India's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India
(SII) will invest 50 million pounds ($68 million) in Oxford
Biomedica to help fund the development of a plant that
manufactures COVID-19 shots, the British company said on
Wednesday.
Serum - the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume -
and Oxford Biomedica both produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19
vaccine.
Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a unit of India-based SII, will
pick up a 3.9% stake in Oxford Biomedica as part of the deal.
Oxford Biomedica, spun off from Oxford University in 1995,
said it would use the funds to develop the fallow area at its
Oxbox plant into a manufacturing space expected to come online
in mid-2023.
The Oxbox plant currently makes COVID-19 shots, and the new
space is expected to include a capacity to produce viral
vector-based products including vaccines, Biomedica said.
Shares of the British firm were up 5% on the London Stock
Exchange, as of 0745 GMT.
Serum's investment comes four months after Oxford Biomedica
doubled its sales estimates from the AstraZeneca shot to more
than 100 million pounds by 2021-end.
A representative for SII did not immediately respond to
Reuters' request for a comment.
For Serum, the deal is the second in as many weeks,
following its planned purchase of a 15% stake in Indian
drugmaker Biocon's biologics unit.
The Oxford-based company said on Wednesday it swung to a
profit after its half-yearly revenue more than doubled.
