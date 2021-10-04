Log in
    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) on Behalf of Investors

10/04/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which stated that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA “requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as 23% during intraday trading on October 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Owlet securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on OWLET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 618 M 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 86,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,48 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Workman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Abbott President & Director
Kathryn Rajeck Scolnick Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth C. Suslow Independent Director
Domenico de Sole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWLET, INC.-46.12%618
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.44.33%80 934
HP INC.14.15%32 351
GOERTEK INC.15.49%22 271
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.38%19 124
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC35.79%19 074