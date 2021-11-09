Log in
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
Announcement of Half-year Results for the six months to 30 September…

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
09 November 2021

Announcement of Half-year Results for the six months to 30 September 2021

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, today announces its Half-year Results for the six months to 30 September 2021.

View the RNS statement

Adjusted1

.................

Half year to 30 September 2021

.................

Half year to 30 September 2020

.................

% change reported

.................

currency4

Revenue

£170.1m

£140.3m

+21.2%

+26.8%

Adjusted operating profit

£30.6m

£24.3m

+25.9%

+28.0%

Adjusted operating profit margin

18.0%

17.3%

+70 bps

Adjusted profit before taxation

£30.2m

£23.7m

+27.4%

Adjusted basic earnings per share

41.2p

32.8p

+25.6%

Cash conversion2

48%

97%

Net cash3

£70.1m

£81.4m

  1. Adjusted items exclude the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, profit or loss on disposal of operations, other significant non‑recurring items, and the mark-to-market movement of financial derivatives. A full definition of adjusted numbers can be found in the Finance Review and Note 1.
  2. Cash conversion measures the percentage of adjusted cash from operations to adjusted operating profit, as set out in the Finance Review.
  3. Net cash includes total borrowings, cash at bank and bank overdrafts but excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities.
  4. Constant currency numbers are prepared on a month-by-month basis using the translational and transactional exchange rates which prevailed in the previous year rather than the actual exchange rates which prevailed in the year. Transactional exchange rates include the effect of our hedging programme. Organic numbers remove the impact from the acquisition of WITec.
  5. Return on sales is defined as adjusted profit before taxation expressed as a percentage of revenue.

Statutory
(continuing operations)

.................

Half year to 30 September 2021

.................

Half year to 30 September 2020

.................

% change
reported

Revenue

£170.1m

£140.3m

+21.2%

Operating profit

£21.8m

£20.8m

+4.8%

Operating profit margin

12.8%

14.8%

(200 bps)

Profit before taxation

£21.4m

£20.2m

+5.9%

Basic earnings per share

28.7p

27.7p

+3.6%

Interim dividend per share for the year

4.4p

4.1p

+7.3%

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue growth of 26.8% at organic constant currency against weak comparator period (+13.5% vs half year 2019)
  • Strong growth in orders of 18.3% at organic constant currency (+26.0% vs half year 2019)
  • Reported order book grew by 13.2% (13.3% at organic constant currency), providing good visibility for the year ahead
  • Strong growth in adjusted operating profit with margin rising to 18.0%
  • Cash conversion of 48% reflects an increase in inventories to support order intake and mitigate supply chain disruption, timing of shipments and a resumption in capital expenditure
  • Growth in interim dividend of 7.3% to 4.4p per share


Operational Highlights

  • Improved financial performance reflecting strong position in attractive, structural growth markets
  • Global sustainability agenda strengthening the structural growth drivers for our market
  • Strong customer demand, with double-digit order growth across Europe, North America and Asia
  • Good strategic progress supporting profit growth and enhanced margin; increased investment in future growth opportunities
  • Strong order and revenue growth across commercial and academic customers reflecting buoyant semiconductor, advanced materials and quantum markets, with recovery in life science
  • WITec acquisition complements existing portfolio, providing additional opportunities for growth
  • Order conversion to revenue impacted by prolonged customer-related administrative processes and delays in obtaining export licences

Summary and Outlook:

Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive of Oxford Instruments plc, said:

"We have emerged from the pandemic a stronger, more focused and efficient business, even more aligned to the needs of our customers in end markets with structural growth drivers. We are increasing our investment to take advantage of these growth opportunities, providing the foundation for good growth and medium-term expansion.

"Whilst supply chain pressures will moderate conversion of orders to revenue and drive cost inflation in the second half, our strategic alignment to a range of attractive end markets, combined with our strong opportunity pipeline and healthy order book, provides us with good momentum going into the second half. Our expectations for further progress in the year are unchanged."

Note: Oxford Instruments plc compiled analyst consensus forecast for adjusted operating profit (year to 31 March 2022), is £62.9m

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc
Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive
Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director
Tel: 01865 393200

MHP Communications
Katie Hunt/Rachel Mann/Florence Mayo
Email: oxfordinstruments@mhpc.com
Tel: 020 3128 8100

Disclaimer

Oxford Instruments plc published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 345 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2022 43,4 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net cash 2022 68,8 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 1 382 M 1 874 M 1 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 619
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Barkshire Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Fenton Hill CFO, Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Patrick Carson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Henry Friend Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Waldner Independent Non-Executive Director
