    OXM   US6914973093

OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(OXM)
Oxford Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/15/2021
ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share on common stock, a 14% increase from the previous level of $0.37 per share.  The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 16, 2021. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960. 

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker

E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxordinc.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 046 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 746 M 1 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Oxford Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 123,40 $
Last Close Price 103,36 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Caldecott Chubb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
K. Scott Grassmyer CFO, Executive Vice President-Finance & Controller
Thomas E. Campbell Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark B. Kirby Vice President-Operations
E. Jenner Wood Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.57.78%1 746
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.11.87%5 175
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-9.49%1 148
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.42.34%921
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-6.62%771
FUJIAN SEPTWOLVES INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.19%747