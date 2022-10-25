TRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams sees sales multiply; Corcel gets funds

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Oxford BioDynamics PLC - Oxford-based biotechnology firm focused on discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers - Receives valid acceptances for 1.1 million open offer shares. Raises total gross proceeds of around GBP216,561. Raises a total of GBP9.3 million via a placing, subscription and the open offer.

Corcel PLC - London-based mining and mineral resource development company - Says the funds for NPC's subscription for 50.0 million shares at a price of 0.4 pence per new share have been sent. Following admission, its total issued share capital will consist of 580.2 million shares, with one voting right per share.

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based retail group which owns stores House of Fraser and Sports Direct - Holds 691.3 million MySale Group PLC shares representing around 66% of MySale's entire issued share capital. In August, it announced its firm intention to make an offer for MySale.

Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh-based meal delivery - Confirms that 2022 trading remains in line with market guidance. Holds cash reserves in excess of GBP3.5 million. Says its in the process of assessing the various potential sources of capital available to the Company to fund its medium-term growth plans.

Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Says its first non-fungible token whitelist 'drop' for the Mexican National team sold out over the weekend. Says the NFTs were sold for USD50 each with the price of these NFTs rising to USD100 by 1500 Mexico time. Total sales from the drop are currently in excess of USD60,000 and continue to rise. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 amounts to USD620,000, more than multiplied year-on-year.

GRIT Investment Trust PLC - invests in small and mid-capitalisation natural resources and mining companies - Says GBP52,500 principal of existing convertible loan notes held by Directors Malcolm Burne and Richard Lockwood have been converted into 2.1 million new shares at a conversion price of 2.5 pence per share.

Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - silver producer in Mexico - Completes its admission to the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange and started trading at 0800 GMT on Tuesday. The company's shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. "As we continue to grow our silver production profile both through the optimization of our existing operations and through further mine acquisitions, we will also look to grow our shareholder base in the United Kingdom through the facilities of the Aquis Exchange," Chief Executive James Anderson comments.

Synthomer PLC - Essex-based chemicals maker - Non-executive director Lee Hau Hian buys 60,000 shares at GBP1.01997, resulting in a total transaction amount of GBP61,198.20.

