Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owlet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/18 04:00:02 pm
1.6 USD   -4.19%
10:41aOWLET : Sleep Tips for New Parents
PU
02/20OWLET : What is a Good Room Temperature for a Baby?
PU
02/18OWLET : Do Babies Sleep More During Growth Spurts?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owlet : Sleep Tips for New Parents

02/21/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Although bringing a baby into the world is an amazing life milestone, it's also a lot of hard work. And if you're a new parent, you've probably realized that your sleep has been compromised. Taking proper care of your baby is of the utmost importance, but so is taking care of yourself. That means making sure both you and baby are getting good sleep.

Perhaps you're looking for baby sleeping tips for new parents or tips on making sure you sleep better. Either way, we've got you covered. Keep reading for a few sleep tips for first-time parents that will help both you and Baby get that much needed shut-eye.

Sleep Tips for Babies Prepare your baby for an uninterrupted night of sleep

To minimize a nighttime arousal, change your baby's diaper before their final nighttime feed. This will allow you to transition seamlessly from feeding into sleep. Likewise, unless your baby has soaked through or pooped their diaper, you probably don't need to wake them in the middle of the night to change their diaper.

Establish a consistent bedtime routine

Babies are a lot like adults in the sense that a consistent routine provides a sense of security and consistency. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine for your baby can be very helpful. You can determine the sequence of your routine, but incorporating elements such as a bath, a wind-down, a bottle / feeding, and a nighttime lullaby can help signal to your baby that it's time to sleep.

Say goodbye to bright lights

Bright lights in and around the house can elicit "wake-up" signals in both the parent and Baby's brain. Using LED nighttime lights or lights that are red in color are much less abrasive than normal fluorescent lights, and will help Baby go back to sleep easier after a middle-of-the-night waking.

Encourage your baby to learn to self-soothe

Teaching your baby to self-soothe doesn't mean ignoring them every time they cry and fuss. However, it can actually be beneficial to give your baby some time to comfort themselves in the middle of the night, so that they can learn to fall back asleep on their own. This can help establish healthy sleeping habits, and will in turn help parents get a better night's rest as well.

Drown out any background sounds

The ideal nursery mimics the womb, meaning that any chance to muffle background noises will help Baby sleep. Even seemingly-quiet sounds such as conversation or laughter, TV sounds from another room, or the rattle of pots and pans in the kitchen can wake your baby. Because of this, utilizing a white-noise machine to drown out those outside noises can be an effective way to ensure your baby stays asleep.

Keep an eye on the nursery temperature

Although you want to make sure Baby is snug and cozy, you don't want your baby's nursery to be too warm. Just like adults, babies tend to sleep better in a cool room. Keeping your thermostat between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit should keep them comfortable during the night. For a quick test to see if your baby is warm enough, put your hand on their chest. If their chest is warm, the room temperature is adequate.

Sleep Tips for Parents Catch up on your sleep when Baby sleeps

The average newborn sleeps for about 16-18 hours a day, with naps lasting anywhere from 2 to 4 hours. If you're only getting rest during your period of overnight sleep, chances are you're pretty sleep deprived. Just like your newborn, you'll need to take supplementary naps too. And napping while your baby is napping is the ideal time to get some rest.

Take turns with nighttime baby duties

There's no need for both parents to be awake in the middle of the night for diaper changes and feedings. You and your partner can split the nighttime into shifts, allowing each of you to get longer chunks of uninterrupted sleep throughout the night. Moms who breastfeed can pump milk so their spouse can easily take on the feeding shift.

Keep Baby's crib near your bed

Although this comes down to personal preference, keeping your baby's crib next to your bed can make it easier than tending to your baby and falling right back to sleep, as opposed to walking from room to room in the middle of the night. However, it's important to note that although it's ok to keep your baby's crib next to your bed, it's unsafe for your baby to actually sleep in the same bed as you.

Establish healthy sleep rituals

Whether or not you have a baby, creating and enforcing healthy pre-sleep rituals can be instrumental in improving the quality of your sleep. Because caffeine is a stimulant, reducing your intake (especially throughout the last half of your day) can help you fall and stay asleep. Likewise, using electronics too close to bedtime can interfere with your sleep time. Turning off electronics an hour or two before bedtime helps your body naturally wind down. Lastly, try your best to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Although consistency can seem impossible when you have a baby around, the more consistent you can be with your sleep schedule, the better.

When you're a new parent, it's easy to feel like you're barely getting by due to your lack of sleep. After all, you're spending most of your energy caring for a baby that needs your attention 24/7. But sleep is just as important for you as it is for your baby. By following some of these tips and tricks, hopefully both you and baby will be sleeping more soundly.

Disclaimer

Owlet Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OWLET, INC.
10:41aOWLET : Sleep Tips for New Parents
PU
02/20OWLET : What is a Good Room Temperature for a Baby?
PU
02/18OWLET : Do Babies Sleep More During Growth Spurts?
PU
02/17OWLET : How to Get an Overtired Baby to Sleep
PU
02/16OWLET, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Owlet, Inc. Appoints Nathaniel Yoo as its Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immed..
CI
02/16OWLET : When Can My Baby Sleep With a Blanket or Stuffed Animal
PU
02/15OWLET : Benefits and Challenges of Teaching Children Multiple Languages
PU
02/10Owlet's Newest Innovation, the Dream Duo, Named “The Best New Tech for Families&r..
BU
02/09OWLET : Help! My 1-Month Old Baby Isn't Sleeping
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWLET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float -
Chart OWLET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owlet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWLET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Workman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Rajeck Scolnick Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth C. Suslow Independent Director
Zane M. Burke Independent Director
Laura J. Durr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWLET, INC.-40.07%181
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.50%211 659
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.87%190 855
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.85%100 447
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.51%67 338
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.47%65 823