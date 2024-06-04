(Alliance News) - Oxford BioDynamics PLC on Tuesday announced the development of a canine cancer diagnostic test based on its EpiSwitch non-invasive platform.

The Oxford, England-based biotechnology company said the test, developed in collaboration with various university and veterinary partners, offers early blood-based detection, with 89% accuracy, of six variants of canine cancers.

These include three sarcomas, two lymphomas, and malignant melanoma.

Professor Jaime Modiano from the University of Minnesota said: "The ability to detect the presence of common, life-threatening dog cancers with high accuracy using blood samples provides an improvement over current methods of diagnosis, reducing or eliminating the need for invasive biopsy procedures."

Oxford BioDynamics shares were up 8.5% to 8.67 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.