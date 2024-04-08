Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR), (the "Company" and its subsidiaries which are engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs"), initially in the form of Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Oxbridge is scheduled to present on April 9th at 12:00 PM ET. Jay Madhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be leading the presentation.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (www.OxbridgeRe.com) (NASDAQ: OXBR) (NASDAQ: OXBRW) ("Oxbridge Re") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as Tokenized Reinsurance Securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and SurancePlus Holdings Limited.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (www.SurancePlus.com) has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus Inc. has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment opportunity to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

