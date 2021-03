By Matteo Castia

Oxford BioMedica PLC said Friday that French pharma group Sanofi SA intends to terminate its collaboration and license agreement with Oxford BioMedica in the field of hemophilia gene therapy.

The gene and cell-therapy group said it expects a negligible impact on revenue in the next 24 months due to the termination.

