Interim Report 2023 April-June

Revenue LTM

Operating margin LTM

SEK 8,221

11.7%

MILLION

(13.2)

(6,120)

Return on capital

Total portfolio

employed (ROCE) R12

44,828 MW

27.7%

(28,460)

(33.2)

Comparative figures refer to the same period the previous year

  • Revenue increased by 34 percent over the past 12 months, driven by increased revenue from the sale of new projects and higher revenue from the construction portfolio
  • A high proportion of project rights sales combined with good cost control in projects under construction resulted in an operating margin of 11.7 percent (13.2) over the last twelve-month period
  • Return on capital employed was 27.7 percent (33.2).
  • The total portfolio amounted to 44,828 MW (28,460). The increase is mainly attributable to growth in the development portfolio of 8,583 MW to 32,447 MW over the past year through project acquisitions and new offshore wind projects.

Continued value creation in offshore wind

April-June 2023

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,204 million (1,469)
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 207 million (362)
  • Operating margin amounted to 9.4% (24.7)
  • Profit for the period was SEK 245 million (304)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK 0.90 (1.11)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -1,229 million (1,076)

The Group's key performance indicators

January-June 2023

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 3,666 million (3,090)
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 310 million (468)
  • Operating margin amounted to 8.4% (15.1)
  • Profit for the period was SEK 334 million (415)
  • Earnings per share before dilution totaled SEK 1.23 (1.52) and after dilution SEK 1.22 (1.52)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -351 million (894)

Q2

Jan-Jun

LTM

Full year

2023

2022

2023

2022

Jul-Jun

2022

Net sales, SEK m

2,204

1,469

3,666

3,090

8,221

7,644

Operating income, SEK m

207

362

310

468

964

1,122

Operating income adjusted for project development costs, SEK m

291

440

467

599

1,319

1,451

Operating margin,%

9.4%

24.7%

8.4%

15.1%

11.7%

14.7%

Operating margin adjusted for project development costs,%

13.2%

29.9%

12.7%

19.4%

16.0%

19.0%

Profit for the period, SEK m

245

304

334

415

1,004

1,085

Cash flow from operating activites, SEK m

-1,229

1,076

-351

894

-18

1,226

Investments in the project development portfolio, SEK m

-284

-41

-513

-240

-1,057

-783

Earnings per share before dilution, SEK

0.90

1.11

1.23

1.52

3.69

3.98

Earnings per share after dilution, SEK

0.90

1.11

1.22

1.52

3.68

3.98

Project acquisitions, MW

3,082

6

4,034

1,358

5,332

2,656

Sold projects, MW

2,967

92

2,967

268

7,592

4,893

Projects handed over, MW

0

329

171

482

171

482

Total portfolio, MW

44,828

28,460

44,828

28,460

44,828

37,864

Project development portfolio, MW

32,447

23,864

32,447

23,864

32,447

28,263

Sold MW with potential additional payments

6,566

0

6,566

0

6,566

4,410

Projects under construction, MW

1,200

1,086

1,200

1,086

1,200

1,343

Contracts under management (TCM), MW

4,615

3,510

4,615

3,510

4,615

3,848

Number of employees

444

331

444

331

444

366

For definitions of alternative performance measures and key performance indicators, see pages 24 and 28.

Interim Report April-June 2023

About OX2

OX2 has a business model for the development and sale of renewable electricity generation capacity. The model is divided into three phases: Expand, Develop and Deliver.

OX2's business model

OX2's project development portfolio

Sweden

Onshore wind

3,015 MW

5,674 MW

11,486 MW

1 016 MW

60 MW

Offshore wind 13,934 MW

France

Solar power

15 MW

306 MW

6,171 MW

Energy storage

856 MW

Spain

OX2's offices

207 MW

Italy

208 MW 308 MW

100 MW

Åland

5,200 MW 10 MW

Finland 5,765 MW

3 060 MW

955 MW 50 MW

Estonia Poland

665 MW

802 MW

1,536 MW 440 MW

Romania

564 MW 6 MW

Greece

453 MW 611 MW

Australia

1 222 MW

200 MW

Interim Report April-June 2023

CEO statement

In the second quarter, our operating income totaled SEK 207 million. We signed our first sales contract in the Italian market and sold 49 percent of three offshore wind projects in Finland. The integration of our Australian operations is in full swing following the completion of the ESCO Pacific acquisition. In addition, we received our first permit for offshore wind from the Swedish government.

Long-term growth potential

We have a long-term positive view of the market. The EU has raised its 2030 climate targets, while the ongoing electrification of society is driving the transition. Furthermore, we see increasing demand for renewable electricity from industry in the coming years. For example, Swedish basic industries have expressed an expected increase in electricity demand of as much as 70 TWh by 2030, which corresponds to about half of Sweden's entire current electricity consumption.

New projects in development portfolio

OX2's development portfolio was largely unchanged in the

quarter, even though we sold a share of our Finnish offshore

projects during the period. The total portfolio, which alsoPaul Stormoen, CEO includes the construction and management portfolio, continued

to grow and now stands at around 45 GW.

In early May, the acquisition of ESCO Pacific was finalized and our project development portfolio does now include more than 1,200 MW of solar power and 200 MW of energy storage in Australia. The integration is underway at full speed and we recently recruited a new country manager. We see significant development opportunities for the business, including a broadening the product offering, and we expect a positive contribution to results in 2024 and beyond.

The quarter saw the acquisition of onshore wind projects in Finland with a potential capacity of around 1,200 MW and one of the largest solar power projects in the Finnish market.

Our first sale in Italy

In June, an agreement was signed with Glennmont Partners for the sale of an onshore wind farm in Foggia, our first sale in the Italian market. OX2 will own the project during the construction phase and both net sales and profit will therefore be recognised in full at the time of handover of the wind farm to the customer in the second half of 2024. With our strong balance sheet, we can offer construction on our own books, which provides a competitive advantage and flexibility to optimize the return on the project.

Sale of share of Finnish offshore wind

The partnership with Ingka Investments was further strengthened when we signed an agreement to sell 49 percent of our three offshore projects in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The deal provides a good return for us and, like last year's divestment of a share of our offshore portfolio in Sweden, demonstrates our ability to capitalize on value creation even at an early stage of project development.

Government permit for offshore wind in Sweden

On May 16, the Swedish government announced that OX2 has been granted a permit for offshore wind in the Galene project in the Kattegat. It is encouraging that the Government is taking the initiative to build out the offshore wind power in Sweden, and we have now initiated a constructive dialogue on how the project can be realized as quickly and cost-effectively as possible to provide Sweden with a significant supply of emission-free electricity.

Assuming that all permits are obtained and that both parties agree to continue the project, we will receive just over SEK 200 million for the share of Galene that was sold last year under our

Growth total portfolio,

Total portfolio,

Projects sold, MW

MW

MW

2,967

6,964

44,828

Relates to Jan-Jun 2023

Relates to Jan-Jun 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Interim Report April-June 2023

