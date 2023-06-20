Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owlet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:34 2023-06-20 am EDT
0.2680 USD   +7.20%
10:36aOwlet Shares Up 15% After FDA Clears BabySat Device
DJ
08:35aOwlet Announces FDA-Clearance of the First Prescription Pulse Oximetry Sock for Infants
BU
06/15Owlt Alert : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet's De-SPAC Merger
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owlet Shares Up 15% After FDA Clears BabySat Device

06/20/2023 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Owlet shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company got regulatory clearance for its BabySat medical pulse-oximetry device.

The stock was up 15% at 29 cents in early trading. Shares have nearly been halved since the start of the year and have fallen 87% over the past 12 months.

The infant health data company said Tuesday morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for BabySat, a device that uses pulse-oximetry technology to provide a real-time display of a baby's heart rate and oxygen saturation level and alert parents when those readings fall out of prescribed ranges.

BabySat is expected to be available in the U.S. later this year.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1036ET

All news about OWLET, INC.
10:36aOwlet Shares Up 15% After FDA Clears BabySat Device
DJ
08:35aOwlet Announces FDA-Clearance of the First Prescription Pulse Oximetry Sock for Infants
BU
06/15Owlt Alert : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet's..
PR
06/15Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Owlet, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term OWLT / ..
PR
05/26OWLT Jakubowitz Law Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet's..
PR
05/25Owlt Alert : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet's..
PR
05/24The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet..
PR
05/23Owlt Alert : The Klein Law Firm Investigates the Fairness of Owlet's De-SPAC Merger
PR
05/22Merger Investigation Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Invest..
PR
05/11Transcript : Owlet, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWLET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 29,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OWLET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owlet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWLET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 1,93 $
Spread / Average Target 670%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Workman Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn Rajeck Scolnick Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lior Susan Chairman
Burc Sahinoglu Chief Technology Officer
David Kizer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWLET, INC.-55.29%29
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.43%207 248
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.90%178 424
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.12%115 407
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.40%78 096
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.09%64 067
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer