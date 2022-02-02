Log in
    OXBC   US69140P1003

OXFORD BANK CORPORATION

(OXBC)
Oxford Bank : Quarterly Reports/Consolidated Financials Q4 2021 (February 2, 2022)

02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

157,959

$

36,085

Interest bearing deposits in banks

12,889

14,128

Securities available-for-sale

137,482

91,228

Securities held-to-maturity

1,320

1,455

Loans

416,683

542,060

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(5,474)

(4,897)

Net loans

411,209

537,163

Premises and equipment, net

8,489

8,254

Other real estate owned

-

-

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

21,515

10,833

Total Assets

$

750,863

$

699,146

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

162,948

$

141,738

Interest-bearing

505,914

446,165

Total deposits

668,862

587,903

Borrowings

15,680

51,021

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

3,924

5,225

Total Liabilities

688,466

644,149

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

2,233,597 and 2,313,582 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively

24,247

26,140

Retained Earnings

38,151

27,596

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(1)

1,261

Total Shareholders' Equity

62,397

54,997

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

750,863

$

699,146

Book value per share

$27.94

$23.77

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Quarter to Date

Year to Date

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income

Loans, including fees

5,773

5,893

24,816

21,318

Debt securities

Taxable

277

274

1,052

1,220

Tax-exempt

16

10

63

33

Interest bearing balances at banks.

138

89

425

596

Total Interest Income

6,204

6,266

26,356

23,167

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

287

343

1,209

1,712

Interest on borrowed funds

12

54

97

251

Total Interest Expense

299

397

1,306

1,963

Net Interest Income

5,905

5,869

25,050

21,204

Provision for loan losses

400

300

550

1,440

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

5,505

5,569

24,500

19,764

Noninterest Income

Service charges - deposits

148

95

466

394

ATM fee income

179

167

704

588

Gain on sale of loans

152

405

1,531

938

Loan servicing income

255

138

1,194

468

Other

197

114

783

712

Total Noninterest Income

931

919

4,678

3,100

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,151

1,945

8,074

7,389

Occupancy and equipment

466

384

1,930

1,697

Data Processing

593

529

2,353

2,065

Other loan expense

15

78

123

366

Other

965

691

3,211

2,460

Total Noninterest Expense

4,190

3,627

15,691

13,977

Net Income Before Income Taxes

2,246

2,861

13,487

8,887

Income tax expense

549

604

2,932

1,886

Net Income

$

1,697

$

2,257

$

10,555

$

7,001

Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$

0.75

$

0.98

$

4.63

$

3.05

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Year to Date

December 31,

Change

2021

2020

Amount

Percentage

Income Statement

Interest income

$

26,356

$

23,167

$

3,189

13.8%

Interest expense

1,306

1,963

(657)

(33.5%)

Net interest income

25,050

21,204

3,846

18.1%

Provision for loan loss

550

1,440

(890)

(61.8%)

Noninterest income

4,678

3,100

1,578

50.9%

Noninterest expense

15,691

13,977

1,714

12.3%

Income before income taxes

13,487

8,887

4,600

51.8%

Income tax expense

2,932

1,886

1,046

55.5%

Net Income

$

10,555

$

7,001

$

3,554

50.8%

Balance Sheet Data

Total assets

750,863

699,146

51,717

7.4%

Earning assets

568,293

648,871

(80,578)

(12.4%)

Total loans

416,602

542,060

(125,458)

(23.1%)

Allowance for loan loss

5,474

4,897

577

11.8%

Total deposits

668,862

587,903

80,959

13.8%

Other borrowings

15,680

51,021

(35,341)

(69.3%)

Shareholders' equity

62,397

54,997

7,400

13.5%

Asset Quality

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

n/a

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(27)

205

(232)

-

Non-accrual loans

2,215

3,844

(1,629)

(42.4%)

Nonperforming assets

2,215

3,844

(1,629)

(42.4%)

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.53%

0.71%

(0.18%)

(25.0%)

Allowance for loan loss / total loans

1.31%

0.90%

0.41%

45.4%

Allowance for loan loss / non-accrual loans

247.13%

127.39%

119.74%

94.0%

Performance Measurements

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.65%

3.34%

0.31%

9.3%

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.43%

1.00%

0.43%

43.1%

Return on average equity (annualized)

17.58%

12.69%

4.89%

38.5%

Equity / Assets

8.31%

7.87%

0.44%

5.6%

Loans / Deposits

62.3%

92.2%

(29.9%)

(32.4%)

Book value per share

$

27.94

$

23.77

$

4.16

17.5%

Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$

4.63

$

3.05

$

1.58

51.9%

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,279,544

2,296,145

(16,601)

(0.7%)

Supplementary Info ($ in 000's)

# SBA PPP loans originated in 2020

1,350

# SBA PPP loans originated in 2021

591

$ SBA PPP loans originated in 2020

$

247,256

$ SBA PPP loans originated in 2021

$

96,882

$ SBA PPP Loans outstanding at Dec 31, 2021

$

61,630

Loans deferred during the pandemic

253

# loans remaining on deferral at Dec 31, 2021

-

Disclaimer

Oxford Bank Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
