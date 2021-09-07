Log in
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Owens & Minor : to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2021.

Ed Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Owens & Minor, will make a presentation at the conference. The discussion with the management team that will begin at approximately 11:25 AM ET on September 14, 2021, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 816 M
Net income 2021 229 M
Net Debt 2021 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark F. McGettrick Independent Director
