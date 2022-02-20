Owlet : What is a Good Room Temperature for a Baby?

There are many factors involved in setting up a safe sleep environment for you and your baby. In addition to your baby's actual sleep space, we must also consider the room your baby is sleeping in and ways to make it comfortable and safe. Room temperature is one of the topics that many new parents will wonder about due to their concerns about whether their baby is comfortable.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the ideal room temperature for your baby is 68-72 degrees fahrenheit.

Due to the many variations of family's living spaces and seasonal temperatures across the world, it can be difficult for some parents to consistently follow this recommendation. Here are 10 tips to support your ability to make your baby's sleep space just right for both comfort and safety.