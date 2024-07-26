INTERIM REPORT
Second Quarter 2024
- Consolidated Net turnover amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m).
- Consolidated Gross Profit amounted to SEK 14.4 m (SEK 0.1 m) with a gross margin of 32% (0%).
- Consolidated EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.3 m (SEK -27.8 m).
- The consolidated result for the quarter amounted to SEK -20.0 m (SEK -43.9 m).
- Consolidated EPS and Diluted EPS amounted to SEK -0.06 (SEK -0.14).
January - June 2024
- Consolidated Net turnover amounted to SEK 84.5 m (SEK 79.1 m).
- Consolidated Gross Profit amounted to SEK 25.1 m (SEK 8.3 m) with a gross margin of 30% (10%).
- Consolidated EBITDA amounted to SEK -30.2 m (SEK -45.2 m).
- The consolidated result amounted to SEK -53.3 m (SEK -71.5 m).
- Consolidated EPS and Diluted EPS amounted to SEK -0.16 (SEK -0.23).
Significant events during the second quarter
- OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from a US boat builder with an option to increase the total order to USD 3.3 m.
- OXE Marine announced collaboration with trim and stabilization systems provider Humphree.
Significant events during the first half of the year
- OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from a US boat builder with an option to increase the total order to USD 3.3 m.
- OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from the US Department of State.
- OXE Marine announced collaboration with trim and stabilization systems provider Humphree.
- OXE Marine signed distributor agreement with SARJ in Sweden and Finland.
- OXE Marine signed distributor agreement with Bota Technik in Poland.
- OXE Marine continued expansion of dealer and OEM network in the US.
Significant events after the reporting period
- OXE Marine received a confirmation from US boat builder to increase the previously announced order from USD 0.9 m to USD 3.3 m.
- OXE Marine received order of USD 1.5 m to supply a United States governmental agency.
- OXE Marine prepares control balance sheet.
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated
OXE Marine AB
Key Figures
Apr - Jun Jan - Jun
Apr - Jun Jan - Jun
Apr - Jun Jan - Jun
Apr - Jun Jan - Jun
Net turnover, KSEK
45 361
84 463
46 247
79 093
36 319
78 154
45 298
77 000
Propulsion
34 053
59 028
36 171
55 167
27 303
60 441
36 144
56 153
Parts & Accessories
11 308
25 435
10 076
23 926
9 016
17 713
9 154
20 847
Gross Profit
14 408
25 074
122
8 271
9 799
17 129
-10 195
-1 246
Gross Margin %
32%
30%
0%
10%
27%
22%
-23%
-2%
Operating expenses, KSEK
-26 462
-54 468
-36 772
-62 737
-19 180
-36 636
-29 130
-44 683
Other operating income (costs)
764
-802
8 817
9 301
776
-835
4 039
3 605
EBITDA, KSEK
-11 290
-30 196
-27 833
-45 165
-8 605
-20 342
-35 286
-42 324
Net loss for the period, KSEK
-19 987
-53 303
-43 979
-71 450
-16 038
-41 191
-50 450
-66 487
Earnings per share basic, SEK
-0.06
-0.16
-0.14
-0.23
-0.05
-0.12
-0.17
-0.22
Earnings per share diluted* SEK
-0.06
-0.16
-0.14
-0.23
-0.05
-0.12
-0.17
-0.22
Growth in the US
"The recent orders in the US have shown the momentum OXE is gaining in the governmental segment, receiving orders from two different agencies. In addition to this OXE also received a significant order to deliver OXE engines to a US boat builder which are to be built in our US facility, showing the importance of having a presence in the market."
Total sales for the quarter were in line with total sales for the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m), a decrease of 2%.
Propulsion sales amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) representing a decrease of 6% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. With the recent announcement of contracts received for USD 3.3 m with a US boat builder and USD 1.5 m with a US Governmental Agency, the overall demand for OXE's products is robust and these types of orders bring greater stability to the business as well as production planning. Sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m), representing growth of 12% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. Parts & Accessories contributed 25% (22%) of total revenue in the second quarter.
Gross profit margin amounted to 32% (0%) during the quarter. This is the second highest gross margin reported during a quarter. Price increases were implemented effective 1 April on all new orders and so we have not yet seen the full effect of the price increases and the majority of sales delivered during the quarter were ordered prior to 1 April.
Operating expenses (OPEX) for the quarter amounted to SEK -26.5 m (SEK 36.8 m). OPEX also improved by SEK 1.5 m relative to Q1 2024 and moves closer to the target of keeping OPEX under SEK 25 m per quarter.
In June, OXE received an order of USD 3.3 m from a US boat builder of which USD 0.9 was confirmed in June and the balance of USD 2.4 m confirmed in July. The order involves deliveries of the OXE200 as an inboard engine. It is encouraging to see the Company broaden its revenue streams with the OXE200 offering as an inboard, which is a good alternative for inboard applications wanting compact engines with a high power to weight ratio. Furthermore, this order will be cash generative with several key components of the
bill of material, such as the powerhead and engine control unit, already in inventory.
To achieve a balance in inventory, the company paused production for a month in both Q1 and Q2. As a result, SEK 11.4 m was generated in cash as a result of the lower inventory. At the end of Q2 quarter, there were effectively no available engines for sale as a result of a shift in strategy to reduce inventory balances and run production on a build-to-order basis.
The company ended the quarter with SEK 8.6 m available cash and after the quarter end USD 0.9 m (SEK 9.7 m) was received as a prepayment on the US boat builder order of USD 3.3 m.
Equity in the parent company OXE Marine AB was SEK
8.1 m at the end of the quarter and brings the balance close to the statutory minimum required level. The board is actively engaged to increase the available equity in the parent company.
During the first half of the year, we saw a high number of engines commissioned, a positive signal that the time between an engine leaving the factory and being installed on a boat has shortened significantly and adds to the growing number of engines in operation, as well as hours of operation, driving growth in P&A as customers require service kits and parts to maintain their fleet of engines.
As we have stated before, from an engineering standpoint, we have focused engineering resources on continuous product development for the past year with positive customer feedback received on the performance of the product in the field, after implementation of these improvements.
Lastly, one of the highlights of the quarter was OXE's representation at Sea Work in Southampton, UK where OXE's growth in the market was very visible with four different end customer applications on display (see front cover) including a large fleet customer in the offshore wind farm segment. This was a proud moment for all of us working with the brand. Our target market is commercial and governmental users with high hours of operation. We continue to see growing interest in these segments from around the world. This is thanks to the hard work of our distributors, dealers, OEM's and the employees of OXE who continue to increase confidence in the brand and with a focus on building a service network to support the end customer.
- Paul Frick, CEO
Sales (SEKm) and Gross Margin Development (%)
Total sales amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m) on a consolidated basis. Comparatively this is a decrease of 2% relative to the same quarter of the previous year. The gross margin for the quarter amounted to 32% relative to 0% in the same period of the previous year.
Sales Propulsion (SEKm)
Propulsion sales amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) on a consolidated basis, a decrease of 6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Sales Parts & Accessories (SEKm)
Parts & Accessories (P&A) sales amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m) on a consolidated basis, an increase of 12% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Shareholders
OXE Marine's top ten shareholders as at 30 June 2024 are as follows:
Top 10
Holding
%
time when the assessment is made. Estimates are based on historical experience and various other factors that are considered to be reasonable under the circumstances. The results of these are used to assess the carrying values of assets and liabilities, which are not otherwise apparent from other sources. The actual outcome may differ from these estimates. Estimates
PSP Stockholm AB
Theodor Jeansson Jr.
Per Lindberg
Christian von Koenigsegg
Arne Andersson
Jonas Wikström
Sven Sandberg
Carl Rosvall
Avanza Pension
Håkan Roos
Source: Monitor.
71 719 962
46 396 851
30 668 887
30 162 805
21 158 233
10 350 000
9 644 004
9 000 000
7 538 019
7 000 000
21.5
13.9
9.2
9.0
6.3
3.1
2.9
2.7
2.3
2.1
and assumptions are reviewed regularly.
Risks and uncertainties
The Risk and uncertainties of OXE Marine's business is explained in detail within the 'Risks and Uncertainties' section of the 2023 Annual Report, available on OXE Marine's website. The main risks facing OXE Marine are production risk, changes in exchange rates, rising inflation, rising interest rates, technical development risk and financial risk relating to liquidity due to working capital requirements in the growth phase of the business. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not impact the Company's supply chain in the
Consolidated Financials
General Information
This interim report covers the Swedish parent company OXE Marine AB (publ), corporate registration number 556889-7226, and its subsidiaries. The parent company is a limited liability company withs its registered office in Ängelholm, Sweden. The address of the main office is Metallgatan 6, 262 72 Ängelholm, Sweden.
Interim Report - Basis of Preparation
The interim report is prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR 2012:1 (K3). The accounting and valuation principles applied are the same as those used in the most recent annual report. The interim report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
The interim report should be read together with the 2023 Annual Report. The preparation of the interim report requires the use of accounting estimates and requires management to exercise judgment. For more information refer to the 2023 Annual Report.
The Swedish kronor is the reporting currency, and all figures are presented in KSEK if not stated otherwise.
Estimates and judgments
Preparation of financial statements and application of accounting policies, are often based on assessments, estimates and assumptions that are reasonable at the
Financial review
Second quarter 2024
Consolidated Net Turnover amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m). Comparatively this is an decrease of 2% relative to the same quarter of the previous year. Sales from Propulsion amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) and sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m).
Parts & Accessories contributed 25% (22%) of total revenue in the second quarter.
Gross profit amounted to SEK 14.4 m (SEK 0.1 m) during the quarter, with a gross margin of 32% (0%).
Operating expenses amounted to SEK -26.5 m (SEK -
36.8 m) excluding forex adjustments and depreciation and amortisation.
The global organization consisted of 53 people. The US organization consists of 18 people and the Swedish organization 35 people (including 2 based in Singapore) as at 30 June 2024. The Company continues to be run as a slim organization and with a cost- conscious mindset.
EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.3 m (SEK -27.8 m). EBITDA excluding foreign exchange effects of SEK -0.8 m (SEK -8.8 m) amounted to SEK -12.1 m (SEK -36.6 m) for the quarter. The result for the second quarter 2024 amounted to SEK -20.0 m (SEK -43.9 m).
Other operating income(costs) consists of foreign exchange movements on foreign denominated working capital movement which had a positive impact of SEK 0.8 m (SEK 8.8 m) during the quarter.
Interest expense and similar profit/loss items amounted to SEK -1.5 m (SEK -9.0 m) in the quarter. During the quarter there was SEK -2.9 m (SEK -2.6 m) in interest expense and SEK 1.4 m (SEK -6.4 m) in foreign exchange revaluation adjustments on long- term liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.
Year to date, June 2024
Consolidated Net Turnover amounted to SEK 84.5 m (SEK 79.1 m). Sales from Propulsion amounted to SEK
59.0 m (SEK 55.2 m) and sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 25.4 m (SEK 23.9 m).
Parts & Accessories contributed 30% (30%) of total revenue year to date.
Gross profit amounted to SEK 25.1 m (SEK 8.3 m) year to date, with a gross margin of 30% (10%).
Operating expenses amounted to SEK -54.5 m (SEK -
62.7 m) excluding forex adjustments and depreciation and amortisation.
EBITDA amounted to SEK -30.2 m (SEK -45.2 m). EBITDA excluding foreign exchange effects of SEK 0.8 m (SEK -9.3 m) amounted to SEK -29.4 m (SEK -54.5 m). The result year to date 2024 amounted to SEK -53.3 m (SEK -71.5 m).
Other operating income(costs) consists of foreign exchange movements on foreign denominated working capital movement which had a negative impact of SEK -0.8 m (SEK 9.3 m) in the quarter.
Interest expense and similar profit/loss items amounted to SEK -8.9 m (SEK -11.9 m) year to date. During year to date there was SEK -6.1 m (SEK -5.2 m) in interest cost and SEK -2.8 m (SEK -6.7 m) in foreign exchange revaluation adjustments on long-term liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.
Assets
As at 30 June 2024, total assets amounted to SEK 298.4 m (SEK 339.3 m), a decrease of SEK -40.9 m relative to the end of 2023. OXE Marine's fixed assets at the closing date were SEK 142.7 m (SEK 155.7 m), out of which capitalised R&D amounted to SEK 104.5 m (SEK
-
m) and patents and intangible assets relating to
2022 year's acquisition amounted to SEK 31.4 m (SEK
- m).
Inventory amounted to SEK 101.1 m (SEK 114.1 m) at the end of the quarter, a decrease of SEK 13.0 m relative to December 2023.
Accounts Receivable amounted to SEK 36.1 m (SEK
34.1 m). OXE Marine works with the Swedish Export Agency 'Exportkreditnämnden' ("EKN"). EKN promotes Swedish export by issuing state guarantees which protects OXE from bad debts up to a certain percentage and in specific geographies. The Accounts Receivable balance is displayed net of provisions for doubtful debts amounting to SEK 1.8 m (SEK 1.9 m) as at 30 June 2024.
OXE Marine had cash on hand of SEK 8.6 m (SEK 28.7
- at the end of the quarter. The Company has a working capital facility of USD 5.5m (SEK 58.4m) via its
wholly owned US subsidiary, OXE Marine Inc of which USD0.9m is drawn. The facility is on demand, open- ended and subject to a monthly borrowing basis, guaranteed by Powersports Plus LLC. The interest rate on the facility will be SOFR plus 2.65%.
Equity and liabilities
Total equity amounted to SEK -36.8 m (SEK 13.4 m). Total equity in the parent company is SEK 8.1 m. The balance is close to the statutory minimum level. Management are monitoring this balance closely and are actively engaged to look at options to increase the available equity in the parent company.
Long-term liabilities amounted to SEK 241.8 m (SEK
235.2 m). This balance relates entirely to non-current liabilities in OXE Marine AB and consists of financing from the European Investment Bank ("EIB") and corporate bonds. Effective 15 August 2022, interest on corporate bonds is 7 % per annum with 2% cash, paid out quarterly and 5% accumulated. Interest is capitalized quarterly and added to the bonds' nominal amount. Both the first and second tranches from the EIB, collectively making up EUR 8 m, are interest free. The EIB has received in total 28,091,521 warrants in OXE which, on the date hereof, which entitles the EIB to subscribe for 31,882,809 shares in OXE, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of OXE's shares. The warrants may be exercised at any time until 31 December 2039.
Current liabilities amounted to SEK 81.1 m (SEK 78.3
- at the end of the quarter, an increase of SEK 2.8 m relative to December 2023. Accounts payable amounted to SEK 43.7 m (SEK 39.2 m), an increase of SEK 4.5 m relative to end of December 2023.
Cash Flow
Second quarter 2024
On a consolidated basis cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.0 m (SEK -8.9 m) of
which SEK -15.3 m (SEK -23.5 m) related to cashflow from operating activities before changes in working capital. The change in cashflow due to changes in working capital amounted to SEK 5.3 m (SEK 14.5 m) and the largest movement related to positive changes in other current receivables of SEK 5.1 m and positive changes in inventory of SEK 4.4 m offset by negative changes in account receivables amounting to SEK -4.4 m.
Year to date, June 2024
On a consolidated basis cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -22.9 m (SEK -30.1 m) of which SEK -30.9 m (SEK -43.3 m) related to cashflow from operating activities before changes in working capital. The change in cashflow due to changes in working capital amounted to SEK 8.0 m (SEK 13.3 m) and the largest movement related to positive changes in inventory of SEK 11.4 m offset by negative changes in other current liabilities amounting to SEK -4.3 m.
Taxation
The Company has unutilized carry forward tax losses in Sweden amounting to SEK 595.6 m as of 2023. The tax effect has not been recognized as a deferred tax asset in the balance sheet. The Company is currently reporting losses and therefore there is uncertainty around the ability to utilize these tax losses. Furthermore, the ability to utilize these tax losses in the future are influenced by changes in Company shareholding.
Financial calendar
-
Q3 2024 Interim Report - 25 October 2024 07:00
CET
All times indicated above are CEST/CET
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period to 30 June 2024
Consolidated Income Statement
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(amounts in KSEK)
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
Jan - Jun
Jan - Jun
Jan - Dec
Net Turnover
45 361
46 247
84 463
79 093
189 590
Propulsion
34 053
36 171
59 028
55 167
117 688
Parts & Accessories
11 308
10 076
25 435
23 926
71 902
Goods for resale
-30 953
-46 125
-59 389
-70 822
-151 408
Gross Profit
14 408
122
25 074
8 271
38 182
External costs (including R&D expenditure)
-13 058
-23 600
-30 073
-37 476
-71 842
Capitalised R&D expenditure
0
572
0
601
705
Personnel costs
-13 404
-13 744
-24 395
-25 862
-48 469
Depreciation and Amortisation
-7 366
-7 390
-14 698
-14 765
-29 646
Other operating income (costs)
764
8 817
-802
9 301
3 417
Total operating costs
-33 064
-35 345
-69 968
-68 201
-145 835
Operating Loss
-18 656
-35 223
-44 894
-59 930
-107 653
Interest expenses and similar profit/loss items
-1 487
-9 039
-8 932
-11 914
-9 695
Loss after financial items
-20 143
-44 262
-53 826
-71 844
-117 348
Taxation
156
283
523
394
907
Net loss for the period
-19 987
-43 979
-53 303
-71 450
-116 441
Consolidated Balance Sheet
OXE Marine Group
30 Jun 24
30 Jun 23
31 Dec 23
(amounts in KSEK)
ASSETS
Fixed Assets
Intangible assets
Capitalised expenditure for development and similar work
104 503
126 570
115 525
Concessions, patents, licenses, trademarks etc.
31 390
35 172
32 996
Total intangible assets
135 893
161 742
148 521
Tangible assets
Improvement expenditure on leaseholds
1 105
1 266
1 097
Equipment, tools and installations
5 551
7 541
5 932
Total tangible assets
6 656
8 807
7 029
Financial assets
Deferred tax assets
124
532
122
Total financial assets
124
532
122
Total fixed assets
142 673
171 081
155 672
Currents assets
Inventory etc
Inventory
101 079
122 282
114 115
Advance payments to suppliers
3 777
11 402
2 121
Total inventory etc
104 856
133 684
116 236
Current receivables
Accounts receivables
36 126
31 771
34 109
Other receivables
1 893
2 973
1 795
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
4 254
1 861
2 794
Total current receivables
42 273
36 605
38 698
Cash on hand and in bank
8 641
16 081
28 694
Total current assets
155 770
186 370
183 628
TOTAL ASSETS
298 443
357 451
339 300
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(amounts in KSEK)
30 Jun 24
30 Jun 23
31 Dec 23
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
10 023
9 117
9 993
Other capital contributions
632 595
604 237
631 632
Loss brought forward incl loss for the period
-679 460
-587 984
-628 264
TOTAL EQUITY
-36 842
25 370
13 361
Provisions
Deferred tax liability
6 100
6 900
6 500
Other provisions
6 248
5 754
5 927
Total provisions
12 348
12 654
12 427
Long-term liabilities
Corporate bonds
150 921
144 720
146 461
Liabilities to finance institutions
90 876
94 334
88 768
Total long-term liabilities
241 797
239 054
235 229
Current liabilities
Liabilities to finance institutions
9 550
0
6 025
Advance payments from customers
12 384
13 867
15 504
Accounts payable
43 711
41 986
39 222
Current tax liabilities
589
747
1 336
Other liabilities
2 239
2 958
1 405
Accrued expenses and deferred income
12 667
20 815
14 791
Total current liabilities
81 140
80 373
78 283
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
298 443
357 451
339 300
