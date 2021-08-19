Log in
    OXM   US6914973093

OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(OXM)
  Report
Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on September 2, 2021

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 16, 2021 or by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13722351.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:Anne M. Shoemaker
E-mail:InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 054 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 1 507 M 1 507 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Caldecott Chubb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
K. Scott Grassmyer CFO, Executive Vice President-Finance & Controller
Thomas E. Campbell Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark B. Kirby Vice President-Operations
E. Jenner Wood Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.37.02%1 507
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.59.84%7 235
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-8.86%1 125
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.71.17%1 070
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-4.54%777
FUJIAN SEPTWOLVES INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.00%675