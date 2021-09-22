Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Biomedica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXB   GB00BDFBVT43

OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC

(OXB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica

09/22/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) will invest 50 million pounds ($68 million) in Oxford Biomedica to help fund the development of a plant that manufactures COVID-19 shots, the British company said on Wednesday.

Serum - the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume - and Oxford Biomedica both produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a unit of India-based SII, will pick up a 3.9% stake in Oxford Biomedica as part of the deal.

Oxford Biomedica, spun off from Oxford University in 1995, said it would use the funds to develop the fallow area at its Oxbox plant into a manufacturing space expected to come online in mid-2023.

The Oxbox plant currently makes COVID-19 shots, and the new space is expected to include a capacity to produce viral vector-based products including vaccines, Biomedica said.

Shares of the British firm were up 5% on the London Stock Exchange, as of 0745 GMT.

Serum's investment comes four months after Oxford Biomedica doubled its sales estimates from the AstraZeneca shot to more than 100 million pounds by 2021-end.

A representative for SII did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

For Serum, the deal is the second in as many weeks, following its planned purchase of a 15% stake in Indian drugmaker Biocon's biologics unit.

The Oxford-based company said on Wednesday it swung to a profit after its half-yearly revenue more than doubled.

($1 = 0.7327 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.10% 8597 Delayed Quote.18.92%
BIOCON LIMITED 0.14% 367.9 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC 6.50% 1586.0287 Delayed Quote.43.50%
All news about OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
04:27aIndia's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica
RE
04:21aFTSE : 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high
RE
04:21aFTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high
RE
04:02aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
PU
03:30aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Secures $68 Million Investment From Serum Institute of India Unit
MT
02:25aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Swings to H1 Profit on Revenue from COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
MT
02:07aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Earnings Flash (OXB.L) OXFORD BIOMEDICA Posts H1 Revenue GBP81.3M
MT
02:07aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Earnings Flash (OXB.L) OXFORD BIOMEDICA Posts H1 EPS GBX21.36
MT
09/21FTSE 100 recovers 1% on energy, healthcare stock boost; Entain jumps
RE
09/01OXFORD BIOMEDICA : Notice of Interim Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2021 12,9 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2021 53,2 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 98,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 222 M 1 667 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 673
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Biomedica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 478,00 GBX
Average target price 1 514,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Dawson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Paynter Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frederic Roch Doliveux Non-Executive Chairman
Kyriacos Mitrophanous Chief Scientific Officer
James Miskin Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC43.50%1 667
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.12%88 970
BIONTECH SE318.73%81 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%69 413
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.91%66 632
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.38%48 168