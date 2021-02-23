Log in
Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC

OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ORCC)
Owl Rock Capital : Announces Appointment of Melissa Weiler to Boards of Directors

02/23/2021 | 05:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital ("Owl Rock"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Melissa Weiler to the boards of directors for its business development companies ("BDCs") Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation II, Owl Rock Capital Corporation III, Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp. and Owl Rock Core Income Corp.

Weiler's appointment expands the Boards to eight directors, five of whom are independent. She will be a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Audit Committees for all five boards, as well as a member of the Compensation Committee for ORCC.

Douglas Ostrover, Co-Founder of Owl Rock Capital Partners, said: "We are delighted to have Melissa join our Boards of Directors. Her experience in managing a wide range of credit funds over multiple cycles will be additive to our process as we continue to focus on delivering attractive, consistent returns to investors across a range of market environments. We look forward to working with her as a key member of our team."

Weiler most recently served as managing director and served on the management committee of Crescent Capital Group, where she was responsible for the oversight of the firm's CLO business and previously managed several multi-strategy credit funds. Prior to Crescent Capital Group, she was a managing director at Trust Company of the West where she managed several credit funds and served as lead portfolio manager for TCW's high-yield bond business. Weiler holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Owl Rock

Owl Rock Capital Group, together with its subsidiaries ("Owl Rock"), is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.1 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Owl Rock's platform consists of multiple investment funds and products including business development companies. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing seeks to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani 
212-651-4705 
orccir@owlrock.com

Media Contact: 

Prosek Partners 
David Wells / Josh Clarkson / Andrew Chironna 
pro-owlrock@prosek.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-rock-capital-announces-appointment-of-melissa-weiler-to-boards-of-directors-301234032.html

SOURCE Owl Rock Capital


© PRNewswire 2021
