Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based pharmaceutical company developing prescription cannabinoid medicines - Says that its capital reorganisation is now complete.

Following the raising of GBP646,000 through the issue of 128.0 million new shares at a price of 0.5 pence each, as announced late last month, the company said on Thursday that it will make applications to the UK Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit these shares to the Main Market in London. It said it expects the new shares to begin trading on Tuesday next week. Following admission, there will be 1.09 billion total Oxford Cannabinoid shares in issue.

Current stock price: 0.48 pence, down 11%

12-month change: down 38%

