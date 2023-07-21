CEO statement

In the second quarter, our operating income totaled SEK 207 million. We signed our first sales contract in the Italian market and sold 49 percent of three offshore wind projects in Finland. The integration of our Australian operations is in full swing following the completion of the ESCO Pacific acquisition. In addition, we received our first permit for offshore wind from the Swedish government.

Long-term growth potential

We have a long-term positive view of the market. The EU has raised its 2030 climate targets, while the ongoing electrification of society is driving the transition. Furthermore, we see increasing demand for renewable electricity from industry in the coming years. For example, Swedish basic industries have expressed an expected increase in electricity demand of as much as 70 TWh by 2030, which corresponds to about half of Sweden's entire current electricity consumption.

New projects in development portfolio

OX2's development portfolio was largely unchanged in the

quarter, even though we sold a share of our Finnish offshore

projects during the period. The total portfolio, which alsoPaul Stormoen, CEO includes the construction and management portfolio, continued

to grow and now stands at around 45 GW.