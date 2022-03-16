Owlet : What is World Sleep Day?

What is World Sleep Day?

Organized by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an annual event that's intended to bring focus to the concept of healthy sleep, and bring awareness to important issues related to sleep, such as medicine, education, social aspects, and driving. Falling on Friday, March 18, World Sleep Day serves as a reminder that sleep is an essential human privilege that is unfortunately compromised by the demands and habits of modern life.

For World Sleep Day 2022, the theme and slogan is Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World. In determining the theme, the World Sleep Society hopes that individuals seek to understand how their quality of sleep affects their mental health, focus, productivity, mental and emotional well-being.

How Does Owlet Encourage Healthy Sleep Habits

At Owlet, we recognize how important sleep is for your baby's overall growth and mood. Our products aim to not only encourage healthy sleep habits but also develop healthy sleep habits. Our award-winning technology lets you track sleep quality and movement, and provides insights into your Baby's total hours slept, awake times, and overall sleep quality.

The Owlet app's data is incredibly accurate, giving you a clear picture of how your baby sleeps. You can use this information to help your infant establish routines that he or she will like. After all, developing healthy sleep habits for infants depends largely on the consistency of their sleep routine.

10 Fun Facts About Sleep