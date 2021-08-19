Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on September 2, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 16, 2021 or by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13722351.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .