Growth in the US

"The recent orders in the US have shown the momentum OXE is gaining in the governmental segment, receiving orders from two different agencies. In addition to this OXE also received a significant order to deliver OXE engines to a US boat builder which are to be built in our US facility, showing the importance of having a presence in the market."

Total sales for the quarter were in line with total sales for the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m), a decrease of 2%.

Propulsion sales amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) representing a decrease of 6% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. With the recent announcement of contracts received for USD 3.3 m with a US boat builder and USD 1.5 m with a US Governmental Agency, the overall demand for OXE's products is robust and these types of orders bring greater stability to the business as well as production planning. Sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m), representing growth of 12% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. Parts & Accessories contributed 25% (22%) of total revenue in the second quarter.

Gross profit margin amounted to 32% (0%) during the quarter. This is the second highest gross margin reported during a quarter. Price increases were implemented effective 1 April on all new orders and so we have not yet seen the full effect of the price increases and the majority of sales delivered during the quarter were ordered prior to 1 April.

Operating expenses (OPEX) for the quarter amounted to SEK -26.5 m (SEK 36.8 m). OPEX also improved by SEK 1.5 m relative to Q1 2024 and moves closer to the target of keeping OPEX under SEK 25 m per quarter.

In June, OXE received an order of USD 3.3 m from a US boat builder of which USD 0.9 was confirmed in June and the balance of USD 2.4 m confirmed in July. The order involves deliveries of the OXE200 as an inboard engine. It is encouraging to see the Company broaden its revenue streams with the OXE200 offering as an inboard, which is a good alternative for inboard applications wanting compact engines with a high power to weight ratio. Furthermore, this order will be cash generative with several key components of the

