OWENS & MINOR, INC.

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Owens & Minor : Ed Pesicka Featured in Virginia Business Magazine's “Most Influential Virginians” Issue

03/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
This month, Virginia Business Magazine launched its inaugural publication THE BIG BOOK, the magazine's 'compendium of who's who, who's big and who's influencing the economy of the commonwealth.' Owens & Minor President & CEO Ed Pesicka was highlighted as one of the most influential Virginians.

Virginia Business Magazine specifically noted Pesicka's leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as Owens & Minor rapidly accelerated production of critical Personal Protective Equipment. Click here to read the full feature.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 504 M - -
Net income 2021 197 M - -
Net Debt 2021 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 772 M 2 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 36,38 $
Last Close Price 37,71 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eddie N. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.36.27%2 772
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.3.16%9 812
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.59%3 309
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.9.58%2 691
AS ONE CORPORATION-21.36%2 352
TOKAI CORP.20.88%794
