OXE Marine AB : (publ) Interim report 1 April to 30 June 2020

Second quarter (April - June 2020

Net turnover of SEK 21.8m ( SEK 24.2m )

( ) Gross Profit of SEK 1.7m ( SEK 0.3m ) or gross margin of 8% (1%)

( ) or gross margin of 8% (1%) Operating Loss/EBIT of SEK -12.2m ( SEK -19.4m )

( ) Result for the period of SEK -14.3m ( SEK -22.5m )

( ) Order book grew by 6% organically to EUR 5.4 m or SEK 57 m ( EUR 5.1 m or SEK 56 m as at end of Q1 2020)

First half of 2020 (January - June 2020)

Year to date net turnover of SEK 32.1m ( SEK 27.7m )

( ) Gross Profit of SEK 4.1m ( SEK -10.4m ) or gross margin of 13% (-37%)

( ) or gross margin of 13% (-37%) Operating Loss/EBIT of SEK -29.8m ( SEK -46.6m )

( ) Result for the period of SEK -33.8m ( SEK -55.6m ).

( ). YTD the order book has grown 33% organically to 5.4 MEUR or 57 MSEK at the end of Q2 2020 ( EUR 4.1m or SEK 43 m as at end of Q4 2019)

Significant events during the Second quarter

PanLink, headquarted in Malmö, Sweden selected as the production partner for the OXE300.

selected as the production partner for the OXE300. Outdoor Network Manufacturing in the USA selected as the new manufacturing partner for the 125hp to 200hp series.

selected as the new manufacturing partner for the 125hp to 200hp series. OXE Marine delivered the first OXE300 units to a customer.

Significant events after the reporting period

22 July: Following the successful collaboration with the BMW Group of marinizing their 3 litre, 6 cylinder bi-turbo engine for use in the OXE300s, OXE Marine AB and BMW agreed to co-brand the OXE300.

22 July: OXE Marine AB entered into a Preliminary Development Agreement (PDA) with the BMW Group to carry out a preliminary study of its 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine for marine application - to power the Company's next generation of OXE200 series.

18 August: First commercial order from the US Coast Guard following testing and validation.

21 August: Successfully concluded certification run for EPA and IMO emission test.

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra

CEO

myron.mahendra@oxemarine.com

+46-76-347-59-82

Andrs Berg

Chairman

anders.berg@oxemarine.com

+46-70-358-91-55

