OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-01 pm EST
15.44 USD   +0.72%
05:02pOwens & Minor to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference
BU
02/28OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/28Owens & Minor's Shares Fall After Q4 Adjusted Earnings Slip
MT
Owens & Minor to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

03/01/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that executive leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference. The discussion will take place on Thursday, March 2 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please visit the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-presentations/ at least ten minutes in advance to register for the live webcast of the discussion. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 874 M - -
Net income 2022 98,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 96,9%
