Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford BioDynamics Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBD   GB00BD5H8572

OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC

(OBD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
19.75 GBX    0.00%
04:00pTRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams sees sales multiply; Corcel gets funds
AI
10/07Oxford BioDynamics Raises $10 Million in Share Placement, Seeks Extra $3 Million
MT
10/03Oxford BioDynamics plc Announces US Reimbursement Code for CiRT Now Available
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams sees sales multiply; Corcel gets funds

10/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Oxford BioDynamics PLC - Oxford-based biotechnology firm focused on discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers - Receives valid acceptances for 1.1 million open offer shares. Raises total gross proceeds of around GBP216,561. Raises a total of GBP9.3 million via a placing, subscription and the open offer.

----------

Corcel PLC - London-based mining and mineral resource development company - Says the funds for NPC's subscription for 50.0 million shares at a price of 0.4 pence per new share have been sent. Following admission, its total issued share capital will consist of 580.2 million shares, with one voting right per share.

----------

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based retail group which owns stores House of Fraser and Sports Direct - Holds 691.3 million MySale Group PLC shares representing around 66% of MySale's entire issued share capital. In August, it announced its firm intention to make an offer for MySale.

----------

Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh-based meal delivery - Confirms that 2022 trading remains in line with market guidance. Holds cash reserves in excess of GBP3.5 million. Says its in the process of assessing the various potential sources of capital available to the Company to fund its medium-term growth plans.

----------

Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Says its first non-fungible token whitelist 'drop' for the Mexican National team sold out over the weekend. Says the NFTs were sold for USD50 each with the price of these NFTs rising to USD100 by 1500 Mexico time. Total sales from the drop are currently in excess of USD60,000 and continue to rise. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 amounts to USD620,000, more than multiplied year-on-year.

----------

GRIT Investment Trust PLC - invests in small and mid-capitalisation natural resources and mining companies - Says GBP52,500 principal of existing convertible loan notes held by Directors Malcolm Burne and Richard Lockwood have been converted into 2.1 million new shares at a conversion price of 2.5 pence per share.

----------

Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - silver producer in Mexico - Completes its admission to the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange and started trading at 0800 GMT on Tuesday. The company's shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. "As we continue to grow our silver production profile both through the optimization of our existing operations and through further mine acquisitions, we will also look to grow our shareholder base in the United Kingdom through the facilities of the Aquis Exchange," Chief Executive James Anderson comments.

----------

Synthomer PLC - Essex-based chemicals maker - Non-executive director Lee Hau Hian buys 60,000 shares at GBP1.01997, resulting in a total transaction amount of GBP61,198.20.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC 3.39% 305 Delayed Quote.-53.17%
CORCEL PLC 0.00% 0.35 Delayed Quote.-76.67%
FRASERS GROUP PLC 3.02% 647.5 Delayed Quote.-18.48%
GRIT INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.00% 11.15 Delayed Quote.792.00%
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. 1.20% 0.42 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
KINNEVIK AB 4.70% 143.7 Delayed Quote.-57.47%
MOBILE STREAMS PLC 2.70% 0.19 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
MYSALE GROUP PLC 8.70% 2.25 Delayed Quote.-64.31%
OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC 0.00% 19.75 Delayed Quote.-48.37%
PARSLEY BOX GROUP PLC -57.89% 4 Delayed Quote.-71.64%
S&P/TSX VENTURE COMPOSITE INDEX 1.52% 596.24 Delayed Quote.-37.48%
SILVER 0.49% 19.3767 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
SYNTHOMER PLC 4.78% 105.3 Delayed Quote.-74.85%
All news about OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
04:00pTRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams sees sales multiply; Corcel gets funds
AI
10/07Oxford BioDynamics Raises $10 Million in Share Placement, Seeks Extra $3 Million
MT
10/03Oxford BioDynamics plc Announces US Reimbursement Code for CiRT Now Available
CI
06/28Oxford BioDynamics Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/21Oxford BioDynamics's Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test (EpiSwitch® CiRT) Now Available..
BU
06/21Oxford Biodynamics plc Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test (Episwitch® Cirt) Now Availab..
CI
06/21Oxford BioDynamics Plc Announces Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test
CI
06/14Oxford BioDynamics Plc Presents Additional Data at ASCO 2022
CI
03/01Oxford BioDynamics Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/25Oxford BioDynamics Announces US Launch of Its Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test (EpiSw..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,34 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2021 -6,68 M -7,68 M -7,68 M
Net Debt 2021 2,25 M 2,58 M 2,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 183x
EV / Sales 2021 127x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford BioDynamics Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jon Burrows Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stockdale Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Anthony Wakefield Non-Executive Chairman
Alexandre Akoulitchev Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Aroul Ramadass Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC-48.37%43
MODERNA, INC.-47.63%52 037
LONZA GROUP AG-34.32%37 080
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-36.36%33 489
SEAGEN INC.-16.52%23 803
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.49%23 507