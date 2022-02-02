Oxford Bank : Quarterly Reports/Consolidated Financials Q4 2021 (February 2, 2022)
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
157,959
$
36,085
Interest bearing deposits in banks
12,889
14,128
Securities available-for-sale
137,482
91,228
Securities held-to-maturity
1,320
1,455
Loans
416,683
542,060
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(5,474)
(4,897)
Net loans
411,209
537,163
Premises and equipment, net
8,489
8,254
Other real estate owned
-
-
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
21,515
10,833
Total Assets
$
750,863
$
699,146
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
162,948
$
141,738
Interest-bearing
505,914
446,165
Total deposits
668,862
587,903
Borrowings
15,680
51,021
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
3,924
5,225
Total Liabilities
688,466
644,149
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,233,597 and 2,313,582 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively
24,247
26,140
Retained Earnings
38,151
27,596
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(1)
1,261
Total Shareholders' Equity
62,397
54,997
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
750,863
$
699,146
Book value per share
$27.94
$23.77
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
5,773
5,893
24,816
21,318
Debt securities
Taxable
277
274
1,052
1,220
Tax-exempt
16
10
63
33
Interest bearing balances at banks.
138
89
425
596
Total Interest Income
6,204
6,266
26,356
23,167
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
287
343
1,209
1,712
Interest on borrowed funds
12
54
97
251
Total Interest Expense
299
397
1,306
1,963
Net Interest Income
5,905
5,869
25,050
21,204
Provision for loan losses
400
300
550
1,440
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
5,505
5,569
24,500
19,764
Noninterest Income
Service charges - deposits
148
95
466
394
ATM fee income
179
167
704
588
Gain on sale of loans
152
405
1,531
938
Loan servicing income
255
138
1,194
468
Other
197
114
783
712
Total Noninterest Income
931
919
4,678
3,100
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,151
1,945
8,074
7,389
Occupancy and equipment
466
384
1,930
1,697
Data Processing
593
529
2,353
2,065
Other loan expense
15
78
123
366
Other
965
691
3,211
2,460
Total Noninterest Expense
4,190
3,627
15,691
13,977
Net Income Before Income Taxes
2,246
2,861
13,487
8,887
Income tax expense
549
604
2,932
1,886
Net Income
$
1,697
$
2,257
$
10,555
$
7,001
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
$
0.75
$
0.98
$
4.63
$
3.05
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Year to Date
December 31,
Change
2021
2020
Amount
Percentage
Income Statement
Interest income
$
26,356
$
23,167
$
3,189
13.8%
Interest expense
1,306
1,963
(657)
(33.5%)
Net interest income
25,050
21,204
3,846
18.1%
Provision for loan loss
550
1,440
(890)
(61.8%)
Noninterest income
4,678
3,100
1,578
50.9%
Noninterest expense
15,691
13,977
1,714
12.3%
Income before income taxes
13,487
8,887
4,600
51.8%
Income tax expense
2,932
1,886
1,046
55.5%
Net Income
$
10,555
$
7,001
$
3,554
50.8%
Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
750,863
699,146
51,717
7.4%
Earning assets
568,293
648,871
(80,578)
(12.4%)
Total loans
416,602
542,060
(125,458)
(23.1%)
Allowance for loan loss
5,474
4,897
577
11.8%
Total deposits
668,862
587,903
80,959
13.8%
Other borrowings
15,680
51,021
(35,341)
(69.3%)
Shareholders' equity
62,397
54,997
7,400
13.5%
Asset Quality
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
n/a
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(27)
205
(232)
-
Non-accrual loans
2,215
3,844
(1,629)
(42.4%)
Nonperforming assets
2,215
3,844
(1,629)
(42.4%)
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.53%
0.71%
(0.18%)
(25.0%)
Allowance for loan loss / total loans
1.31%
0.90%
0.41%
45.4%
Allowance for loan loss / non-accrual loans
247.13%
127.39%
119.74%
94.0%
Performance Measurements
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.65%
3.34%
0.31%
9.3%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.43%
1.00%
0.43%
43.1%
Return on average equity (annualized)
17.58%
12.69%
4.89%
38.5%
Equity / Assets
8.31%
7.87%
0.44%
5.6%
Loans / Deposits
62.3%
92.2%
(29.9%)
(32.4%)
Book value per share
$
27.94
$
23.77
$
4.16
17.5%
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
$
4.63
$
3.05
$
1.58
51.9%
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,279,544
2,296,145
(16,601)
(0.7%)
Supplementary Info ($ in 000's)
# SBA PPP loans originated in 2020
1,350
# SBA PPP loans originated in 2021
591
$ SBA PPP loans originated in 2020
$
247,256
$ SBA PPP loans originated in 2021
$
96,882
$ SBA PPP Loans outstanding at Dec 31, 2021
$
61,630
Loans deferred during the pandemic
253
# loans remaining on deferral at Dec 31, 2021
-
Disclaimer
Oxford Bank Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OXFORD BANK CORPORATION
Sales 2020
22,9 M
-
-
Net income 2020
7,00 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
0,81 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
8,51x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
72,0 M
72,0 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
-0,82x
EV / Sales 2020
2,64x
Nbr of Employees
137
Free-Float
-
Chart OXFORD BANK CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.