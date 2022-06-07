Log in
    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.910 USD   -13.39%
Owlet, Inc. to be Added to the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes
BU
05/13OWLET, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Owlet, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-12-2022 10:00 AM
CI
Owlet, Inc. to be Added to the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

06/07/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (“Owlet” or the “Company”) will join the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes later this month, at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to the preliminary list posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. The reconstituted Russell indexes will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.

“Owlet is pleased to be added to both the Russell 3000® and Microcap® Indexes, an exciting milestone for the Company, ” said Kurt Workman, Owlet CEO and Co-Founder. “We look forward to the enhanced visibility that we believe will come from our inclusion on these indexes, as we continue to execute our strategies to drive continued growth and shareholder value.”

The Russell U.S. indexes serve as leading benchmarks for institutional investors that allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment or investment style, with all sub-indexes rolling up to the Russell 3000® Index. The Russell U.S. indexes can be used as performance benchmarks or as the basis for index-linked products, including index-tracking funds, derivatives and exchange-traded funds.

About Owlet, Inc.
Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit https://www.owletcare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 114 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 62,7%
Managers and Directors
Kurt Workman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Abbott President & Director
Kathryn Rajeck Scolnick Chief Financial Officer
Lior Susan Chairman
Zack Bomsta Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWLET, INC.25.84%381
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.36%216 432
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.84%188 810
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.76%77 689
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.62%66 614
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.33%59 943