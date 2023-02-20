Oxford BioMedica PLC - Oxfordshire, England-based gene and cell therapy group - Says Frank Mathias, previously announced as the company's new chief executive officer, will officially join the firm on March 27. Mathias joins Oxford Biomedica from Rentschler Biopharma SE, where he has been CEO since 2016.

Stuart Henderson will become vice chair, a newly created position which replaces the previously combined role of deputy chair and senior independent director. Kay Davies will assume the role of senior independent director.

Chair Roch Doliveux says: "We are extremely excited about the imminent arrival of Frank as our new CEO. Frank brings a wealth of experience in innovation, contract development and manufacturing to Oxford Biomedica and I feel, with Frank's new leadership, we are extremely well-positioned to deliver the growth and full potential of the company given our leading technology."

Current stock price: 507.00 pence, down 1.2% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: down 27%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

