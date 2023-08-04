Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Key Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $2.56 billion
  • Net loss per common share of $(0.37) and adjusted net income per common share of $0.18
  • $49.3 million in debt pay down and $269 million reduction in net debt

“The second quarter of 2023 shows a continuation of our Patient Direct segment’s exceptional performance, with another quarter of double-digit growth and strength across the major categories that we serve. Our Products and Healthcare Services segment demonstrated resilience during the quarter with sales growth in the Medical Distribution division, but the segment experienced continued revenue headwinds in our higher margin Global Products division. In addition, the progress we have made in the Operating Model Realignment Program is encouraging, and we are beginning to see financial benefits from the work already completed,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

Pesicka concluded, “The fluid acute care market continues to impact our Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) products within the Product and Healthcare Services segment, and as a result we remain cautious for the remainder of the year. The continued strength of the Patient Direct segment, combined with overall strong operating cash flow provides flexibility to invest and strengthen our balance sheet.”

Financial Summary (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

2Q23

 

2Q22

 

YTD

2023

 

YTD

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$2,563

 

$2,500

 

$5,086

 

$4,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income, GAAP

$10.8

 

$75.1

 

$20.6

 

$136.1

Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP

$62.0

 

$113.6

 

$109.7

 

$218.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income, GAAP

$(28.2)

 

$28.6

 

$(52.7)

 

$67.9

Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP

$14.2

 

$58.3

 

$17.8

 

$131.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP

$112.8

 

$163.4

 

$221.5

 

$285.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share, GAAP

$(0.37)

 

$0.37

 

$(0.70)

 

$0.89

Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP

$0.18

 

$0.76

 

$0.23

 

$1.72

(1) Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

Results and Business Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue of $2.56 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Patient Direct revenue of $633 million, up 10.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Products & Healthcare Services revenue of $1.93 billion was virtually flat versus the prior year period as growth in the Medical Distribution division of 5.1% was nearly offset by lower S&IP product sales
  • Second quarter 2023 operating income of $10.8 million and Adjusted Operating Income of $62.0 million
    • Represents sequential margin expansion of 3 basis points on a GAAP basis and expansion of 53 basis points on an adjusted basis as compared to the first quarter of 2023
  • Reduced total debt by $49.3 million and net debt by $269 million in the second quarter
  • Generated $313 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter
    • Up nearly 3.5x as compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Inclusive of $115 million of net proceeds from AR Sales
  • Published 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report outlining certifications and commitments to reduce emissions
  • Awarded Commodity and Clinical Preference Supplier of the Year at Captis Conference

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company revised its outlook for 2023; summarized below:

  • Revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.2 billion to $10.5 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in a range of $535 million to $575 million
  • Adjusted EPS for 2023 to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.55

The Company’s outlook for 2023 contains assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, and the continuation of pressure on pricing and demand in our Products & Healthcare Services segment. Key assumptions supporting the Company’s 2023 financial guidance include:

  • Adjusted operating income benefit of $30 million from the Operating Model Realignment Program
  • Gross margin rate of ~20.3%
  • Interest expense of $160 to $165 million
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of 27% to 28%
  • Diluted weighted average shares of ~77.5 million
  • Capital expenditures of $200 to $220 million
  • Stable commodity prices
  • FX rates as of 6/30/2023

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring and acquisition charges, which could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our GAAP results. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net revenue

$

2,563,226

 

 

$

2,500,015

 

Cost of goods sold

 

2,043,794

 

 

 

1,967,510

 

Gross margin

 

519,432

 

 

 

532,505

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

 

455,030

 

 

 

421,925

 

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization

 

22,203

 

 

 

37,276

 

Exit and realignment charges

 

28,963

 

 

 

1,214

 

Other operating expense (income), net

 

2,397

 

 

 

(2,995

)

Operating income

 

10,839

 

 

 

75,085

 

Interest expense, net

 

40,728

 

 

 

35,839

 

Other expense, net

 

1,072

 

 

 

783

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(30,961

)

 

 

38,463

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

(2,720

)

 

 

9,859

 

Net (loss) income

$

(28,241

)

 

$

28,604

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.38

 

Diluted

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.37

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net revenue

$

5,086,075

 

 

$

4,906,967

 

Cost of goods sold

 

4,069,336

 

 

 

4,001,014

 

Gross margin

 

1,016,739

 

 

 

905,953

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

 

903,752

 

 

 

691,397

 

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization

 

44,392

 

 

 

79,410

 

Exit and realignment charges

 

44,637

 

 

 

2,896

 

Other operating expense (income), net

 

3,312

 

 

 

(3,894

)

Operating income

 

20,646

 

 

 

136,144

 

Interest expense, net

 

82,926

 

 

 

47,858

 

Other expense, net

 

2,458

 

 

 

1,565

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(64,738

)

 

 

86,721

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

(12,079

)

 

 

18,837

 

Net (loss) income

$

(52,659

)

 

$

67,884

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.92

 

Diluted

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.89

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

286,307

 

$

69,467

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,270 and $9,063

 

672,511

 

 

763,497

Merchandise inventories

 

1,168,227

 

 

1,333,585

Other current assets

 

135,409

 

 

128,636

Total current assets

 

2,262,454

 

 

2,295,185

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $510,394 and $450,286

 

559,508

 

 

578,269

Operating lease assets

 

292,809

 

 

280,665

Goodwill

 

1,637,149

 

 

1,636,705

Intangible assets, net

 

403,020

 

 

445,042

Other assets, net

 

133,060

 

 

150,417

Total assets

$

5,288,000

 

$

5,386,283

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,194,173

 

$

1,147,414

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

 

92,264

 

 

93,296

Other current liabilities

 

405,204

 

 

325,756

Total current liabilities

 

1,691,641

 

 

1,566,466

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

2,309,853

 

 

2,482,968

Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion of $86,437 and $76,805

 

214,905

 

 

215,469

Deferred income taxes

 

55,354

 

 

60,833

Other liabilities

 

120,018

 

 

114,943

Total liabilities

 

4,391,771

 

 

4,440,679

Total equity

 

896,229

 

 

945,604

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,288,000

 

$

5,386,283

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(28,241

)

 

$

28,604

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

72,062

 

 

 

73,161

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

5,212

 

 

 

5,807

 

Benefit for losses on accounts receivable

 

(379

)

 

 

(1,116

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

279

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(6,167

)

 

 

1,670

 

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

(2,852

)

 

 

1,068

 

(Gain) loss on sale and dispositions of property and equipment

 

(10,294

)

 

 

226

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

84,963

 

 

 

29,194

 

Merchandise inventories

 

119,819

 

 

 

(82,536

)

Accounts payable

 

29,077

 

 

 

19,316

 

Net change in other assets and liabilities

 

46,471

 

 

 

9,220

 

Other, net

 

3,162

 

 

 

5,210

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

313,112

 

 

 

89,824

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(108,329

)

Additions to property and equipment

 

(46,600

)

 

 

(52,627

)

Additions to computer software

 

(2,889

)

 

 

(2,111

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

18,423

 

 

 

5,843

 

Other, net

 

(418

)

 

 

(839

)

Cash used for investing activities

 

(31,484

)

 

 

(158,063

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Borrowings under amended Receivables Financing Agreement

 

116,100

 

 

 

347,800

 

Repayments under amended Receivables Financing Agreement

 

(116,100

)

 

 

(402,800

)

Repayments of debt

 

(51,801

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net and Receivables Financing Agreement

 

 

 

 

(11,700

)

Financing costs paid

 

 

 

 

(7,735

)

Other, net

 

(3,830

)

 

 

(7,625

)

Cash used for by financing activities

 

(55,631

)

 

 

(83,560

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(88

)

 

 

(3,195

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

225,909

 

 

 

(154,994

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

83,194

 

 

 

228,023

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1)

$

309,103

 

 

$

73,029

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Income taxes (received) paid, net

$

(12,911

)

 

$

21,304

 

Interest paid

$

46,089

 

 

$

19,791

 

Noncash investing activity:

 

 

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and computer software at end of period

$

65,808

 

 

$

56,429

 

(1) Restricted cash as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $22.8 million and $16.4 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5. Restricted cash as of June 30, 2023 also includes $6.4 million of restricted cash deposits received under the Master Receivables Purchase Agreement to be remitted to a third-party financial institution.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(52,659

)

 

$

67,884

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

142,988

 

 

 

97,286

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

11,675

 

 

 

11,210

 

(Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

(900

)

 

 

4,512

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

843

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

 

(6,758

)

 

 

1,601

 

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

(3,077

)

 

 

606

 

(Gain) loss on sale and dispositions of property and equipment

 

(18,563

)

 

 

226

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

90,203

 

 

 

16,275

 

Merchandise inventories

 

165,651

 

 

 

(24,438

)

Accounts payable

 

52,159

 

 

 

12,349

 

Net change in other assets and liabilities

 

82,954

 

 

 

(23,945

)

Other, net

 

6,994

 

 

 

5,958

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

471,510

 

 

 

169,524

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(1,684,607

)

Additions to property and equipment

 

(92,750

)

 

 

(62,236

)

Additions to computer software

 

(8,229

)

 

 

(3,463

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

35,729

 

 

 

5,846

 

Other, net

 

(418

)

 

 

(839

)

Cash used for investing activities

 

(65,668

)

 

 

(1,745,299

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Borrowings under amended Receivables Financing Agreement

 

348,200

 

 

 

347,800

 

Repayments under amended Receivables Financing Agreement

 

(444,200

)

 

 

(402,800

)

Repayments of debt

 

(78,301

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

 

 

1,691,000

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net and Receivables Financing Agreement

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

Financing costs paid

 

 

 

 

(41,479

)

Other, net

 

(8,819

)

 

 

(42,388

)

Cash (used for) provided by financing activities

 

(183,120

)

 

 

1,580,633

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

196

 

 

 

(3,864

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

222,918

 

 

 

994

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

86,185

 

 

 

72,035

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1)

$

309,103

 

 

$

73,029

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Income taxes (received) paid, net

$

(10,506

)

 

$

25,782

 

Interest paid

$

78,625

 

 

$

32,417

 

Noncash investing activity:

 

 

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and computer software at end of period

$

65,808

 

 

$

56,429

 

(1) Restricted cash as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $22.8 million and $16.7 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the CMS in conjunction with the BPCI initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5. Restricted cash as of June 30, 2023 also includes $6.4 million of restricted cash deposits received under the Master Receivables Purchase Agreement to be remitted to a third-party financial institution.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

consolidated

 

 

 

consolidated

 

Amount

 

net revenue

 

Amount

 

net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

1,930,723

 

 

75.32

%

 

$

1,927,388

 

 

77.10

%

Patient Direct

 

632,503

 

 

24.68

%

 

 

572,627

 

 

22.90

%

Consolidated net revenue

$

2,563,226

 

 

100.00

%

 

$

2,500,015

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

 

 

 

% of segment

Operating income:

 

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Products & Healthcare Services

$

2,940

 

 

0.15

%

 

$

61,243

 

 

3.18

%

Patient Direct

 

59,065

 

 

9.34

%

 

 

52,332

 

 

9.14

%

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization

 

(22,203

)

 

 

 

 

(37,276

)

 

 

Exit and realignment charges

 

(28,963

)

 

 

 

 

(1,214

)

 

 

Consolidated operating income

$

10,839

 

 

0.42

%

 

$

75,085

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

18,772

 

 

 

 

$

19,209

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

53,290

 

 

 

 

 

53,952

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

72,062

 

 

 

 

$

73,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

6,602

 

 

 

 

$

18,418

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

42,887

 

 

 

 

 

36,320

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

49,489

 

 

 

 

$

54,738

 

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

consolidated

 

 

 

consolidated

 

Amount

 

net revenue

 

Amount

 

net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

3,846,212

 

 

75.62

%

 

$

4,061,429

 

 

82.77

%

Patient Direct

 

1,239,863

 

 

24.38

%

 

 

845,538

 

 

17.23

%

Consolidated net revenue

$

5,086,075

 

 

100.00

%

 

$

4,906,967

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

 

 

 

% of segment

Operating income:

 

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Products & Healthcare Services

$

4,761

 

 

0.12

%

 

$

150,325

 

 

3.70

%

Patient Direct

 

104,914

 

 

8.46

%

 

 

68,125

 

 

8.06

%

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization

 

(44,392

)

 

 

 

 

(79,410

)

 

 

Exit and realignment charges

 

(44,637

)

 

 

 

 

(2,896

)

 

 

Consolidated operating income

$

20,646

 

 

0.41

%

 

$

136,144

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

37,338

 

 

 

 

$

38,203

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

105,650

 

 

 

 

 

59,083

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

142,988

 

 

 

 

$

97,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products & Healthcare Services

$

12,934

 

 

 

 

$

29,061

 

 

 

Patient Direct

 

88,045

 

 

 

 

 

36,638

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

100,979

 

 

 

 

$

65,699

 

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Net (loss) income

$

(28,241

)

 

$

28,604

 

$

(52,659

)

 

$

67,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

75,801

 

 

 

74,710

 

 

75,559

 

 

 

74,158

Dilutive shares

 

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

 

 

2,011

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

75,801

 

 

 

76,297

 

 

75,559

 

 

 

76,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.38

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.92

Diluted

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.37

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.89

Share-based awards for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of approximately 1.8 million and 1.7 million shares were excluded from the calculation of net loss per diluted common share as the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

10,839

 

 

$

75,085

 

 

$

20,646

 

 

$

136,144

 

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1)

 

 

22,203

 

 

 

37,276

 

 

 

44,392

 

 

 

79,410

 

Exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

28,963

 

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

44,637

 

 

 

2,896

 

Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income)

 

$

62,005

 

 

$

113,575

 

 

$

109,675

 

 

$

218,450

 

Operating income as a percent of net revenue (GAAP)

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

2.77

%

Adjusted operating income as a percent of net revenue (non-GAAP)

 

 

2.42

%

 

 

4.54

%

 

 

2.16

%

 

 

4.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(28,241

)

 

$

28,604

 

 

$

(52,659

)

 

$

67,884

 

Pre-tax adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1)

 

 

22,203

 

 

 

37,276

 

 

 

44,392

 

 

 

79,410

 

Exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

28,963

 

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

44,637

 

 

 

2,896

 

Other (3)

 

 

843

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,972

 

 

 

1,049

 

Income tax benefit on pre-tax adjustments (4)

 

 

(9,551

)

 

 

(9,358

)

 

 

(20,530

)

 

 

(20,225

)

Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income)

 

$

14,217

 

 

$

58,261

 

 

$

17,812

 

 

$

131,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

0.89

 

After-tax adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1)

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.79

 

Exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.03

 

Other (3)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

Net income per common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

1.72

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

(dollars in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of net (loss) income and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

(28,241

)

 

$

28,604

 

$

(52,659

)

 

$

67,884

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(2,720

)

 

 

9,859

 

 

(12,079

)

 

 

18,837

Interest expense, net

 

 

40,728

 

 

 

35,839

 

 

82,926

 

 

 

47,858

Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1)

 

 

22,203

 

 

 

37,276

 

 

44,392

 

 

 

79,410

Exit and realignment charges (2)

 

 

28,963

 

 

 

1,214

 

 

44,637

 

 

 

2,896

Other depreciation and amortization (5)

 

 

50,737

 

 

 

42,273

 

 

100,726

 

 

 

56,129

Stock compensation (6)

 

 

4,796

 

 

 

5,624

 

 

11,146

 

 

 

10,220

LIFO (credits) and charges (7)

 

 

(4,534

)

 

 

2,136

 

 

406

 

 

 

1,628

Other (3)

 

 

843

 

 

 

525

 

 

1,972

 

 

 

1,049

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

112,775

 

 

$

163,350

 

$

221,467

 

 

$

285,911

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

Total debt, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

2,334,256

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(286,307

)

Net debt (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,047,949

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization includes acquisition-related charges of $1.3 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and $6.4 million and $38.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as well as amortization of intangible assets established during acquisition method of accounting for business combinations. Acquisition-related charges consist primarily of one-time costs related to the Apria Acquisition, including transaction costs necessary to consummate the acquisition, which consisted of investment banking advisory fees and legal fees, director and officer tail insurance expense, severance and retention bonuses, and professional fees. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results.

(2) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 exit and realignment charges were $29.0 million and $44.6 million. These charges primarily related to our (1) Operating Model Realignment Program of $24.3 million and $39.3 million, including professional fees, severance, and other costs to streamline functions and processes, (2) IT restructuring charges such as converting to common IT systems of $3.4 million and $3.5 million and, (3) other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 exit and realignment charges consisted of wind-down costs related to the exit of the Fusion5 business, IT restructuring charges such as converting our divisions to a common IT system, costs associated with our strategic organizational realignment including severance charges, and other costs associated with strategic initiatives. These costs are not normal recurring, cash operating expenses necessary for the Company to operate its business on an ongoing basis.

(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 other includes loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.3 million and $0.8 million associated with the early retirement of indebtedness of $48.0 million and $73.0 million. Additionally, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to our frozen noncontributory, unfunded retirement plan for certain retirees in the United States (U.S.).

(4) These charges have been tax effected by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(5) Other depreciation and amortization relates to property and equipment and capitalized computer software, excluding such amounts captured within exit and realignment charges or acquisition-related charges.

(6) Stock compensation includes share-based compensation expense related to our share-based compensation plans, excluding such amounts captured within exit and realignment charges or acquisition-related charges.

(7) LIFO (credits) and charges includes non-cash adjustments to merchandise inventories valued at the lower of cost or market, with the approximate cost determined by the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method for distribution inventories in the U.S. within our Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the Company) core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.