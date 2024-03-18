Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 18, 2024, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its indirect wholly owned subsidiary SurancePlus Inc. ("SurancePlus"), a British Virgin Islands Business Company, announced the commencement of an offering by SurancePlus of Participation Shares (the "Securities") represented by digital tokens to be issued under a 3-year Participation Share Investment Contract (the "PSIC"). The Participation Shares are not shares in SurancePlus and shall have no preemptive right or conversion rights. The Participation Shares solely confer contractual rights against SurancePlus as contained in the PSIC. At the offering's commencement, up to one million (1,000,000) Participation Shares will be issued, represented by digital tokens labelled "EpsilonCat Re". The quantity of Participation Shares to be issued in subsequent years of 2025, and 2026, shall be disclosed prior to their issuances. At the start of the offering, the Participation Shares will be offered at an initial price of $10.00 per Participation Share.

The net proceeds from the offer and sale of the Participation Shares will be used by SurancePlus to purchase one or more participating notes of Oxbridge Re NS, an affiliated Cayman Islands licensed reinsurance entity, and the proceeds from the sale of such participating notes will be invested in collateralized reinsurance contracts to be underwritten by Oxbridge Re NS. The holders of the Participation Shares will generally be entitled to proceeds from the payment of the participating notes in the amount of a preferred return equal to the initial Participation Share price, plus 20%, and then 80% of any proceeds in excess of the amount necessary to pay the preferred return.

The Securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws. The Securities will be sold in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act and will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be accredited investors in the United States under SEC Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Securities. There can be no assurance that the offering of Securities will be completed.

