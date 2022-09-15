Oxford Biomedica : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Oxford, UK - 15 September 2022: Oxford Biomedica plc ("Oxford Biomedica" or "the Group") (LSE: OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Roch Doliveux, Oxford Biomedica's Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We have made significant strategic and operational progress towards our goal of becoming a global viral vector leader. In the first half of 2022 we achieved double digit revenue growth in our core business and since the start of the year have signed numerous new or expanded partnership deals, including a new AAV deal, resulting in an over 70% increase in the number of customers with whom we work. In addition, we executed the transformational launch of Oxford Biomedica Solutions which brings innovative AAV capabilities, further capacity and a significant platform in the US, delivering on our strategic objective to become vector agnostic and provide world-leading innovative process development and manufacturing services to our clients. With a strong cash position, a robust and growing business and entry into the fast-growing AAV market, Oxford Biomedica is in an excellent position to achieve long-term future profitable growth as a leading partner of choice to deliver life-saving cell and gene therapies to patients."

H1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Double digit revenue growth in the core business (excluding COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing) compared to H1 2021 offset by the decrease in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing; total revenue decreased by 21% to £64.0 million (H1 2021: £81.3 million)

- Bioprocessing and commercial development revenues decreased by 24% to £57.3 million (H1 2021: £75.6 million) largely driven by a reduction in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing revenues but partly offset by an increase in revenues from lentiviral vector and AAV commercial development and manufacturing activities

- Licences, milestones & royalties were £6.7 million (H1 2021: £5.7 million), the increase of 18% resulting from licence fees from new partner programmes

- The launch of Oxford Biomedica Solutions, enabling entry into the fast-growing AAV market whilst also establishing a key strategic presence in the US, including one-off acquisition-related costs, drove an increase in operating expenses to £56.2 million (H1 2021: £23.6 million). Active cost control initiatives were initiated to reduce the Group's operating cost base as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease

- Operating EBITDA1 loss and operating loss of £5.8 million and £19.2 million respectively (H1 2021 EBITDA1 profit and operating profit of £27.1 million and £19.7 million respectively); this included one-off acquisition-related due diligence costs of £5.1 million relating to the transaction with Homology Medicines to establish Oxford Biomedica Solutions

- Cash used in operations was £24.5 million compared to £22.2 million generated in H1 2021

- The Group's capital expenditure of £6.0 million (H1 2021: £3.5 million) consisted mainly of purchases of equipment required for manufacturing and laboratory facilities

- Cash at 30 June 2022 was £118.5 million and £115.8 million at 31 August 2022; net cash at 30 June 2022 was £50.1 million and £42.1 million at 31 August 2022

OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

- The Group is in the process of part-repaying and refinancing the $85 million Oaktree loan facility taken out in March 2022 and a process is underway for the sale and leaseback of the Group's Windrush Court facility in Oxford

- The Group expects similar levels of revenues in the second half of 2022 as those achieved in the first half of 2022 and is expecting to deliver broadly break-even Operating EBITDA for the second half of the year



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS (including post-period events)

- Entered into fast-growing AAV market through a transformational deal with Homology Medicines, completed in March 2022, to establish Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC ("Oxford Biomedica Solutions"), a high-performing full-scope scope AAV manufacturing and innovation business near Boston, US; new AAV partnership announced in September

- Expanded customer base by more than 70%, currently working on more than 20 programmes, with a robust new business pipeline across all key vector types

- Amended and expanded existing License and Clinical Supply Agreement with Juno Therapeutics ("Juno"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, to include two new viral vector programmes

- Continued strong relationship with Novartis with Kymriah® available in more than 400 qualified treatment centres in 30 countries having coverage for at least one indication, and expansion into a third indication

- Signed a new three-year Master Services and Development Agreement with AstraZeneca to facilitate potential future manufacturing opportunities for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

- Signed four new US-based customer agreements with Cabaletta Bio ("Cabaletta"), with an undisclosed private biotechnology company advancing a new generation of adoptive cell therapies, with an undisclosed late-stage cell and gene therapy company, and with an undisclosed new partner for Oxford Biomedica Solutions' AAV platform

- Continued to strengthen the Board with the appointment of Namrata Patel as an Independent Non-Executive Director. John Dawson stepped down as CEO, with Chair Roch Doliveux assuming the role of Interim CEO in January 2022. The formal process to appoint a successor is progressing well

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is an innovative leading viral vector specialist focused on delivering life changing therapies to patients.

Oxford Biomedica plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) work across key viral vector delivery systems including those based on lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenovirus, providing innovative solutions to cell and gene therapy biotechnology and biopharma companies for their process development, analytical development and manufacturing needs. Oxford Biomedica has built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery system, LentiVector® platform, and is working on programmes from pre-clinical to commercial stage across a range of therapeutic areas with global partners.

Oxford Biomedica employs more than 900 people, is based across several locations and headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK. In 2022, the Group established Oxford Biomedica Solutions, a US based subsidiary AAV manufacturing and innovation business, based near Boston, US.

Further information is available at www.oxb.com.