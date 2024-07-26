INTERIM REPORT

April - June 2024

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

OXE Marine AB (publ)

Interim Report April - June 2024

Second Quarter 2024

  • Consolidated Net turnover amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m).
  • Consolidated Gross Profit amounted to SEK 14.4 m (SEK 0.1 m) with a gross margin of 32% (0%).
  • Consolidated EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.3 m (SEK -27.8 m).
  • The consolidated result for the quarter amounted to SEK -20.0 m (SEK -43.9 m).
  • Consolidated EPS and Diluted EPS amounted to SEK -0.06 (SEK -0.14).

January - June 2024

  • Consolidated Net turnover amounted to SEK 84.5 m (SEK 79.1 m).
  • Consolidated Gross Profit amounted to SEK 25.1 m (SEK 8.3 m) with a gross margin of 30% (10%).
  • Consolidated EBITDA amounted to SEK -30.2 m (SEK -45.2 m).
  • The consolidated result amounted to SEK -53.3 m (SEK -71.5 m).
  • Consolidated EPS and Diluted EPS amounted to SEK -0.16 (SEK -0.23).

Significant events during the second quarter

  • OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from a US boat builder with an option to increase the total order to USD 3.3 m.
  • OXE Marine announced collaboration with trim and stabilization systems provider Humphree.

Significant events during the first half of the year

  • OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from a US boat builder with an option to increase the total order to USD 3.3 m.
  • OXE Marine received a purchase order worth USD 0.9 m from the US Department of State.
  • OXE Marine announced collaboration with trim and stabilization systems provider Humphree.
  • OXE Marine signed distributor agreement with SARJ in Sweden and Finland.
  • OXE Marine signed distributor agreement with Bota Technik in Poland.
  • OXE Marine continued expansion of dealer and OEM network in the US.

Significant events after the reporting period

  • OXE Marine received a confirmation from US boat builder to increase the previously announced order from USD 0.9 m to USD 3.3 m.
  • OXE Marine received order of USD 1.5 m to supply a United States governmental agency.
  • OXE Marine prepares control balance sheet.

2024

2023

2024

2023

Consolidated

OXE Marine AB

Key Figures

Apr - Jun Jan - Jun

Apr - Jun Jan - Jun

Apr - Jun Jan - Jun

Apr - Jun Jan - Jun

Net turnover, KSEK

45 361

84 463

46 247

79 093

36 319

78 154

45 298

77 000

Propulsion

34 053

59 028

36 171

55 167

27 303

60 441

36 144

56 153

Parts & Accessories

11 308

25 435

10 076

23 926

9 016

17 713

9 154

20 847

Gross Profit

14 408

25 074

122

8 271

9 799

17 129

-10 195

-1 246

Gross Margin %

32%

30%

0%

10%

27%

22%

-23%

-2%

Operating expenses, KSEK

-26 462

-54 468

-36 772

-62 737

-19 180

-36 636

-29 130

-44 683

Other operating income (costs)

764

-802

8 817

9 301

776

-835

4 039

3 605

EBITDA, KSEK

-11 290

-30 196

-27 833

-45 165

-8 605

-20 342

-35 286

-42 324

Net loss for the period, KSEK

-19 987

-53 303

-43 979

-71 450

-16 038

-41 191

-50 450

-66 487

Earnings per share basic, SEK

-0.06

-0.16

-0.14

-0.23

-0.05

-0.12

-0.17

-0.22

Earnings per share diluted* SEK

-0.06

-0.16

-0.14

-0.23

-0.05

-0.12

-0.17

-0.22

* Refer to section Definitions of Key Business Ratios, Diluted Earnings Per Share. INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

2

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

Growth in the US

"The recent orders in the US have shown the momentum OXE is gaining in the governmental segment, receiving orders from two different agencies. In addition to this OXE also received a significant order to deliver OXE engines to a US boat builder which are to be built in our US facility, showing the importance of having a presence in the market."

Total sales for the quarter were in line with total sales for the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m), a decrease of 2%.

Propulsion sales amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) representing a decrease of 6% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. With the recent announcement of contracts received for USD 3.3 m with a US boat builder and USD 1.5 m with a US Governmental Agency, the overall demand for OXE's products is robust and these types of orders bring greater stability to the business as well as production planning. Sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m), representing growth of 12% relative to the same quarter of the prior year. Parts & Accessories contributed 25% (22%) of total revenue in the second quarter.

Gross profit margin amounted to 32% (0%) during the quarter. This is the second highest gross margin reported during a quarter. Price increases were implemented effective 1 April on all new orders and so we have not yet seen the full effect of the price increases and the majority of sales delivered during the quarter were ordered prior to 1 April.

Operating expenses (OPEX) for the quarter amounted to SEK -26.5 m (SEK 36.8 m). OPEX also improved by SEK 1.5 m relative to Q1 2024 and moves closer to the target of keeping OPEX under SEK 25 m per quarter.

In June, OXE received an order of USD 3.3 m from a US boat builder of which USD 0.9 was confirmed in June and the balance of USD 2.4 m confirmed in July. The order involves deliveries of the OXE200 as an inboard engine. It is encouraging to see the Company broaden its revenue streams with the OXE200 offering as an inboard, which is a good alternative for inboard applications wanting compact engines with a high power to weight ratio. Furthermore, this order will be cash generative with several key components of the

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

bill of material, such as the powerhead and engine control unit, already in inventory.

To achieve a balance in inventory, the company paused production for a month in both Q1 and Q2. As a result, SEK 11.4 m was generated in cash as a result of the lower inventory. At the end of Q2 quarter, there were effectively no available engines for sale as a result of a shift in strategy to reduce inventory balances and run production on a build-to-order basis.

The company ended the quarter with SEK 8.6 m available cash and after the quarter end USD 0.9 m (SEK 9.7 m) was received as a prepayment on the US boat builder order of USD 3.3 m.

Equity in the parent company OXE Marine AB was SEK

8.1 m at the end of the quarter and brings the balance close to the statutory minimum required level. The board is actively engaged to increase the available equity in the parent company.

During the first half of the year, we saw a high number of engines commissioned, a positive signal that the time between an engine leaving the factory and being installed on a boat has shortened significantly and adds to the growing number of engines in operation, as well as hours of operation, driving growth in P&A as customers require service kits and parts to maintain their fleet of engines.

As we have stated before, from an engineering standpoint, we have focused engineering resources on continuous product development for the past year with positive customer feedback received on the performance of the product in the field, after implementation of these improvements.

Lastly, one of the highlights of the quarter was OXE's representation at Sea Work in Southampton, UK where OXE's growth in the market was very visible with four different end customer applications on display (see front cover) including a large fleet customer in the offshore wind farm segment. This was a proud moment for all of us working with the brand. Our target market is commercial and governmental users with high hours of operation. We continue to see growing interest in these segments from around the world. This is thanks to the hard work of our distributors, dealers, OEM's and the employees of OXE who continue to increase confidence in the brand and with a focus on building a service network to support the end customer.

  • Paul Frick, CEO

3

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

Sales (SEKm) and Gross Margin Development (%)

Total sales amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m) on a consolidated basis. Comparatively this is a decrease of 2% relative to the same quarter of the previous year. The gross margin for the quarter amounted to 32% relative to 0% in the same period of the previous year.

Sales Propulsion (SEKm)

Propulsion sales amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) on a consolidated basis, a decrease of 6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales Parts & Accessories (SEKm)

Parts & Accessories (P&A) sales amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m) on a consolidated basis, an increase of 12% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

4

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

Shareholders

OXE Marine's top ten shareholders as at 30 June 2024 are as follows:

Top 10

Holding

%

time when the assessment is made. Estimates are based on historical experience and various other factors that are considered to be reasonable under the circumstances. The results of these are used to assess the carrying values of assets and liabilities, which are not otherwise apparent from other sources. The actual outcome may differ from these estimates. Estimates

PSP Stockholm AB

Theodor Jeansson Jr.

Per Lindberg

Christian von Koenigsegg

Arne Andersson

Jonas Wikström

Sven Sandberg

Carl Rosvall

Avanza Pension

Håkan Roos

Source: Monitor.

71 719 962

46 396 851

30 668 887

30 162 805

21 158 233

10 350 000

9 644 004

9 000 000

7 538 019

7 000 000

21.5

13.9

9.2

9.0

6.3

3.1

2.9

2.7

2.3

2.1

and assumptions are reviewed regularly.

Risks and uncertainties

The Risk and uncertainties of OXE Marine's business is explained in detail within the 'Risks and Uncertainties' section of the 2023 Annual Report, available on OXE Marine's website. The main risks facing OXE Marine are production risk, changes in exchange rates, rising inflation, rising interest rates, technical development risk and financial risk relating to liquidity due to working capital requirements in the growth phase of the business. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not impact the Company's supply chain in the

Consolidated Financials

General Information

This interim report covers the Swedish parent company OXE Marine AB (publ), corporate registration number 556889-7226, and its subsidiaries. The parent company is a limited liability company withs its registered office in Ängelholm, Sweden. The address of the main office is Metallgatan 6, 262 72 Ängelholm, Sweden.

Interim Report - Basis of Preparation

The interim report is prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR 2012:1 (K3). The accounting and valuation principles applied are the same as those used in the most recent annual report. The interim report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

The interim report should be read together with the 2023 Annual Report. The preparation of the interim report requires the use of accounting estimates and requires management to exercise judgment. For more information refer to the 2023 Annual Report.

The Swedish kronor is the reporting currency, and all figures are presented in KSEK if not stated otherwise.

Estimates and judgments

Preparation of financial statements and application of accounting policies, are often based on assessments, estimates and assumptions that are reasonable at the

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

short term. Current macro-economic events including interest rate movements and inflationary environment is monitored.

5

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

Financial review

Second quarter 2024

Consolidated Net Turnover amounted to SEK 45.4 m (SEK 46.3 m). Comparatively this is an decrease of 2% relative to the same quarter of the previous year. Sales from Propulsion amounted to SEK 34.1 m (SEK 36.2 m) and sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 11.3 m (SEK 10.1 m).

Parts & Accessories contributed 25% (22%) of total revenue in the second quarter.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 14.4 m (SEK 0.1 m) during the quarter, with a gross margin of 32% (0%).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -26.5 m (SEK -

36.8 m) excluding forex adjustments and depreciation and amortisation.

The global organization consisted of 53 people. The US organization consists of 18 people and the Swedish organization 35 people (including 2 based in Singapore) as at 30 June 2024. The Company continues to be run as a slim organization and with a cost- conscious mindset.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -11.3 m (SEK -27.8 m). EBITDA excluding foreign exchange effects of SEK -0.8 m (SEK -8.8 m) amounted to SEK -12.1 m (SEK -36.6 m) for the quarter. The result for the second quarter 2024 amounted to SEK -20.0 m (SEK -43.9 m).

Other operating income(costs) consists of foreign exchange movements on foreign denominated working capital movement which had a positive impact of SEK 0.8 m (SEK 8.8 m) during the quarter.

Interest expense and similar profit/loss items amounted to SEK -1.5 m (SEK -9.0 m) in the quarter. During the quarter there was SEK -2.9 m (SEK -2.6 m) in interest expense and SEK 1.4 m (SEK -6.4 m) in foreign exchange revaluation adjustments on long- term liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.

Year to date, June 2024

Consolidated Net Turnover amounted to SEK 84.5 m (SEK 79.1 m). Sales from Propulsion amounted to SEK

59.0 m (SEK 55.2 m) and sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 25.4 m (SEK 23.9 m).

Parts & Accessories contributed 30% (30%) of total revenue year to date.

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 25.1 m (SEK 8.3 m) year to date, with a gross margin of 30% (10%).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -54.5 m (SEK -

62.7 m) excluding forex adjustments and depreciation and amortisation.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -30.2 m (SEK -45.2 m). EBITDA excluding foreign exchange effects of SEK 0.8 m (SEK -9.3 m) amounted to SEK -29.4 m (SEK -54.5 m). The result year to date 2024 amounted to SEK -53.3 m (SEK -71.5 m).

Other operating income(costs) consists of foreign exchange movements on foreign denominated working capital movement which had a negative impact of SEK -0.8 m (SEK 9.3 m) in the quarter.

Interest expense and similar profit/loss items amounted to SEK -8.9 m (SEK -11.9 m) year to date. During year to date there was SEK -6.1 m (SEK -5.2 m) in interest cost and SEK -2.8 m (SEK -6.7 m) in foreign exchange revaluation adjustments on long-term liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.

Assets

As at 30 June 2024, total assets amounted to SEK 298.4 m (SEK 339.3 m), a decrease of SEK -40.9 m relative to the end of 2023. OXE Marine's fixed assets at the closing date were SEK 142.7 m (SEK 155.7 m), out of which capitalised R&D amounted to SEK 104.5 m (SEK

  1. m) and patents and intangible assets relating to
    2022 year's acquisition amounted to SEK 31.4 m (SEK
  1. m).

Inventory amounted to SEK 101.1 m (SEK 114.1 m) at the end of the quarter, a decrease of SEK 13.0 m relative to December 2023.

Accounts Receivable amounted to SEK 36.1 m (SEK

34.1 m). OXE Marine works with the Swedish Export Agency 'Exportkreditnämnden' ("EKN"). EKN promotes Swedish export by issuing state guarantees which protects OXE from bad debts up to a certain percentage and in specific geographies. The Accounts Receivable balance is displayed net of provisions for doubtful debts amounting to SEK 1.8 m (SEK 1.9 m) as at 30 June 2024.

OXE Marine had cash on hand of SEK 8.6 m (SEK 28.7

  1. at the end of the quarter. The Company has a working capital facility of USD 5.5m (SEK 58.4m) via its

6

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

wholly owned US subsidiary, OXE Marine Inc of which USD0.9m is drawn. The facility is on demand, open- ended and subject to a monthly borrowing basis, guaranteed by Powersports Plus LLC. The interest rate on the facility will be SOFR plus 2.65%.

Equity and liabilities

Total equity amounted to SEK -36.8 m (SEK 13.4 m). Total equity in the parent company is SEK 8.1 m. The balance is close to the statutory minimum level. Management are monitoring this balance closely and are actively engaged to look at options to increase the available equity in the parent company.

Long-term liabilities amounted to SEK 241.8 m (SEK

235.2 m). This balance relates entirely to non-current liabilities in OXE Marine AB and consists of financing from the European Investment Bank ("EIB") and corporate bonds. Effective 15 August 2022, interest on corporate bonds is 7 % per annum with 2% cash, paid out quarterly and 5% accumulated. Interest is capitalized quarterly and added to the bonds' nominal amount. Both the first and second tranches from the EIB, collectively making up EUR 8 m, are interest free. The EIB has received in total 28,091,521 warrants in OXE which, on the date hereof, which entitles the EIB to subscribe for 31,882,809 shares in OXE, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of OXE's shares. The warrants may be exercised at any time until 31 December 2039.

Current liabilities amounted to SEK 81.1 m (SEK 78.3

  1. at the end of the quarter, an increase of SEK 2.8 m relative to December 2023. Accounts payable amounted to SEK 43.7 m (SEK 39.2 m), an increase of SEK 4.5 m relative to end of December 2023.

Cash Flow

Second quarter 2024

On a consolidated basis cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.0 m (SEK -8.9 m) of

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

which SEK -15.3 m (SEK -23.5 m) related to cashflow from operating activities before changes in working capital. The change in cashflow due to changes in working capital amounted to SEK 5.3 m (SEK 14.5 m) and the largest movement related to positive changes in other current receivables of SEK 5.1 m and positive changes in inventory of SEK 4.4 m offset by negative changes in account receivables amounting to SEK -4.4 m.

Year to date, June 2024

On a consolidated basis cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -22.9 m (SEK -30.1 m) of which SEK -30.9 m (SEK -43.3 m) related to cashflow from operating activities before changes in working capital. The change in cashflow due to changes in working capital amounted to SEK 8.0 m (SEK 13.3 m) and the largest movement related to positive changes in inventory of SEK 11.4 m offset by negative changes in other current liabilities amounting to SEK -4.3 m.

Taxation

The Company has unutilized carry forward tax losses in Sweden amounting to SEK 595.6 m as of 2023. The tax effect has not been recognized as a deferred tax asset in the balance sheet. The Company is currently reporting losses and therefore there is uncertainty around the ability to utilize these tax losses. Furthermore, the ability to utilize these tax losses in the future are influenced by changes in Company shareholding.

Financial calendar

  • Q3 2024 Interim Report - 25 October 2024 07:00
    CET

All times indicated above are CEST/CET

7

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) 556889-7226

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period to 30 June 2024

Consolidated Income Statement

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(amounts in KSEK)

Apr - Jun

Apr - Jun

Jan - Jun

Jan - Jun

Jan - Dec

Net Turnover

45 361

46 247

84 463

79 093

189 590

Propulsion

34 053

36 171

59 028

55 167

117 688

Parts & Accessories

11 308

10 076

25 435

23 926

71 902

Goods for resale

-30 953

-46 125

-59 389

-70 822

-151 408

Gross Profit

14 408

122

25 074

8 271

38 182

External costs (including R&D expenditure)

-13 058

-23 600

-30 073

-37 476

-71 842

Capitalised R&D expenditure

0

572

0

601

705

Personnel costs

-13 404

-13 744

-24 395

-25 862

-48 469

Depreciation and Amortisation

-7 366

-7 390

-14 698

-14 765

-29 646

Other operating income (costs)

764

8 817

-802

9 301

3 417

Total operating costs

-33 064

-35 345

-69 968

-68 201

-145 835

Operating Loss

-18 656

-35 223

-44 894

-59 930

-107 653

Interest expenses and similar profit/loss items

-1 487

-9 039

-8 932

-11 914

-9 695

Loss after financial items

-20 143

-44 262

-53 826

-71 844

-117 348

Taxation

156

283

523

394

907

Net loss for the period

-19 987

-43 979

-53 303

-71 450

-116 441

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

8

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

556889-7226

Consolidated Balance Sheet

OXE Marine Group

30 Jun 24

30 Jun 23

31 Dec 23

(amounts in KSEK)

ASSETS

Fixed Assets

Intangible assets

Capitalised expenditure for development and similar work

104 503

126 570

115 525

Concessions, patents, licenses, trademarks etc.

31 390

35 172

32 996

Total intangible assets

135 893

161 742

148 521

Tangible assets

Improvement expenditure on leaseholds

1 105

1 266

1 097

Equipment, tools and installations

5 551

7 541

5 932

Total tangible assets

6 656

8 807

7 029

Financial assets

Deferred tax assets

124

532

122

Total financial assets

124

532

122

Total fixed assets

142 673

171 081

155 672

Currents assets

Inventory etc

Inventory

101 079

122 282

114 115

Advance payments to suppliers

3 777

11 402

2 121

Total inventory etc

104 856

133 684

116 236

Current receivables

Accounts receivables

36 126

31 771

34 109

Other receivables

1 893

2 973

1 795

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

4 254

1 861

2 794

Total current receivables

42 273

36 605

38 698

Cash on hand and in bank

8 641

16 081

28 694

Total current assets

155 770

186 370

183 628

TOTAL ASSETS

298 443

357 451

339 300

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

9

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

556889-7226

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(amounts in KSEK)

30 Jun 24

30 Jun 23

31 Dec 23

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

10 023

9 117

9 993

Other capital contributions

632 595

604 237

631 632

Loss brought forward incl loss for the period

-679 460

-587 984

-628 264

TOTAL EQUITY

-36 842

25 370

13 361

Provisions

Deferred tax liability

6 100

6 900

6 500

Other provisions

6 248

5 754

5 927

Total provisions

12 348

12 654

12 427

Long-term liabilities

Corporate bonds

150 921

144 720

146 461

Liabilities to finance institutions

90 876

94 334

88 768

Total long-term liabilities

241 797

239 054

235 229

Current liabilities

Liabilities to finance institutions

9 550

0

6 025

Advance payments from customers

12 384

13 867

15 504

Accounts payable

43 711

41 986

39 222

Current tax liabilities

589

747

1 336

Other liabilities

2 239

2 958

1 405

Accrued expenses and deferred income

12 667

20 815

14 791

Total current liabilities

81 140

80 373

78 283

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

298 443

357 451

339 300

INTERIM REPORT, Q2 2024 OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OXE MARINE AB published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:02:03 UTC.