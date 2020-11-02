Log in
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OXBR)
Oxbridge Re : Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 10, 2020

11/02/2020 | 04:40pm EST

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com.

Date: November 10, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Listen-only toll-free number: 877-876-9173

Listen-only international number: 785-424-1667

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Issuer Direct at 919-481-4000 or operations@issuerdirect.com.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until December 10, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay passcode: 38451

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols 'OXBR ' and 'OXBRW,' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

Company Contact:
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu
CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Media Contact:
Suzie Boland
RFB Communications Group
813-259-0345
sboland@rfbcommunications.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614095/Oxbridge-Re-Announce-2020-Third-Quarter-Results-on-November-10-2020

Disclaimer

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 21:39:03 UTC

