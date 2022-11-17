Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXBR   KYG6856M1069

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OXBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:58 2022-11-17 am EST
1.810 USD   +5.23%
12:39pOxbridge Re : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) - Form 8-K
PU
12:26pOxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxbridge Re : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) - Form 8-K

11/17/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 11, 2022

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Cayman Islands 001-36346 98-1150254
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

Suite 201,

42 Edward Street,Georgetown P.O. Box 469

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

KY1-9006

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (345)749-7570

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Ordinary Shares (par value $0.001) OXBR The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares OXBRW The NasdaqStock Market LLC
(The Nasdaq Capital Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Resignation of Independent Director

On November 11, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. Kris Persaud as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Persaud's decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the Company's management or the Board.

Appointment of New Independent Director

On November 11, 2022, the Board of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited appointed Mr. Dwight Merren, to serve as an independent director on the Board of the Company, effective immediately, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited ("OxRe"), subject to approval of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA"). Mr. Merren's appointment was made to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Persaud's resignation, and he was appointed for a term that ends at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Merren currently serves as an AVP, Private Banking at Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield Cayman") since December 2021, servicing mainly high net-worth private clientele. Butterfield Cayman is part of the Butterfield Group (NYSE: NTB). Prior to this, from November 2014, Mr. Merren served as a Relationship Manager in Butterfield Cayman's Corporate Banking Department where he was responsible for the management of a portfolio of corporates across various business sectors, including captive insurers, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, special-purpose vehicles, liquidation accounts, large multinational companies and hedge funds.

Mr. Merren previously served as Relationship Manager of HSBC Bank (Cayman) Limited from October 2011 to October 2014, and as Deputy Head - Insurance Division at CIMA, from March 2009 to September 2011. From July 1992 to February 2009, Mr. Merren held senior roles of Administrator at Midland Bank (now HSBC), Assistant Vice President at Willis Management (Cayman) Limited, and Vice President at Global Captive Management Ltd. where he led and managed large portfolio of companies.

Mr. Merren served as an independent director at Cayman Islands National Insurance Company ("CINICO"), and as the Chairman of the Risk and Compliance Committee, and Chair of the Finance Committee from November 2017 to February 2022.

Mr. Merren brings invaluable experience in insurance, banking, risk management, compliance and governance to our boards. Mr. Merren was appointed to serve as the Chair of the Compensation Committee, and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance, Audit and Underwriting Committees of the Board.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED
/s/ Wrendon Timothy
Date: November 17, 2022 Wrendon Timothy
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
(Principal Accounting Officer and
Principal Financial Officer)

A signed original of this Form 8-K has been provided to Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and will be retained by Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission or its staff upon request.

Disclaimer

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:39pOxbridge Re : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) - Form 8-K
PU
12:26pOxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Transcript : Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 202..
CI
11/14OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/14Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/14Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
11/08Oxbridge Re Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2022
GL
11/08Oxbridge Re Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2022
AQ
09/30Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,2 M - -
Net income 2021 8,57 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 15,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Madhu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wrendon Timothy CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Krishna Persaud Independent Director
Raymond Edward Cabillot Independent Director
Lesley Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED-69.40%15
MUNICH RE11.25%41 855
SWISS RE LTD-12.63%24 160
HANNOVER RÜCK SE5.41%22 105
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.15.87%12 431
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED24.05%9 078