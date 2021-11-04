Log in
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Two Owens & Minor Board Members Selected as 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

11/04/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Valuing talent, tenacity and trailblazing to advance healthcare

Owens & Minor today announced that two members of its board of directors, Aster Angagaw and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Gwendolyn Bingham, have earned inclusion in Savoy Magazine's list of 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. The listing, typically released every five years, revealed the latest distinction on Oct. 27, in the magazine's fall edition.

Their selection places Gen. Bingham and Angagaw in the prestigious company of Black directors serving on the boards of public companies and highlights Owens & Minor's commitment to bring diversity of perspective to its organization.

"We join Savoy in celebrating Gwen and Aster's latest distinction and appreciate these leaders' voices. Their wealth of experience helps Owens & Minor deliver now and into the future on our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare," said Mark Beck, chairman of the board of directors for Owens & Minor.

Bingham, a retired three-star U.S. Army Lieutenant General, brings a broad range of executive experience in strategic leadership and planning, as well as talent and resource management. She most recently served as Department of the Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, where she provided policy, programs, and resourcing expertise for installation infrastructure and services for 156 Army installations worldwide. She lends stewardship on the board's Compensation and Benefits Committee, the Executive Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Angagaw has a strong track record in transformational growth with extensive experience leading diverse global teams. Most recently, she served as President of ServiceMaster Brands, until its acquisition in October 2020. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at Sodexo, where she held a variety of leadership positions, including Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Business Development, Healthcare, and Group Vice President, Global Transformation, before being named Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare North America division in 2016. She currently serves on the board's Governance and Nominating Committee.

"Gwen and Aster have lived and led through incredible organizational transformations. We recognize their innate ability and talent, and value their contributions to the Owens & Minor Board of Directors and our business," said Ed Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor.

The full 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors listing can be accessed online exclusively at www.savoynetwork.com/, where the issue is also available for purchase.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy Magazine is a quarterly, national publication covering the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle. From business to news, sports to entertainment, design to technology, Savoy is a cultural catalyst that highlights timely topics and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Connect with Savoy: Twitter - www.twitter.com/savoynetwork, Facebook - www.facebook.com/savoymagazine, LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/savoy-magazine.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:35:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
