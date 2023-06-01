OXE Marine : distributors Proteum announces order of 10 OXE300 supplied to North Star

2023-06-01 07:17 Press release

(Repost from Proteum)

OXE Marine UK and Ireland distributor, Proteum supplies North Star with 10 OXE Diesel 300hp Diesel Outboards. This follows successful sea trials of the twin OXE 300hp supplied to North Star's first UK-built hybrid-powered SOV workboat "Grace Darling", in September 2022.

Specifically designed to support offshore wind projects, North Star's vessel design brings a hybrid-propulsion SOV workboat fleet powered by twin OXE 300hp diesel outboards to the market for the first time. The success of the sea trials aboard the leading infrastructure vessel support operator's first SOV workboat has led to the supply of 10 OXE 300hps by the end of 2023.

North Star's second SOV workboat is currently in build; designed by Southampton-based naval architects Chartwell Marine, and built by Alicat Workboats, Great Yarmouth. The vessel will support operations in the North Sea, primarily safely transferring maintenance technicians and equipment between North Star's new fleet of hybrid-electric service operation vessels and wind turbines at Dogger Bank Wind Farm A, B and C.

Proteum sales manager Simon Barnett said: "We are delighted that North Star has chosen Proteum to supply OXE Marine diesel outboards aboard the remaining SOV workboats in build. OXE diesel outboards are quickly becoming the favoured method of propulsion aboard a number of daughter craft servicing the UK offshore windfarm industry, we look forward to continually supporting North Star as their fleet expands."

Peter Mantripp, North Star SOV workboat operations manager, said: "Adopting technologies which support our sustainability objectives is key to all our strategic investment decisions. The OXE 300hp diesel outboard is a standout engine and exactly what we were looking for to support our first SOV workboat fleet. The OXE 300hp provides the best possible performance and economic advantages, whilst complying with stringent environmental regulations."

OXE Marine are proud to be chosen to power North Star's SOV workboat fleet.