Owlet Shares Up 15% After FDA Clears BabySat Device

Owlet shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company got regulatory clearance for its BabySat medical pulse-oximetry device.

The stock was up 15% at 29 cents in early trading. Shares have nearly been halved since the start of the year and have fallen 87% over the past 12 months.

The infant health data company said Tuesday morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for BabySat, a device that uses pulse-oximetry technology to provide a real-time display of a baby's heart rate and oxygen saturation level and alert parents when those readings fall out of prescribed ranges.

BabySat is expected to be available in the U.S. later this year.

