

Amount

 

net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

1,933,612

 

 

75.80

%

 

$

2,204,086

 

 

89.34

%

Patient Direct

 

617,495

 

 

24.20

%

 

 

263,060

 

 

10.66

%

Consolidated Net Revenue

 

2,551,107

 

 

 

 

 

2,467,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

 

 

 

% of segment

Operating (loss) income:

 

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Products & Healthcare Services

$

1,202

 

 

0.06

%

 

$

68,328

 

 

3.10

%

Patient Direct

 

65,957

 

 

10.68

%

 

 

16,532

 

 

6.28

%

Intangible amortization

 

(23,389

)

 

 

 

 

(9,731

)

 

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

 

(4,974

)

 

 

 

 

(13,108

)

 

 

Inventory valuation adjustment(1)

 

(92,275

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated operating (loss) income

$

(53,479

)

 

(2.10

)%

 

$

62,021

 

 

2.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

20,214

 

 

 

 

$

18,673

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

53,015

 

 

 

 

 

3,805

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

73,229

 

 

 

 

$

22,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

11,020

 

 

 

 

$

16,514

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

40,414

 

 

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

51,434

 

 

 

 

$

17,065

 

 

 

 

(1) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

consolidated

 

 

 

consolidated

 

Amount

 

net revenue

 

Amount

 

net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

7,898,397

 

 

79.34

%

 

$

8,825,646

 

 

90.19

%

Patient Direct

 

2,057,078

 

 

20.66

%

 

 

959,669

 

 

9.81

%

Consolidated Net Revenue

 

9,955,475

 

 

 

 

 

9,785,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

 

 

 

% of segment

Operating income:

 

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Products & Healthcare Services

$

175,309

 

 

2.22

%

 

$

384,390

 

 

4.36

%

Patient Direct

 

193,748

 

 

9.42

%

 

 

57,966

 

 

6.04

%

Intangible amortization

 

(78,847

)

 

 

 

 

(39,807

)

 

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

 

(55,022

)

 

 

 

 

(34,076

)

 

 

Inventory valuation adjustment(1)

 

(92,275

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated operating income

$

142,913

 

 

1.44

%

 

$

368,473

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

77,539

 

 

 

 

$

75,548

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

151,128

 

 

 

 

 

15,073

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

228,667

 

 

 

 

$

90,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

49,824

 

 

 

 

$

48,282

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

116,758

 

 

 

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

166,582

 

 

 

 

$

49,690

 

 

 

 

(1) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net (loss) income

$

(57,991

)

 

$

41,975

 

$

22,389

 

$

221,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

74,991

 

 

 

73,286

 

 

74,496

 

 

72,744

Dilutive shares

 

 

 

 

2,711

 

 

1,721

 

 

2,742

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

74,991

 

 

 

75,997

 

 

76,217

 

 

75,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.77

)

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.30

 

$

3.05

Diluted

$

(0.77

)

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.29

 

$

2.94

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per share to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating (loss) income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(53,479

)

 

$

62,021

 

 

$

142,913

 

 

$

368,473

 

Intangible amortization (1)

 

 

23,389

 

 

 

9,731

 

 

 

78,847

 

 

 

39,807

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

13,108

 

 

 

55,022

 

 

 

34,076

 

Inventory valuation adjustment (8)

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

 

Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income)

 

$

67,159

 

 

$

84,860

 

 

$

369,057

 

 

$

442,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(57,991

)

 

$

41,975

 

 

$

22,389

 

 

$

221,589

 

Intangible amortization (1)

 

 

23,389

 

 

 

9,731

 

 

 

78,847

 

 

 

39,807

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

(5,979

)

 

 

(2,509

)

 

 

(19,337

)

 

 

(10,354

)

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

13,108

 

 

 

55,022

 

 

 

34,076

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

(1,273

)

 

 

(3,380

)

 

 

(13,493

)

 

 

(8,863

)

Inventory valuation adjustment (8)

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

(23,589

)

 

 

 

 

 

(22,630

)

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,433

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,516

)

Other (4)

 

 

525

 

 

 

570

 

 

 

2,099

 

 

 

2,279

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

(134

)

 

 

(147

)

 

 

(515

)

 

 

(593

)

Tax adjustments (5)

 

 

(10,492

)

 

 

1,886

 

 

 

(10,492

)

 

 

1,406

 

Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income)

 

$

21,705

 

 

$

61,234

 

 

$

184,165

 

 

$

309,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(0.77

)

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

2.94

 

Intangible amortization (1)

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.39

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

0.33

 

Inventory valuation adjustment (8)

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.40

 

Other (4)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Tax adjustments (5)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

0.02

 

Net income per common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS)

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

4.10

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

(dollars in thousands)

 

The following tables provide reconciliations of net income and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(57,991

)

 

$

41,975

 

$

22,389

 

 

$

221,589

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(37,435

)

 

 

7,941

 

 

(11,498

)

 

 

55,165

Interest expense, net

 

 

41,164

 

 

 

11,306

 

 

128,891

 

 

 

48,090

Intangible amortization (1)

 

 

23,389

 

 

 

9,731

 

 

78,847

 

 

 

39,807

Other depreciation and amortization (7)

 

 

49,841

 

 

 

12,747

 

 

149,820

 

 

 

50,813

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

 

18,968

 

 

 

83,700

 

 

368,449

 

 

 

415,464

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

13,108

 

 

55,022

 

 

 

34,076

Inventory valuation adjustment (8)

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

 

 

92,275

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,433

Other (4)

 

 

525

 

 

 

570

 

 

2,099

 

 

 

2,279

EBITDA, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

$

116,742

 

 

$

97,378

 

$

517,845

 

 

$

492,252

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

Total debt, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

2,500,874

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

69,467

Net debt (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,431,407

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021

Apria operating income (9)

 

$

25,067

Apria intangible amortization (1)

 

 

590

Apria acquisition-related, exit and realignment, and other charges (10)

 

 

1,800

Apria operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP)

 

 

27,457

Patient Direct operating income

 

 

16,532

Patient Direct operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

 

$

43,989

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization in 2022 and 2021 includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) Acquisition-related charges were $3.0 million and $48.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Amounts in 2022 and 2021 consisted primarily of costs related to the Apria acquisition. Exit and realignment charges were $2.0 million and $6.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $10.1 million and $31.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Amounts in 2022 and 2021 consisted of wind-down costs related to Fusion5, IT restructuring charges, costs associated with our strategic organizational realignment, and other items.

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the write-off of deferred financing costs and third party fees associated with the debt financing in March 2021 of $15.3 million and amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the termination of our interest rate swaps of $25.1 million.

(4) Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan of $0.5 million and $2.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan of $0.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(5) Tax adjustments in 2022 includes a change in our foreign repatriation plans related to the permanent reinvestment of earnings associated with a subsidiary in Thailand. Amounts in 2021 include tax adjustments associated with a valuation allowance on the capital loss related to the divestiture of our Movianto business, partially offset by the estimated benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

(6) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(7) Other depreciation and amortization relates to property and equipment and capitalized computer software.

(8) Relates to an inventory valuation adjustment in our Products & Healthcare Services segment, primarily associated with personal protective equipment inventory built up and a subsequent decline in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(9) Reflects the GAAP operating income reported by Apria, Inc. in their Form 8-k filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(10) Apria acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges include $1.3 million of merger and acquisition costs, $0.3 million of offering costs, $0.6 million of one-time stock-based compensation awards at Apria's initial public offering, $0.4 million of financial system and other initiatives, and $(0.8) million of other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021. These items were reported by Apria, Inc. in their Form 8-k filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.


