SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Owlet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/05/2021 | 09:46am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or “the Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Owlet disclosed on October 4, 2021, that it received a warning letter from the FDA regarding its Owlet Smart Sock product. According to the FDA, the Company failed to obtain authorization or consent from the agency to market the Smart Sock to the public, which the FDA considers to be a medical device. Based on this news, shares of Owlet tumbled by more than 20% in intraday trading on the same day.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
