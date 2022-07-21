Oxford Biomedica : expands Agreement with Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company; adding two new viral vector programmes for Bristol Myers Squibb CAR-T therapies

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Oxford, UK - 21 July 2022: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) ("Oxford Biomedica" or "the Company"), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that it has amended and expanded the License and Clinical Supply Agreement ("LSA") with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Juno"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The amendment relates to the initiation of two new viral vector programmes for Bristol Myers Squibb CAR-T therapies.

The LSA, announced in March 2020, granted Juno a non-exclusive license to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector® platform to be used for the manufacture of viral vectors for CAR-T and TCR-T programs in oncology and other indications.

Under the terms of the amendment, Oxford Biomedica will receive an undisclosed target nomination fee, as well as potential payments upon the achievement of certain milestones.

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Chair and Interim CEO of Oxford Biomedica commented: "Bristol Myers Squibb is a strategically important partner to Oxford Biomedica and we are pleased to announce this expansion of our License & Clinical Supply Agreement. BMS is a proven commercial and clinical leader in the CAR-T field and we are pleased to announce the initiation of the two new programmes, taking the number of programmes we are working on with BMS to six. We look forward to announcing further updates on this important partnership in due course."

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is aninnovative leading viral vector specialist focused ondelivering life changing therapies to patients.

Oxford Biomedica plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) work across key viral vector delivery systems including those based on lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenovirus, providing innovative solutions to cell and gene therapy biotechnology and biopharma companies for their process development, analytical development and manufacturing needs. Oxford Biomedica has built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery system, LentiVector® platform, which the Group leverages to develop product candidates in-house, before seeking partners to take the products into clinical trials.

Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations and headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK. In early 2022, the Group established Oxford Biomedica Solutions, a new US based subsidiary AAV manufacturing and innovation business, based near Boston, US.

Oxford Biomedica employs more than 940 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com.