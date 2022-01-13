Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens & Minor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens & Minor : Steps hospitals can take now to improve the efficiency of their OR

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

How can hospitals improve the efficiency of their operating rooms? It's a question many hospitals face today, especially with acute staff shortages throughout the hospital including the OR. In essence, the question boils down to "how can we do more with less in the OR?"

Owens & Minor's Vicky Lyle and Patrick McMahon addressed that question and more in their session at the OR Managers Conference in 2021 before over 100 clinicians. Watch this video of that session to discover ways clinicians are working to improve the efficiency of their ORs. Find out how they are working to improve the accuracy of physician preference cards and the role technology plays in improving efficiency. It's an informative, lively discussion with active participation from the audience sharing their own experiences. Watch it now.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
04:21pOWENS & MINOR : Steps hospitals can take now to improve the efficiency of their OR
PU
03:51pOWENS & MINOR : Expanded WVU Health System and Owens & Minor Strategic Partnership
PU
01/11S&P Revises Owens & Minor Outlook To Stable From Positive On Acquisition Of Apria Healt..
MT
01/11OWENS & MINOR : Four Problems and Solutions With Physician Preference Cards
PU
01/11Fitch Affirms OMI at 'BB-' Following Announced Plan to Buy Apria, Inc
AQ
01/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Apria, Inc.
PR
01/10Top Midday Gainers
MT
01/10Owens & Minor Eyes Diversified Revenue Stream With $1.6 Billion Takeover Deal for Healt..
MT
01/10Wall Street Set for Lower Open, Tech Rout Drags Nasdaq
MT
01/10Health Care Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWENS & MINOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 752 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 3 571 M 3 571 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,33 $
Average target price 56,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark F. McGettrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.8.80%3 571
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.0.34%10 787
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
AS ONE CORPORATION-9.73%2 268
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.0.04%2 205
TOKAI CORP.2.13%619