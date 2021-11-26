INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 18, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who (a) acquired Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) securities from March 31, 2021 through October 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) held Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (“Sandbridge”) common stock as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge’s special meeting on July 14, 2021. Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Sandbridge was a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc., a company that designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children, and the combined company was renamed Owlet (the “Business Combination”). Owlet’s flagship product is called Smart Sock, which is a baby monitor that allows parents to track an infant’s oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep trends in real time using the Owlet application.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which stated that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA “requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.” On this news, Owlet’s stock price declined by $1.29 per share, or approximately 23.5%, from $5.48 per share to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device; (2) as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

