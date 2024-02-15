Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based pharmaceutical company developing prescription cannabinoid medicines - Following the raising of GBP646,000 through the issue of 128.0 million new shares at a price of 0.5 pence each, as announced late last month, the company says it makes applications to the UK Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit these shares to the Main Market in London. Expects the new shares to begin trading on Tuesday next week. Following admission, there will be 1.09 billion total Oxford Cannabinoid shares in issue.

Current stock price: 0.55 pence, up 7.8%

12-month change: down 31%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

