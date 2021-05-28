Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens & Minor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens & Minor : How Owens & Minor Helped a Prominent Nonprofit Health System Transform Their Supply Chain with LUM Solutions

05/28/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increased Productivity Without Increased Expense

According to Todd Croushore, one of the most impactful changes was a shift in teammate scheduling, enabling Owens & Minor to pick and ship LUM orders more quickly. Croushore says that with greater control over the inventory and distribution, the DC was 'able to become more productive without adding more staff.'

Due to the advantages of Owens & Minor's Distribution Center Operations, this health system was also able to utilize developed guidelines for pallet sortation by supply location to maximize the effectiveness of each Owens & Minor truckload and delivery staging for each facility.

Setting Successful Metrics

Following the completion of the walkthrough and the application of data analytics, Owens & Minor provided an estimated ROI from transitioning to the LUM program, while also providing recommendations for right-sizing storeroom inventory and future-state staffing to support the LUM replenishment activity. In order to further improve the impact of these recommendations, Owens & Minor's continued engagement incorporated additional cost-savings opportunities, such as product standardization and route optimization.

The customer also received systems support from Owens & Minor's E-commerce Integration Team. Led by E-Commerce Integration Specialist Mark Smith, a one-pass product replenishment batch schedule for LUM supply locations was configured, while simultaneously developing a supply location crosswalk, allowing the warehouse to pick, pack, ship, process and consolidate e-procurement purchases without unnecessary delay. Working primarily with the customer's internal IT team, Smith and his colleagues were able to create new code and programming logic to adhere to the account and header information the health system needed to have included on packing slips and pallet content lists.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 19:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
03:15pOWENS & MINOR  : How Owens & Minor Helped a Prominent Nonprofit Health System Tr..
PU
05/27OWENS & MINOR  : Credit Suisse Raises Owens & Minor's PT to $43 from $38, Notes ..
MT
05/27OWENS & MINOR  : Baird Adjusts Price Target on Owens & Minor to $55 From $52, Ke..
MT
05/27OWENS & MINOR  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Owens & Minor to $46 From $39..
MT
05/26OWENS & MINOR  : Outlines Long-term Guidance
MT
05/26OWENS & MINOR  : Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Drive Sustainable Growth at 2021..
PU
05/26OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/26OWENS & MINOR  : Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Drive Sustainable Growth at 2021..
BU
05/24RECORDED WEBINAR : OR Efficiency; Less Waste, More Green
PU
05/14OWENS & MINOR  : OMI) sees Significant Insider Sales Extending the Trend of Last..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 776 M - -
Net income 2021 224 M - -
Net Debt 2021 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 3 394 M 3 394 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,86 $
Last Close Price 45,17 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eddie N. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.63.11%3 394
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.14.25%10 748
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.4.40%3 621
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.08%2 250
AS ONE CORPORATION-27.71%2 127
TOKAI CORP.15.28%754