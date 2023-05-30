Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford BioDynamics Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBD   GB00BD5H8572

OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC

(OBD)
2023-05-30
13.60 GBX   -19.17%
04:04aOxford BioDynamics half-year loss widens; outlook remains uncertain
AN
02:07aEarnings Flash (OBD.L) OXFORD BIODYNAMICS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP220,000
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (OBD.L) OXFORD BIODYNAMICS Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-3.20
MT
Oxford BioDynamics half-year loss widens; outlook remains uncertain

05/30/2023 | 04:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Oxford BioDynamics PLC said on Tuesday that the company will need to generate increased revenue or find additional funding in the remainder of the year, as its half-year loss widened.

Shares in the Oxford-based biotechnology firm focused on discovering and developing epigenetic biomarkers tumbled 15% to 13.68 pence on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics said that "there continues to be a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern".

Chief Financial Officer Paul Stockdale explained that the company "will need to generate increased revenue and/or additional funding during the remainder of the year". However "a number of factors" would make it difficult to predict future revenue.

Pretax loss for the half-year that ended March 31 had widened to GBP4.8 million from GBP3.3 million the previous year. Revenue increased to GBP220,000 from GBP85,000 the prior year, but was significantly exceeded by the company's operating costs.

Staff costs rose to GBP2.6 million from GBP2.1 million the year before, and research & development costs similarly increased to GBP284,000 from GBP191,000. The company did not declare a dividend.

The company remains focused on the development and distribution of its two core products: the EpiSwitch CiRT blood test and the Prostate Screeing EpiSwitch.

The EpiSwitch CiRT blood test predicts a patient's likely response to immune checkpoint inhibitor, or ICI, therapies, with high levels of sensitivity, specificity, accuracy and negative predictive value across 15 cancer indications where ICI treatments are approved. The tests were launched in the US in February 2022.

PSE is a blood test that combines a prostate specific antigen test with a EpiSwitch prostate cancer classified developed by the company. The PSE test is set to launch in the final quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Burrows said: "We are focused on two main objectives through the remainder of our financial year and through the end of calendar 2023. On CiRT, we continue to concentrate our efforts on sustaining growth in orders and reimbursements for the test and establishing a sustainable revenue engine from the product.

"For PSE, we are on track to stand up our clinical labs and launch this important and highly sought-after test by the end of the calendar year."

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,15 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2022 -6,71 M -8,29 M -8,29 M
Net Debt 2022 5,14 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 127x
EV / Sales 2022 108x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford BioDynamics Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Burrows Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stockdale Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Anthony Wakefield Non-Executive Chairman
Alexandre Akoulitchev Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Aroul Ramadass Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC-1.90%30
MODERNA, INC.-29.72%48 124
LONZA GROUP AG26.24%47 004
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.66%37 008
SEAGEN INC.50.56%36 280
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 443
