Owens & Minor : Ed Pesicka Featured in Virginia Business Magazine's “Most Influential Virginians” Issue

This month, Virginia Business Magazine launched its inaugural publication THE BIG BOOK, the magazine's 'compendium of who's who, who's big and who's influencing the economy of the commonwealth.' Owens & Minor President & CEO Ed Pesicka was highlighted as one of the most influential Virginians.
Virginia Business Magazine specifically noted Pesicka's leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as Owens & Minor rapidly accelerated production of critical Personal Protective Equipment. Click here to read the full feature.
