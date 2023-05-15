Advanced search
    OXB   GB00BDFBVT43

OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC

(OXB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:54:11 2023-05-15 am EDT
412.00 GBX   +1.10%
05:14aOxford BioMedica launches lentiviral vector system
AN
05/05Oxford Biomedica : Notice of 2023 AGM
PU
05/01Oxford Biomedica plc - 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
Oxford BioMedica launches lentiviral vector system

05/15/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Oxford BioMedica PLC - Oxfordshire, England-based gene and cell therapy group - Launches its 4th generation lentiviral vector delivery system, TetraVecta. Says the TetraVecta system enhances the development of more effective lentiviral vector-based therapies. Firm says this enables cell and gene therapy companies to overcome previous barriers in therapeutic development.

Chief Scientific Officer Kyriacos Mitrophanous says: "The launch of The TetraVecta system demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovation in the cell and gene therapy field. This next generation lentiviral vector system empowers our clients to overcome previous-generation vector limitations and develop life-saving treatments."

Current stock price: 412.50 pence each, up 1.2% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 133 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2023 -47,4 M -59,1 M -59,1 M
Net cash 2023 55,6 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 393 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 894
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Biomedica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 407,50 GBX
Average target price 1 103,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Mathias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart Paynter Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frederic Roch Doliveux Chairman
Kyriacos Mitrophanous Chief Scientific Officer
James Miskin Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC-7.91%490
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.30%89 476
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.17%79 728
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.25%27 931
GENMAB A/S-2.45%27 288
BIONTECH SE-29.94%25 362
