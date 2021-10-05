Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ademi LLP : Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Owlet, Inc.

10/05/2021 | 02:00am EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Owlet (NYSE: OWLT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Owlet may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/owlet-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Owlet properly disclosed its compliance with federal regulatory requirements in its marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product. On October 4, Owlet announced that it had received a warning letter from the FDA United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), asserting that Owlet's marketing of the Smart Sock rendered the product a medical device requiring premarket approval from the FDA, which Owlet had not obtained. The Warning Letter asked Owlet to "cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/owlet-inc.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-owlet-inc-301392469.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
