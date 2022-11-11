Advanced search
    OWLT   US69120X1072

OWLET, INC.

(OWLT)
2022-11-11
1.010 USD   -3.81%
04:08pOwlet to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022
BU
10/20Cowen Adjusts Owlet's Price Target to $4 from $5, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/19Owlet Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Net Revenue Results
BU
Owlet to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

11/11/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 14, 2022. Owlet will issue a copy of the earnings release via Business Wire and include a copy on Owlet’s Investor Relations website at investors.owletcare.com. Owlet’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Chief Financial Officer, Kate Scolnick, will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update.

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international) and reference Access Code 718621. To listen to the conference call via live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Owlet’s Investor Relations website at investors.owletcare.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by dialing (929) 458-6194 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international) and using Access Code 576627. The archived webcast will also be available on Owlet’s Investor Relations website mentioned above.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -64,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 88,0%
