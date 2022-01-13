Owens & Minor : Steps hospitals can take now to improve the efficiency of their OR

How can hospitals improve the efficiency of their operating rooms? It's a question many hospitals face today, especially with acute staff shortages throughout the hospital including the OR. In essence, the question boils down to "how can we do more with less in the OR?"

Owens & Minor's Vicky Lyle and Patrick McMahon addressed that question and more in their session at the OR Managers Conference in 2021 before over 100 clinicians. Watch this video of that session to discover ways clinicians are working to improve the efficiency of their ORs. Find out how they are working to improve the accuracy of physician preference cards and the role technology plays in improving efficiency. It's an informative, lively discussion with active participation from the audience sharing their own experiences. Watch it now.