    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/16 11:31:12 am EDT
2.84 USD   +9.23%
11:08aOWLET : What is World Sleep Day?
PU
03/1582 Percent of New Parents Report Getting 5 Hours or Less of Sleep Each Night, New Owlet Survey Reveals
BU
03/15OWLET : Tips to Make Nap Time Easier
PU
Owlet : What is World Sleep Day?

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
What is World Sleep Day?

Organized by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an annual event that's intended to bring focus to the concept of healthy sleep, and bring awareness to important issues related to sleep, such as medicine, education, social aspects, and driving. Falling on Friday, March 18, World Sleep Day serves as a reminder that sleep is an essential human privilege that is unfortunately compromised by the demands and habits of modern life.

For World Sleep Day 2022, the theme and slogan is Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World. In determining the theme, the World Sleep Society hopes that individuals seek to understand how their quality of sleep affects their mental health, focus, productivity, mental and emotional well-being.

How Does Owlet Encourage Healthy Sleep Habits

At Owlet, we recognize how important sleep is for your baby's overall growth and mood. Our products aim to not only encourage healthy sleep habits but also develop healthy sleep habits. Our award-winning technology lets you track sleep quality and movement, and provides insights into your Baby's total hours slept, awake times, and overall sleep quality.

The Owlet app's data is incredibly accurate, giving you a clear picture of how your baby sleeps. You can use this information to help your infant establish routines that he or she will like. After all, developing healthy sleep habits for infants depends largely on the consistency of their sleep routine.

10 Fun Facts About Sleep
  1. Humans spend about a third of their life sleeping.
  2. 12% of people dream entirely in black and white.
  3. The World Record for the longest period without sleep is 11 days.
  4. It's believed that about 15% of the entire population are sleepwalkers.
  5. Sleep deprivation can kill you quicker than food deprivation can.
  6. 50% of your dreams are forgotten within the first 5 minutes after waking up.
  7. Falling asleep takes 10-15 minutes on average. If it takes you less than 5 minutes to fall asleep, you may be sleep deprived.
  8. Humans are the only mammals that willingly delay their sleep.
  9. Being awake for 16 hours straight decreases your performance at the same rate as if your blood alcohol level were .05%.
  10. Dysania is a real condition that's characterized by having difficulty getting out of bed in the morning.

Disclaimer

Owlet Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 87,8%
Managers and Directors
Kurt Workman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Rajeck Scolnick Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth C. Suslow Independent Director
Zane M. Burke Independent Director
Laura J. Durr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWLET, INC.-2.62%293
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.48%215 406
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.67%193 782
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.85%96 983
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-17.08%67 025
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.06%66 153