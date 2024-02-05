(Alliance News) - EnSilica PLC on Monday said it has appointed a new chief financial officer, who will join the company and board in May.

The Abingdon, Oxfordshire-based semiconductor designer and supplier said Kristoff Rademan will join from Oxford Biomedica PLC, where he currently serves as financial controller.

Rademan has over 20 years of experience working in corporate finance positions across the pharmaceutical and technology sectors, EnSilica said, including a "diverse" range of senior finance management roles.

In April last year, Matthew Wethey stepped down as CFO, replaced by Chris Mann on an interim basis.

"I am delighted to welcome Kristoff to EnSilica and look forward to leveraging his vast experience in executive finance roles at innovation-led companies. Kristoff will provide extensive financial support to EnSilica, and I and the board look forward to working with him as we continue to focus on executing our growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Ian Lankshear.

Shares in EnSilica were down 2.2% to 46.46 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.