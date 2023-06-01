Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. OXE Marine AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXE   SE0009888613

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)

(OXE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:19:56 2023-06-01 am EDT
1.040 SEK   -0.95%
03:26aOxe Marine : distributors Proteum announces order of 10 OXE300 supplied to North Star
PU
05/26Sweden's Oxe Marine Appoints CEO
MT
05/25Oxe marine ab (publ) appoints paul frick as new ceo
AQ
OXE Marine : distributors Proteum announces order of 10 OXE300 supplied to North Star

06/01/2023 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2023-06-01 07:17Press release
OXE Marine distributors Proteum announces order of 10 OXE300 supplied to North Star

(Repost from Proteum)

OXE Marine UK and Ireland distributor, Proteum supplies North Star with 10 OXE Diesel 300hp Diesel Outboards. This follows successful sea trials of the twin OXE 300hp supplied to North Star's first UK-built hybrid-powered SOV workboat "Grace Darling", in September 2022.

Specifically designed to support offshore wind projects, North Star's vessel design brings a hybrid-propulsion SOV workboat fleet powered by twin OXE 300hp diesel outboards to the market for the first time. The success of the sea trials aboard the leading infrastructure vessel support operator's first SOV workboat has led to the supply of 10 OXE 300hps by the end of 2023.

North Star's second SOV workboat is currently in build; designed by Southampton-based naval architects Chartwell Marine, and built by Alicat Workboats, Great Yarmouth. The vessel will support operations in the North Sea, primarily safely transferring maintenance technicians and equipment between North Star's new fleet of hybrid-electric service operation vessels and wind turbines at Dogger Bank Wind Farm A, B and C.

Proteum sales manager Simon Barnett said: "We are delighted that North Star has chosen Proteum to supply OXE Marine diesel outboards aboard the remaining SOV workboats in build. OXE diesel outboards are quickly becoming the favoured method of propulsion aboard a number of daughter craft servicing the UK offshore windfarm industry, we look forward to continually supporting North Star as their fleet expands."

Peter Mantripp, North Star SOV workboat operations manager, said: "Adopting technologies which support our sustainability objectives is key to all our strategic investment decisions. The OXE 300hp diesel outboard is a standout engine and exactly what we were looking for to support our first SOV workboat fleet. The OXE 300hp provides the best possible performance and economic advantages, whilst complying with stringent environmental regulations."

OXE Marine are proud to be chosen to power North Star's SOV workboat fleet.

Topics: OXE Diesel
About OXE Marine AB

At OXE Marine we are driven by the ambition to transform the outboard motor; impacting the journey towards a more sustainable and ecologically positive marine environment. OXE Marine was founded in 2012, and is the company behind a patented outboard transmission, enabling the use of high torque diesel engines on outboard systems and in sterndrive solutions.

Contacts
Info
  • info@oxemarine.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

OXE MARINE AB published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:25:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 198 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2023 -83,0 M -7,61 M -7,61 M
Net Debt 2023 241 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 319 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 39,4%
Managers and Directors
Anders Mikael Berg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Natoce President
Paul Frick Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Wikström Chairman
Magnus Folin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXE MARINE AB (PUBL)-27.59%29
MISUMI GROUP INC.9.24%6 403
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)13.83%6 375
SFS GROUP AG39.89%5 263
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-20.85%3 539
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.32.17%3 340
