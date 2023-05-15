Oxford BioMedica launches lentiviral vector system

Oxford BioMedica PLC - Oxfordshire, England-based gene and cell therapy group - Launches its 4th generation lentiviral vector delivery system, TetraVecta. Says the TetraVecta system enhances the development of more effective lentiviral vector-based therapies. Firm says this enables cell and gene therapy companies to overcome previous barriers in therapeutic development.

Chief Scientific Officer Kyriacos Mitrophanous says: "The launch of The TetraVecta system demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovation in the cell and gene therapy field. This next generation lentiviral vector system empowers our clients to overcome previous-generation vector limitations and develop life-saving treatments."

Current stock price: 412.50 pence each, up 1.2% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

