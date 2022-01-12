Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owl Rock Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCC   US69121K1043

OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ORCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owl Rock Capital : Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK (January 12, 2022) - Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) ("ORCC") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after market close. ORCC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website at www.owlrockcapitalcorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: 1 (888) 440-4182

International: (646) 960-0653

Conference ID: 7406736

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: 1 (800) 770-2030

International: (647) 362-9199

Conference ID: 7406736

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 130 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $34.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks,"

"estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-651-4705

owlrockir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Josh Clarkson

pro-blueowl@prosek.com

Disclaimer

Owl Rock Capital Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
08:06aOWL ROCK CAPITAL : Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its F..
PU
2021OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
2021OWL ROCK CAPITAL : NOTICE OF PREPAYMENT TO THE HOLDERS OF THE - Form 8-K
PU
2021OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Prepayment of 4.75% Senior Notes Due June 21, 20..
CI
2021OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Blue Owl Capital hires ex-Blackstone executive Pillemer for stakes business
RE
2021Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 a..
PR
2021Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 007 M - -
Net income 2021 578 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 8,48%
Capitalization 5 787 M 5 787 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Owl Rock Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 15,55 $
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig W Packer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Lamm Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Edward H. D'Alelio Chairman
Karen F. Hager Chief Compliance Officer
Christopher M. Temple Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION3.95%5 787
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.99%134 931
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.46%91 860
UBS GROUP AG8.53%66 468
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION8.59%52 085
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-1.51%44 391