Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oxford Instruments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

(OXIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/12 10:38:29 am
2507.5 GBX   +0.30%
10:29aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:41aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : University of Louisville
PU
08/10OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/12/2021 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12 August 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ian Barkshire
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive and PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.22 7
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume

-      Price

-      Total
7

£25.22

£176.54
e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gavin Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Finance Director and PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.22 7
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume

-      Price

-      Total
7

£25.22

£176.54
e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
10:29aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:41aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS : University of Louisville
PU
08/10OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Notification of transactions of persons discharging manager..
PU
08/10OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/04OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Young Nanoscientist India award 2021 winner announced
PU
08/02Oxford Instruments plc Appoints Sir Nigel Sheinwald as Independent Non-Execut..
CI
07/26OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
07/24OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : 2020-2021 Preliminary Results Annual and Half Year Reports
PU
07/15OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Quantum Technology | Our Sustainable Future
PU
07/13OXFORD INSTRUMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding 13 July 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
More recommendations