Owens & Minor to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that executive leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference. The discussion will take place on Thursday, March 2 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please visit the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-presentations/ at least ten minutes in advance to register for the live webcast of the discussion. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

