Interim Report 2023 April-June
Revenue LTM
Operating margin LTM
SEK 8,221
11.7%
MILLION
(13.2)
(6,120)
Return on capital
Total portfolio
employed (ROCE) R12
44,828 MW
27.7%
(28,460)
(33.2)
Comparative figures refer to the same period the previous year
- Revenue increased by 34 percent over the past 12 months, driven by increased revenue from the sale of new projects and higher revenue from the construction portfolio
- A high proportion of project rights sales combined with good cost control in projects under construction resulted in an operating margin of 11.7 percent (13.2) over the last twelve-month period
- Return on capital employed was 27.7 percent (33.2).
- The total portfolio amounted to 44,828 MW (28,460). The increase is mainly attributable to growth in the development portfolio of 8,583 MW to 32,447 MW over the past year through project acquisitions and new offshore wind projects.
Continued value creation in offshore wind
April-June 2023
- Net sales amounted to SEK 2,204 million (1,469)
- Operating income amounted to SEK 207 million (362)
- Operating margin amounted to 9.4% (24.7)
- Profit for the period was SEK 245 million (304)
- Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK 0.90 (1.11)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -1,229 million (1,076)
The Group's key performance indicators
January-June 2023
- Net sales amounted to SEK 3,666 million (3,090)
- Operating income amounted to SEK 310 million (468)
- Operating margin amounted to 8.4% (15.1)
- Profit for the period was SEK 334 million (415)
- Earnings per share before dilution totaled SEK 1.23 (1.52) and after dilution SEK 1.22 (1.52)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -351 million (894)
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM
Full year
2023
2022
2023
2022
Jul-Jun
2022
Net sales, SEK m
2,204
1,469
3,666
3,090
8,221
7,644
Operating income, SEK m
207
362
310
468
964
1,122
Operating income adjusted for project development costs, SEK m
291
440
467
599
1,319
1,451
Operating margin,%
9.4%
24.7%
8.4%
15.1%
11.7%
14.7%
Operating margin adjusted for project development costs,%
13.2%
29.9%
12.7%
19.4%
16.0%
19.0%
Profit for the period, SEK m
245
304
334
415
1,004
1,085
Cash flow from operating activites, SEK m
-1,229
1,076
-351
894
-18
1,226
Investments in the project development portfolio, SEK m
-284
-41
-513
-240
-1,057
-783
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
0.90
1.11
1.23
1.52
3.69
3.98
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
0.90
1.11
1.22
1.52
3.68
3.98
Project acquisitions, MW
3,082
6
4,034
1,358
5,332
2,656
Sold projects, MW
2,967
92
2,967
268
7,592
4,893
Projects handed over, MW
0
329
171
482
171
482
Total portfolio, MW
44,828
28,460
44,828
28,460
44,828
37,864
Project development portfolio, MW
32,447
23,864
32,447
23,864
32,447
28,263
Sold MW with potential additional payments
6,566
0
6,566
0
6,566
4,410
Projects under construction, MW
1,200
1,086
1,200
1,086
1,200
1,343
Contracts under management (TCM), MW
4,615
3,510
4,615
3,510
4,615
3,848
Number of employees
444
331
444
331
444
366
For definitions of alternative performance measures and key performance indicators, see pages 24 and 28.
About OX2
OX2 has a business model for the development and sale of renewable electricity generation capacity. The model is divided into three phases: Expand, Develop and Deliver.
OX2's business model
OX2's project development portfolio
Sweden
Onshore wind
3,015 MW
5,674 MW
11,486 MW
1 016 MW
60 MW
Offshore wind 13,934 MW
France
Solar power
15 MW
306 MW
6,171 MW
Energy storage
856 MW
Spain
OX2's offices
207 MW
Italy
208 MW 308 MW
100 MW
Åland
5,200 MW 10 MW
Finland 5,765 MW
3 060 MW
955 MW 50 MW
Estonia Poland
665 MW
802 MW
1,536 MW 440 MW
Romania
564 MW 6 MW
Greece
453 MW 611 MW
Australia
1 222 MW
200 MW
CEO statement
In the second quarter, our operating income totaled SEK 207 million. We signed our first sales contract in the Italian market and sold 49 percent of three offshore wind projects in Finland. The integration of our Australian operations is in full swing following the completion of the ESCO Pacific acquisition. In addition, we received our first permit for offshore wind from the Swedish government.
Long-term growth potential
We have a long-term positive view of the market. The EU has raised its 2030 climate targets, while the ongoing electrification of society is driving the transition. Furthermore, we see increasing demand for renewable electricity from industry in the coming years. For example, Swedish basic industries have expressed an expected increase in electricity demand of as much as 70 TWh by 2030, which corresponds to about half of Sweden's entire current electricity consumption.
New projects in development portfolio
OX2's development portfolio was largely unchanged in the
quarter, even though we sold a share of our Finnish offshore
projects during the period. The total portfolio, which alsoPaul Stormoen, CEO includes the construction and management portfolio, continued
to grow and now stands at around 45 GW.
In early May, the acquisition of ESCO Pacific was finalized and our project development portfolio does now include more than 1,200 MW of solar power and 200 MW of energy storage in Australia. The integration is underway at full speed and we recently recruited a new country manager. We see significant development opportunities for the business, including a broadening the product offering, and we expect a positive contribution to results in 2024 and beyond.
The quarter saw the acquisition of onshore wind projects in Finland with a potential capacity of around 1,200 MW and one of the largest solar power projects in the Finnish market.
Our first sale in Italy
In June, an agreement was signed with Glennmont Partners for the sale of an onshore wind farm in Foggia, our first sale in the Italian market. OX2 will own the project during the construction phase and both net sales and profit will therefore be recognised in full at the time of handover of the wind farm to the customer in the second half of 2024. With our strong balance sheet, we can offer construction on our own books, which provides a competitive advantage and flexibility to optimize the return on the project.
Sale of share of Finnish offshore wind
The partnership with Ingka Investments was further strengthened when we signed an agreement to sell 49 percent of our three offshore projects in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The deal provides a good return for us and, like last year's divestment of a share of our offshore portfolio in Sweden, demonstrates our ability to capitalize on value creation even at an early stage of project development.
Government permit for offshore wind in Sweden
On May 16, the Swedish government announced that OX2 has been granted a permit for offshore wind in the Galene project in the Kattegat. It is encouraging that the Government is taking the initiative to build out the offshore wind power in Sweden, and we have now initiated a constructive dialogue on how the project can be realized as quickly and cost-effectively as possible to provide Sweden with a significant supply of emission-free electricity.
Assuming that all permits are obtained and that both parties agree to continue the project, we will receive just over SEK 200 million for the share of Galene that was sold last year under our
Growth total portfolio,
Total portfolio,
Projects sold, MW
MW
MW
2,967
6,964
44,828
Relates to Jan-Jun 2023
Relates to Jan-Jun 2023
As of June 30, 2023
