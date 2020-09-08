Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oxford Industries, Inc.    OXM

OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(OXM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King's Best Ideas Conference 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in CL King’s Best Ideas Conference 2020 to be held virtually on September 16, 2020.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands.  Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:                  Anne M. Shoemaker                                                                
Telephone:              (404) 653-1455                                                                                                                                       
E-mail:                    InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com                          

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:01pOXFORD : Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate ..
AQ
02:01pOXFORD : Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate ..
GL
09/04OXFORD INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
09/03OXFORD INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/03OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
09/03OXFORD : Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide Reports Second ..
GL
08/31OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
08/20Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on September 3, 2020
GL
08/18OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to..
AQ
08/18Oxford Announces New Independent Director
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 791 M - -
Net income 2021 -80,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 752 M 752 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oxford Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 45,01 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Caldecott Chubb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark B. Kirby Vice President-Operations
K. Scott Grassmyer CFO, Executive Vice President-Finance & Controller
Thomas E. Campbell Executive Vice President-People & Technology
E. Jenner Wood Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-40.32%752
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.18.28%2 615
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-32.86%652
FUJIAN SEPTWOLVES INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.17%636
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO.,LTD.9.32%595
LF CORP.-26.49%333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group