Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King's Best Ideas Conference 2020

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in CL King’s Best Ideas Conference 2020 to be held virtually on September 16, 2020.



Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

