Owl Rock Capital : Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.29 and NAV Per Share of $14.74

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $114.6 million, or $0.29 per share, and net income of $180.7 million, or $0.46 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Reported net asset value per share was $14.74 at December 31, 2020 as compared to $14.67 at September 30, 2020. The fee waiver put in place in conjunction with the Company's IPO expired on October 18, 2020 and as a result, the fourth quarter results reflect the impact of the full fee structure for the majority of the quarter.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are very pleased with our origination activity this quarter, which allowed us to make significant progress towards our target leverage and a fully scaled portfolio. We believe our investment strategy of building a senior-oriented portfolio across a diversified set of high-quality, middle-market companies has borne strong results, with our third consecutive quarter of NAV growth and healthy credit performance over the course of a very challenging year."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021, payable on or before May 14, 2021.

The fourth quarter 2020 special dividend of $0.08 per share paid to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020 was the final of six special dividends declared in conjunction with the Company's IPO in July 2019.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, new investment commitments totaled $3,444.8 million. This compares to $4,434.7 million for year ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2,845.5 million across 30 new portfolio companies and 43 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $1,151.9 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the full year ended December 31, 2019, the principal amount of new investments funded was $3,682.2 million across 38 new portfolio companies and 22 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $964.5 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, new investment commitments totaled $1,527.4 million. This compares to $1,032.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,274.9 million across 12 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $520.3 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the principal amount of new investments funded was $795.5 million across 7 new portfolio companies and 6 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $269.4 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had investments in 119 and 98 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $10.8 billion and $8.8 billion, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $91.1 million based on fair value.

As of December 31, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.5% first lien senior secured debt investments, 18.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.5% unsecured notes, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 2.5% equity investments.

As of December 31, 2019, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 80.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 18.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 0.1% equity investments.

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, approximately 96.0% and 98.9% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.3% and 8.7%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

As of December 31, 2020, one investment with an aggregate fair value of $32.6 million was on non-accrual status, representing 0.3% of the total fair value of the portfolio. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company moved one investment that was on non-accrual last quarter back to accrual status following a restructuring; the Company also exited an investment that was previously on non-accrual and realized a full par recovery.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $803.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 from $718.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in our portfolio's weighted average yield period over period.

Investment income increased to $221.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $202.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in our portfolio's weighted average yield period over period.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $283.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 from $217.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and increase in gross management fees and incentive fees, coupled with the expiration of the management fee and incentive fee waivers. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Total expenses increased to $106.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $56.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and increase in gross management fees and incentive fees, coupled with the expiration of the management fee and incentive fee waivers. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, we had $5.4 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding and $2.1 billion of liquidity, including upsizes to our credit facilities subsequent to quarter-end. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.2% and 4.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 0.87x and 0.46x for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

COVID-19 Developments

Through the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's operating results were impacted by the economic and financial market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the three months ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



December 31,

2019

Investments at Fair Value

$ 10,842,072



$ 9,918,302



$ 8,799,225

Total Assets

$ 11,304,357



$ 10,234,261



$ 9,203,619

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.74



$ 14.67



$ 15.24



























Investment Income

$ 221,254



$ 187,059



$ 202,255

Net Investment Income

$ 114,601



$ 127,437



$ 145,373

Net Income

$ 180,664



$ 216,047



$ 140,192



























Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.29



$ 0.33



$ 0.37

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share

$ 0.17



$ 0.23



$ (0.01)

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.46



$ 0.56



$ 0.36

Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.39



$ 0.39



$ 0.35



























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value



8.3 %



8.1 %



8.7 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost



8.2 %



8.0 %



8.6 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates



99.9 %



98.8 %



100.0 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets















Investments at fair value















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $10,653,613 and $8,738,520, respectively)

$ 10,569,691



$ 8,709,700

Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $275,105 and $90,336, respectively)



272,381





89,525

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $10,928,718 and $8,828,856, respectively)



10,842,072





8,799,225

Cash (restricted cash of $8,841 and $7,587, respectively)



347,917





317,159

Foreign cash (cost of $9,641 and $0, respectively)



9,994





—

Interest receivable



57,108





57,632

Receivable for investments sold



6,316





9,250

Receivable from a controlled affiliate



2,347





2,475

Prepaid expenses and other assets



38,603





17,878

Total Assets

$ 11,304,357



$ 9,203,619

Liabilities















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $91,085 and $44,302, respectively)

$ 5,292,722



$ 3,038,232

Distribution payable



152,087





137,245

Management fee payable



35,936





16,256

Incentive fee payable



19,070





—

Payables to affiliates



6,527





5,775

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



51,581





28,828

Total Liabilities



5,557,923





3,226,336

Commitments and contingencies















Net Assets















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 389,966,688 and 392,129,619 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



3,900





3,921

Additional paid-in-capital



5,940,979





5,955,610

Total distributable earnings (losses)



(198,445)





17,752

Total Net Assets



5,746,434





5,977,283

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 11,304,357



$ 9,203,619

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.74



$ 15.24



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Years Ended December 31,



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2019



2018



Investment Income

























Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

























Interest income

$ 768,717



$ 691,854



$ 366,858



Dividend Income



10,409





—





—



Other income



14,736





16,119





8,750



Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



793,862





707,973





375,608



Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:

























Interest income



327





—





—



Dividend income



9,063





10,046





8,379



Other Income



35





—





4,871



Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments



9,425





10,046





13,250



Total Investment Income



803,287





718,019





388,858



Expenses

























Interest expense



152,939





136,445





76,774



Management fee



144,448





89,947





52,148



Performance based incentive fees



93,892





45,114





—



Professional fees



14,654





10,029





7,823



Directors' fees



849





623





533



Other general and administrative



7,936





8,374





4,965



Total Operating Expenses



414,718





290,532





142,243



Management and incentive fees waived



(130,906)





(73,403)





—



Net Operating Expenses



283,812





217,129





142,243



Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes



519,475





500,890





246,615



Income taxes, including excise tax expense (benefit)



2,019





1,984





1,093



Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 517,456



$ 498,906



$ 245,522



Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

























Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

























Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (75,039)



$ (7,235)



$ (38,426)



Income tax (provision) benefit



(3,686)





—





—



Controlled affiliated investments



(1,913)





3,705





(5,087)



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



4,634





(222)





(133)



Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



(76,004)





(3,752)





(43,646)



Net realized gain (loss):

























Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(51,376)





2,633





234



Foreign currency transactions



(2,336)





214





133



Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)



(53,712)





2,847





367



Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



(129,716)





(905)





(43,279)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 387,740



$ 498,001



$ 202,243



Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.00



$ 1.53



$ 1.38



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted



388,645,561





324,630,279





146,422,371





PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Years Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



2018

New investment commitments























Gross originations

$ 3,667,048





4,625,939





5,814,181

Less: Sell downs



(222,276)





(191,277)





(618,040)

Total new investment commitments

$ 3,444,772



$ 4,434,662



$ 5,196,141

Principal amount of investments funded:























First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 2,132,417



$ 3,083,777





3,388,527

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



518,480





596,421





799,701

Unsecured debt investments



55,873





—





23,000

Equity investments



119,780





1,991





11,215

Investment funds and vehicles



18,950





—





26,110

Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 2,845,500



$ 3,682,189



$ 4,248,553

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:























First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (1,060,352)



$ (820,602)



$ (536,715)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



(90,686)





(116,700)





(341,600)

Unsecured debt investments



—





(23,000)





—

Equity investments



(867)





(1,991)





(2,760)

Investment funds and vehicles



—





(2,250)





—

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (1,151,905)



$ (964,543)



$ (881,075)

Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

30



38



44

Average new investment commitment amount

$ 84,891



$ 107,981



$ 105,689

Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in years)



5.9





6.3





6.2

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates



96.3 %



100.0 %



99.6 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates



3.7 %



0.0 %



0.4 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments(2)



7.8 %



8.0 %



8.8 % Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating rate investment commitments



6.9 %



6.1 %



6.0 %













(1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.24%, 1.91% and 2.81% as of December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2020, ORCC had investments in 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $10.8 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.1 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

