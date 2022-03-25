Log in
Oxbridge Re : Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on March 30, 2022

03/25/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
News and Media
Oxbridge Re Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on March 30, 2022
GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com.

Date: Wednesday March 30, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Listen-only toll-free number: 888-506-0062
Listen-only international number: 973-528-0011

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Issuer Direct at 919-481-4000 or webcast@issuerdirect.com.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until Apr. 32, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay passcode: 44998

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694702/Oxbridge-Re-Announce-2021-Fourth-Quarter-Results-on-March-30-2022

