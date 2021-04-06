Oxford Instruments : Notification of Major Holdings Artemis April 2021 04/06/2021 | 11:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 06 April 2021 Notification of Major Holdings Artemis 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Oxford Instruments PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Artemis Fund Managers Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 01/04/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06/04/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.06% 5.06% 2,909,731.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0006650450 2,909,731.00 5.06% SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,909,731.00 5.06% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1(a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold











10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Place of completion London Date of completion 06/04/2021 12. Contact Name Susan Johnson-Brett, Oxford Instruments plc 13. Contact Telephone Number 01865 393324 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 15:17:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 11:18a OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notification of Major Holdings Artemis April 2021 PU